Rant and Rave: Some late Santa jokes, but mostly back to politics

Santa Claus come and I'm gonna leave out some sugar cookies and Fireball. That should help him get around.
I agree. Passenger bad behavior has spun out of control. Let's ban alcoholic beverages on airplanes.
The new year will be better. Hopefully. We'll wear our masks over both mouth and nose. We will distance. We will get vaccinated. Then we have a chance to move past the pandemic. Let's do it!
So the son of the former president told a group of “Christians” that they shouldn’t listen to Jesus anymore, that His “turn the other cheek” philosophy is no way for them to accomplish their goals. He’s asking them to choose between the Son of God and the son of the devil. I am curious to see if they bought it. I bet a lot of them did.
Found a few Free Times from 2019 in a stack of old papers. It was chock full of “coming events” and “places to go.” Not a hint of what was to come in just a few months. It was like opening a time capsule from two years ago.
In any other era, you could be sitting with friends, and one might sneeze. In other times you would say “bless you” and remark that changing weather brings about colds. But not now! A sneeze, a sniffle, a cough, will send you running for the Lysol and some masks. This new Covid variant that masquerades as a cold is a sneaky little varmint.
The following roads in Irmo need radar put out to monitor the speeders on a daily basis: Lake Murray Boulevard, Harbison Boulevard, Columbiana Drive, and last but not least, Columbia Avenue. This speeding is very dangerous and disgusting. The Irmo Police can’t or won’t do anything about it! Signed, a 50-year resident of Irmo!
The deer that come to my house love the berries on my huge pyracantha bush. They've given the berries a bowl cut. First, they ate the low ones and then they stood on their hind legs and ate all the higher ones. I won't be surprised if they arrive with ladders next.
Hey, we paid a losing coach $15 million dollars to go away. How about paying millions to bring back from retirement a very successful university president? Aaaand pay more than Beamer's salary. Like Bear Bryant. Isn't USC an academic institution? Whatcha think?
Here's hoping the Columbia Repertory Dance Company shows out for all their donors and supporters at their debut show next year in ... wait for it ... Charleston. Just call it Carolina Repertory and be done with it.
Let's get past the baby Jesus stuff, and to the real point of Christmas — our celebration of our new religion, the Christmas economy. We can't see it, but our voodoo priest economists can, and they say it always needs to get bigger. We show our devotion by buying more and more stuff. After all, a Faustian bargain is still a bargain. The hymnal is simple — like the "rebel yell" girl in the Billy Idol song, we cry, "More, more, more."
In response to the article of surging weapons at schools in the area: Please read the Facebook papers regarding youth mental health threat that is upon us. It’s more addictive than cigarettes and is tearing our democracy apart. Glad I cancelled mine. Two companies call their customers “users” — that’s the drug industry and social media. Facts.
The mother of all storms came in last night after 10 p.m. The raindrops were the size of ping pong balls and there was big thunder. To complement that, people in my neighborhood were shooting guns and setting off fireworks. Yes. I need to move.
I couldn't find an elf on the shelf. I bought a nog on a frog.
The infrastructure bill plus the funding from excise tax plus all the missed calculations of making highway I-20 from the malfunction junction towards Augusta and both sides of the highway. When you extended these lanes, you ripped out all the trees. Now the area I live in, that's all you hear is trucks sounding like they're right outside your house. So, what they're doing is they're trying to grow the trees back, isn't that going to take about 20 damn years.
Yes, my rant and rave is about the governor. What governor would not distribute assemblance check to all those South Carolina people who actually need it. Months and months and months have gone by. No one has received anything. It is totally unfair, and totally not even bright in any form or shape. And something needs to be done. This governor needs to go. We need to put in somebody who really cares about South Carolina.
What is Smokey the bear's middle name? The test.
My friend gave me a fruit cake for Christmas. What are them little green things?
The American economy is the strongest it's been in decades. With the US leading the world in economic growth, there's no reason for people to think that the economy is not in good shape. The economy is in great shape.
What do Santa's helpers learn in school? The Elf-phabet. Haha!
This is the most wonderful rave, r-a-v-e, for moms that stay home with their kids. And eat bologna sandwiches and pancakes for breakfast and aren't rich but end up extremely rich.
The class clown says he used to be addicted to the hokey-pokey, but he turned around.
The class clown shares what was the first mention of sex on TV was back in the fifties when June told Ward at the breakfast table, "Ward, you were a little rough on the Beaver last night."