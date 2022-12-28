Rant and Rave: Some holiday well-tidings, but mostly rants and grumbles

Identifying yourself in this forum is a bit narcissistic. Let your thought speak for itself!
My friend doesn’t look 70 years old, he looks 72. Yeah.
Cold. You don't know Cold. You can't handle the cold!
Hey this is Nick out by Eastover. Stop built-in food waste, like coffee you can’t get out of the can. Go down to B&B and get a can opener. Open it with that and you can get all of the food out of the can without wasting any.
What is the difference between selecting and hoarding shelving? Yeah.
This is a rave I guess for The State paper. The article about Curtis Loftus, the South Carolina treasurer, I’m not sure folks have short memories or don’t remember. Didn’t that dear gentleman hate the Obamas? This wackiness is not new news, it is racism.
SC Republican Representative Ralph Norman, you called for "Marshall(sic) Law" for non-existant voting fraud. You are complicit in an attempted coup! Resign, you traitor.
I like Halloween so much that my friends call me a Halloweenie.
The Republican Party has gone to hell because of lying crooked Donald Trump. He is a growing cancer that will destroy our democracy. Stop this cancer now. Vote for Democrats.
Merry Christmas, but why do I keep getting letters and emails about feeding the poor? Aren't there about five different government programs in place for helping feed people? All paid for by us. If there is a hungry person in America it's their own fault. Merry Christmas.
Does anyone know the best time to pick up a Richland School District One P-Card? I'd like to take the family somewhere nice for a holiday meal and finish up my holiday shopping on Amazon.
I'm about to FREEZE. This global warming is rough!
The Strelsty Guards is historically the name of Russian praetorians, who restocked Russian shelves by removing product beyond its shelf life.
Imagine the kids' faces when they discover their Christmas stockings are stuffed with NFTs from Grandfather Trump.
I came home the other night and told my wife I had a terrible day. She proceeded to curl up on the couch and sleep the rest of the evening when we usually watched TV. She 'out depressed me'.
At your holiday table have a place setting for those who cannot be with you. And give thanks from each of you for your great Fortune to be there. Try it. It's fitting. It feels good. Happy holidays, y'all.
SC Republican state Senator Katrina Shealy's proposal for all public schoolkids to have free lunch is laudable. We're the biggest food exporter in the world. Well fed children are better students. Thank you, senator.
Fruit trees. The perfect Christmas present. Peach, pear, plum, pomegranate, persimmon, pecan (and fig)
2023. It's gonna be great! Meeerry Christmas and a Haaappy New Year to ya!
You reckon they would pay me $250 to LEAVE South Carolina ? I would take it in a heartbeat.
Alex Murdaugh got hit with tax evasion charges for failing to report millions. So, who gets paid, the tax authorities or his lawyers? There can't be enough money left to pay both.
Will someone please make a documentary on Gov. Henry McMaster? His views and his manner of speaking should be preserved for history.
You know, I'm not a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, but this gentleman that plays for the Kansas City Chiefs football team. I think his first name, ju, ju, j, U, j. U, I can't pronounce all that but he paid off, I guess, I didn’t catch all of it, it was a Walmart, he paid off 50 families’ outstanding balances.
Welcome home, Brittney Griner. I'm glad you are arriving back in the USA alive. If I were you, I'd not go back to Russia.
Instructions for over-turning unpopular U.S. Supreme Court decisions: VOTE!!
Oh, I told my friend i liked this ugly christmas sweater. He said 'what, this is my favorite sweater.' Yeah.
I agree with the effort to put a retention pond to relieve the flood points problem. Yeah. This is the Columbia Yeah Guy.
Hey dear folks, merry Christmas.
Hey man, if Snoop Dogg gets elected to run Twitter, they’re going to have to change the name to Toker heheheh.
"Makes a great gift" means I would never want this, but it'll do for you.
You know you hate to be harsh, but the lord disciplines people.
You know, the best thing you can do is give me a phone when the news comes on.
So many of us are just ill over the Dems and the Repubs. We need to remake this entire system.