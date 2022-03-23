Rant and Rave: Shout out to the Bible, gas prices

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Thanks, Free Times. You've screwed up the crossword puzzle so many times that I've finally learned how to play Sudoku.
The CDC highly recommends the use of face masks to prevent the spread of "disinformation." The CDC defines "disinformation" as anything that contradicts the received wisdom disseminated by the Biden-Harris administration about topics like inflation, US involvement in Ukraine, and ultimate baddie Vladmir Putin. All instances of spreading "disinformation" will be prosecuted under the thought crimes clause of the Patriot Act. Please refrain from having original thoughts that contradict received wisdom endorsed by the CIA, FBI, NSA and other benevolent three letter agencies.
To my fellow citizens want to bomb the s#!t out of Putin might I suggest they ride a bomb like Slim Pickens in "Dr. Strangelove". That would show our commitment as a peace-loving nation. Yeehaw!
Been to the convention center? It's a joke. So tiny. It's The Single Missing Link in downtown Columbia's economic draw. Columbia has needed it for many years. Build it now!
So, SC Republicans want a states convention to modify the US Constitution. One tenet would be to balance the budget. I agree! Since SC takes in much more fed tax dollars than we pay in let's start there first. Return the overpayment, Henry/ Republicans!
Where is MY superyacht?
“Russian disinformation”…any opinion/perspective/information contradicting Biden-Harris administration talking points on US intervention in Ukraine. “Russian asset”…anyone who questions received opinions endorsed by the Biden-Harris administration on US intervention in Ukraine.
The Sunday issue of "The State" encourages us to "enjoy the hour of extra sunlight" that comes with Daylight Savings Time. Since when does the period between sunrise and sunset expand by an hour overnight?
Last year everything was Trump's fault. This year everything is Putin's fault. I guess Biden forgot the old saying that when you point your finger at someone else, you've got three pointing back at yourself.
Coaches get fired when they don't produce good results. But professors get tenured.
Frank Martin: it is always about your overinflated ego. So good to know you are now at peace. I really needed to know that.
Fellow Democratic Socialist, our vision for one world is close at hand. U.S.A. faltering is key. Covid has separated man from church. Media has de-emasculated man from family. Violence and homosexuality in media has lowered morals. Land must be taken by government and welfare must increase!
The Democratic Mayors, Governors, and Congress are betting we are too stupid to realize they are only lifting the mask mandates so we’ll be happy to vote them back into office come mid-term elections. Just wait until they are re-elected and the mask mandates come back for our protection.
It's hard to imagine how awful it must have been for The Former Guy to have been unable to fire Mike Pence and Anthony Fauci. Boo Hoo.
It seems that the brand of the former President was brazen lawlessness. So of course he needed ten American flags behind him in his photographs.
It could be true but I'm not sure I believe there's a tiger on the loose in Swansea.
There was a bad accident on I-26. I am sorry about it but I am also impressed that there aren't more awful accidents. The drivers on I-26 and I-20 are reckless speeders. Slow down and live.
Well, ANOTHER day to feel alive and that everything is pretty much great in the world. Saw my reflection in the mirror when I woke up, proving that I am still live, then realized no big, bright flashes, no mushroon clouds…
It says volumes about our values when thousands of people were taking to the streets to “free” a pop singer from her own family, yet the outcry is muted when a star athlete is held hostage by a hostile foreign government. Free Brittney!
The Ten Commandments clearly say “thou shalt not kill” in all versions of the Bible. No conditions. No caveats. Just don’t. So why does this “Christian” state legalize killing by gun? Every year this state gets further from God’s will.
It's good to know that the S.C. Dept. of Corrections firing squad will be using "live ammunition"(THE STATE, March 20 2022). It would be hard to execute someone using blanks or dummy rounds.
I just sat down to turn on the TV for a second and God knows this is lose time. The commercials in South Carolina, you know, I thank the Lord. My grandmother sent a kid to Harvard, Penn State and Harvard, another kid to the Pentagon, and another kid's a retired millionaire farmer in Pennsylvania. But I thank the Lord there is not an attorney in my family tree. And I said that on jury duty because they wanted to make this attorney and I just, I said, I thank the Lord there’s not an attorney in my family tree.
I can't believe Chuck Norris is 82 years old. He can start a fire with an ice cube. Yeah.
My wife is an old model. I call her Model T.
I don't know if you've ever heard of this cardiologist, Dr. George Sheehan. He's in heaven. He used to write the last page of Runner’s World. They gave him the last page and he would write something about running. Psychology says throughout the word “I” because I, I, I but I’m just being blunt, I used to run like Forrest Gump.
I don't need no edge-a-ma-cation.
This is a rave for the good ole Bible because when you're talking to people, some folks are now saying that they're afraid of what's going on in the Ukraine, but the Bible says to be of good courage. Be strong and have good courage and don't be afraid of things. Eleanor Roosevelt said, “Do one thing every day that scares you and after a while nothing scares you,” but the Bible says to be strong and have good courage.
The big story of the Bible is that Jesus has conquered death and promises us eternal life. Because of this wonderful truth, we don't need to be consumed by the world's uncertainty. Instead, we can let the peace of God rule in our hearts. Amen.
I've lived in South Carolina for 26 years and find the Senate’s unanimous boat to split DHEC into two agencies the first worthwhile thing they've done.
Rent is going up. The price of food is skyrocketing. Gas is outrageous. Democrats do not know how to run a country. Bring back the man with the mean tweets.
I bought some gas for my car. Now I’m broke as a joke.