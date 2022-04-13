Rant and Rave: Some jokes and cheers for the Gamecocks

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Our stamps are going up to $0.60. We need to stock up on forever stamps. Yeah.
The state house had to be evacuated today due to bad weather. That left the Capital building just like it was in the other day it was in session. Almost empty with nothing important going on. Watch the ETV coverage in the legislature and tell me I’m wrong.
A rabid fox was caught on the grounds of the White House today. He must have been bitten by a Republican.
The first word is lest. L-e-s-t. Lest you forget what state this is. This is straight out of the paper, i’l just read it to you straight out of The State paper today. The South Carolina Republican Party will allow Palmetto Promise President Ellen Weaver in North Charleston and Resident Cindy Coats to stay on the ballot for superintendent of education even though neither meets the requirement of having a master’s degree, as outlined by state law. Don’t you dare forget what state you’re in.
You know for an optimist I seem to rant a lot. But what bugs me, Lidl, is this German grocery store. I’ve been to Germany, France, Switzerland. But we’re not going down that road.
Why did the physics teacher not get along with a biology teacher? There was no chemistry. Yeah.
Uh Dawn Staley has a new dog named Laddie to go along with her dog Champ. What dog is she going to get next year when she wins her third national title? Yeah.
Hey headed to rant and rave. You know I think its Channel 10, WIS. When you scream wolf, wolf, wolf, at some point when the wolf does comes out of the woods, nobody pays attention. This gentlemen, Mr. Alert, on WIS he’s streaming tornado tornado tornado. But after you scream alert every day and then you change the channel. And the other channel is talking about a severe storm. But apparently there was a tornado near Allendale. I just turned the TV on.
Uh Flood Points, I mean Five Points has a lot of new businesses, yeah.
Well, it's that time of year again, the time of year where the city of Columbia inspects every single, i mean, every single last taxi cab in the city to make sure that they are safe and operating correctly. Good job, city of Columbia, but wait, they don't do that for the ride shares. They're still not inspecting Ubers or Lyfts. I guess the city of Columbia doesn't deem it necessary to make sure they're operating safely and correctly. Way to go.
Uh South Carolina Women’s Basketball won the national championship. Gamecocks! Gamecocks! Yeah.
I saw some young people at the Carolina Cup in Camden drinking in the parking lot. They said I haven’t seen any horses haha!
Why does quick sound. Let’s start over. Why does quicksand work so slow?
Here's a "critical race" history lesson for so-called progressives: The Democratic Party was founded in 1828 by the southern slaveholding class and their allies in the North as a means of keeping the racialist caste system in the South in place. The party worked to stamp out interracial populist uprisings like the one in Jones County, Mississippi in 1862. So it's unsurprising that the Democratic Party would return to its roots in racialist demagoguery under the guise of "progressivism." Your so-called anti-racism is nothing more than neo-segregationist racial demagoguery.
(Response to Rant and Rave 4/6) Very common, just ask anyone. Louisville maybe?
I am sorry to see that the state of Florida no longer subscribes to the notion of “liberty and justice for all.” I guess it’s because all=inclusion =woke. What a freak show.
Geeeez!!!!! Lindsey Graham, Dominic Brown, ‘Clown’ Trump, Efran Afante, Jim Clyburn, Adam Clark……and even you too Joe Wilson & Mr Biden. Your collective OVER SENSATIONALISM is well out of bounds! 50 years ago your career positions were respected, but you’ve all reduced yourselves to the lowest class of injury lawyers, such as……. ‘the green one’…. ‘the marine’……. ‘the hawk’ …. ‘the jo’ye’ …… ‘mr call all 2’s NOW’, etc, etc, etc…… you are ALL one massive YAWN!!!
There's some bad news. N. Haley and S. Palin can be seen coming our way. No. Turn them back.
How can you idiots support people like Majorie Taylor Greene, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and most unbelievable, Donald Trump? Can’t you read?
While some enjoy life on CRUISE control many more struggle on BRUISE control. SAVE UKRAINE!
Regarding last week’s rant about the dance leader who looks like Madame Puppet, pays women less than men, and pockets the money he fines the female dancers for not wearing makeup in rehearsal: he only pays dancers 5months out of the year, but he gets paid year-round, drives a Porsche and his house is listed for $655,000! This is an abomination in SC!
The verbal diarrhea that the result of a basketball game is ‘divine order’ had to come from a university that struggles with due process and orderly conduct in its day to day operations and excels in spending millions of dollars not on education but paying contractual obligations to former coaches. Are coaches now the new high priests of academic cults?
Sing this to the Two and a Half Men theme song "gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay..." FL governor DeSantis, you're more prehistoric in your thinking than Fred Flintstone.
There are legitimate criticisms of critical race theory that have nothing to do with denying historical racial injustice. We can acknowledge these injustices while also acknowledging that interpreting US history entirely through a racialist lens leaves the public with an inaccurate, biased sense of history. The purpose of studying history is to objectively understand what happened, not to serve a particular political agenda.
What is wrong with people? A 12 year old takes a gun to school and shoots and kills another 12 year old. WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE?
NOBODY has sung “One Shining Moment” better than Kingstree’s own Teddy Pendergass. Not debatable.
snark sez: One of the bullshit memes coming from the right-wing "culture wars" propaganda machine is that the concept of toxic masculinity somehow indicts all masculine men. A valuable lesson from my WWII combat veteran father was that a man can be both strong and gentle. He didn't tell me that, he showed me that. The latest proof that toxic masculinity is a real thing is Will Smith's attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars. He knew that he had an audience of millions, and decided that he had to prove his manhood by an act of violence. "A man's gotta do what a man's gotta do." Men who are secure in their manhood don't have to prove it to anyone.
Our government is now discouraging the use of tobacco but welcoming the use of marijuana. The pendulum swings back and forth over time.