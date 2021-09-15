Rant and Rave: Some raves, actually, plus COVID rants

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
In order to be on air at WACH FOX 57 you must have at least a weird first or last name. A weird first and last name ensures an anchor job!
Why no info? Won’t even say what parent left them on the car. No updates, nothing,,, is this family somehow being protected for some reason? If they were doing more investigations they should say so,,,,but NOTHING? Something is fishy.
Columbia's Allen University has 100% vax rate for athletes, administrators, staff and instructors. 80% of students are inoculated. Very, very low infection rate in a higher risk community. Many thanks to the students and people who are managing this plague responsibly. Our hats are off to you, Yellow Jackets!
Sometimes, when people abuse power, they discover a power greater than them. Whether it’s God or the devil, karma or payback, it’s out there, and it’s watching you. Humility =good. Arrogance =bad.
Wow, I am really getting old! How old you may ask? I am so old I can remember when Jake from State Farm was a white guy. Even more surprising, everyone was okay with that.
Thank you, Midlands area Riverkeeper. We're grateful. Keep up the good work.
This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. Do not accept a friend request from Hormel foods. It could be spam. HA!
This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. My glaucoma is so bad, I can't see my feet.
You give your barista or server or barkeep a righteous tip. How about tipping buffet and fast-food workers. They need it. They deserve it. At least round up. Thanks
So Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists but he wants to force Americans to put in their bodies vaccine that is only partially effective with unknown long-term side effects. That's f#!ked up.
Biden said he is mandating vaccines for the unvaccinated to protect the already vaccinated. That don't make no damn sense.
As our dear Governor Henry is going to fight President Biden to the gates of hell, I have a suggestion for him. Step right through Henry, that's where you deserve to be.
How is it former SCANA CEO gets to dictate his short prison term and smallish fine and when he enters prison!? I was convicted of possession of a small amount of marijuana in 1978. In court I was fined and sent to the pokey the same day. Hmm. I guess money talks and hippies walk.
McDonalds, an American company is starting workers UP TO $10 an hour. Bennie's? Riiiight. Aldi, from Germany is starting part and full time employees at $14 an hour. Very good Bennies. My gosh. Hard choice.
Bojangles, you trumpeted "giving" two days off for employees. Yeah, well, those employees didn't get paid. So, they lost low wages. With low to no benefits and crappy hours. You lost this customer, you greedy scumbags.
Just kind of wondering: What should we call a male Karen?
I am getting so tired of the state of the Kings’s English. The three most misused words in the language are “them, they and their.” Those words are PLURAL. One can not refer to he, she or any singular pronoun with “them, they or their.” I am stunned that professional journalists and people paid for advertisements make this grammatical error over and over.
Hey Big Mac! No fair fighting the President on your home turf, aka the gates of hell.
I've got no rants this week! I ate a Bunky burger, my wife is the prettiest woman in town (by a country mile), and Kyle Larson didn't win the 500! Praise the Lord and pass the lima beans.
I really like a tangible newspaper. If you had a print edition for Columbia, I'd subscribe in a heartbeat. I have a gripe about the FREE Times now that you have acquired it...Every time I click on an event that interests me, it is now behind a paywall and I cannot get the information! Very frustrating. You should change the name. Sad that many of the events that used to be advertised for free are probably no longer getting the word out. What a shame!
The reason we have all these worrisome Covid variants is because uninformed and uncooperative people chose to allow the virus to spread unchecked and to mutate and strengthen in the process. That’s how viruses work. Look it up.
A Council racist member that makes racist public comments should not be on any Council and removed immediately. It reflects the hate the racist's holds and indicates he/she capable of casting impartial votes. Also any Council member that laughs in sympathy with racist views should be admonished.
‘Round these parts we aggressively kill vectors like rats and roaches because they spread disease. But if the filthy vectors walk on two legs, we pass laws to protect their rights, give them toxic placebos, and provide them with false information to justify their actions. New motto: “Come to South Carolina and see the two-legged rats and roaches.”
Saturday night was great around here. When's the last time USC won a football game and Clemson lost a football game on the same day? Yeah.
I trust Chick-fil-A restaurant so much. I don't even check my bag. If they get my order wrong, I just assume they know what is best for me. Yeah.
The Gamecocks came from behind to beat East Carolina. Coach Beamer's doing the stanky leg.
You know, don't you dare forget, the Lord told Noah, 'You let those people drown.' South Carolina needs more school nurses. But Mr. McMaster wants to put COVID money into the highways. I mean, it's almost a bad joke. You let these people drown, South Carolina will always be white trash.
Hey, folks, it's nothing to be kind enough. Remind Dr. Simmer, that runs DHEC for South Carolina, of the Hippocratic oath to do no harm. He's on the front page saying these dear unvaccinated kids don't need to wear masks. Isn't it truly amazing that we've pinpointed another doctor that has sold their soul for politics or cash or something? God only knows.
Say, I have an idea. Let's welcome immigrants into our country. We could lift them up and reap the benefits of their contributions to the IRS.
This is a rave for the parking garage lighting system at the Columbia airport. It tells you exactly where the available spaces are and it works great.
The front page picture in the September 13 issue of The State, a so called newspaper, tells the whole story of why we can't control COVID in South Carolina. The head of DHEC, who could issue a statewide mass mandate and has declined to do so. In the background is His Highness Henry McMaster, grinning like the jackass that he is. God help us. Nobody else will.
Dr. Joe Biden. He's coming to get you unvaccinated people. His patience have worn thin as he stabs to the left, stabs to the right, stabs the air with needles. He's coming to get your children. He's coming to get you animals. He's coming to get you.
The class clown gets a lot of his jokes from Reader's Digest. People may have seen these. But I thought they were worth repeating. Ordered venison stew at the diner. It was five bucks. I have a smart fridge I pin it's homework on my children. A real smart TV would increase the volume when you start eating chips. See you next time.
Jesus was a social democrat. Look at his teachings. Look at his words. Look at his actions.
You know, what gets me is I try to access the rant and rave on my cell phone this morning and pops up that I have to subscribe to Free Times Post and Courier. What was that all about? Why is it called Free Times if I got to subscribe to get it on my cell phone.
Are you aware that on the same day Mr. McMaster, Governor McMaster responded to Mr. Biden's executive order about federal workers have to get a vaccine or prove that they're negative and it comes all the way down through OSHA to go to businesses employing more than 100 people. And then our Governor's response? I'm gonna get into that. But are you aware the same day that aren't your governor responds to Mr. Biden, 99 people died from COVID?
Well, if the women don't like the Taliban, why don't you get the CIA to arm them? And then they can have a revolution. And they, yeah, they can kill the Taliban for all the abuse that they've had for, who knows how many years?
Well, it's that time of year again, it's time to get my chauffeur's license renewed so I can have that privilege of driving a taxi in Columbia, South Carolina. Let's do a checklist. Okay, here we go. Physical $150. Thank you so much. SLED report. $25 Oh my goodness. That's great. City of Columbia charge $100. There we go. It's good for three years though. That's, I guess that counts for something. Tuberculosis test oh and another $30 drug test. Okay, another $30.
The older I get, the earlier it gets late.