Rant and Rave: Sanctimonious Bastards Club

After finally confessing to cheating, deceiving and lying, my husband is the top contender for President of the Sanctimonious Bastards Club.

My dear grandmother, when I was a kid, would say that if the bank president is stealing butter from the cafeteria, get your money out of that bank.

I told my friend she should do dope.

The Kelley Blue Book isn’t a real book.

This is for the sweaty guy who worked his way down a row of five machines last Monday at Planet Fitness at Dutch Square: Clean your f#!king machines. And to the two women who sweated it out Sunday morning on the track machines under Fox News: Wipe down your f#!king machines.

Saw your article about Fat Rat the Czar [Free Times, Feb. 12]. I bet he’d sell more records with a better rap name. The kids don’t like fat rats or czars. What about “Human Being Whose Height and Weight are Proportional the Comptroller”? Apologies if there’s already a rapper with that name.

Anonymity breeds irresponsibility.

As if we’re not saturated with local produced content at 4, 5, 6, and 7, now the Dominic and Judi show at 3. Assured to have little content and ALERT weather repeated every five minutes. I vomit a little in my mouth with their lame chat, sitting on a bench and discussing old internet content. Between pushing their ad filled app, repeating “Alert Day” and weather every few minutes, there is very little substance to their broadcast.

This is a rave for Joseph Cranney’s investigative report on Tameika Isaac Devine’s legal work on Richland One’s bonds. Great investigative reporting! Imagine my surprise reading this in the very same publication, Free Times that produced a puff piece on Mrs. Devine less than a year ago.

[In reference to City Watch, Feb. 12] I will no longer read Kevin Fisher’s column since he said that the president did nothing wrong and did not deserve to impeached. Oh, you say he didn’t say that? He said the impeachment trial ended as it should have. What is the difference? I am so sick of you middle-of-the-road morons not wanting to offend anyone. If I see Kevin in Tony’s Pizza I am going to tell him what a pussy he is for siding with the right. If space permitted I could take his column apart and show him how wrong he is in the points he makes. Righty is the one out to destroy the Dems with lies and BS. This has been going on since Nixon resigned. You are a righty Kevin, why not admit it?

The lack of police supervision in Irmo on the roads is alarming.

When the executive branch controls the souls of the legislative branch and dictates the outcome of cases in the judicial branch, democracy “by the people and for the people” has perished. The Constitution is now irrelevant.

What if you as the treasurer of the church found out that the church’s money you were sending to the charity was not being used for its intended purpose, but rather was being kicked back to administrators who were spending the church’s charitable donations for personal expenses? Maybe you would hold up that money, and ask for an audit, or investigation, to make sure the church’s charitable donations was being spent wisely! I think your congregation would appreciate that!

The doctors who watch President Trump, who exactly are these doctors, and where do they practice? Exactly what kind of doctors are they? Do these doctors have first-hand dealings with President Trump? Have these doctors actually examined President Trump personally? Please explain.

Mitch McConnell has got to go away. Several of the hundreds of bills he is blocking in the U.S. Senate are ones to make our elections at least somewhat more honest and fair. He has no shame. He doesn’t want one person, one vote.

The old saying, “What you don’t know won’t hurt you” is sadly so true in this instance. In this digital T.M.I. world we now exist in, everyone and every news organization now wants to micro-manage.

Take your choice! IMPEACH PELOSI!

We mourn for the Cayce girl who was found dead after an intensive search. But when a girl or woman disappears who is Latina or Asian or Black, let’s please be sure you activate the same vigorous law enforcement response. RIP Faye.

This is Figaro. What’s it going to take to get me a chicken sandwich? Don’t be a jerk off.

This is BG, the Blind Guy. With Blue Granite Water, don’t you see what they are doing? This is a company from the central region of our nation. You think they care about the water in South Carolina? They’ll get a blond-haired, blue-eyed devil to come speak at the hearing and pretend the company cares about South Carolina. Don’t be fooled: They don’t give a damn.

The solution to clean water is hemp. The solution to plastic bags is hemp. Rivers and streams can be cleaned up by hemp. Gather your hemp seeds. Hemp is a purifier.

The Senate impeachment trial was a hoax. It was a total sham.

So, South Carolina is looking to Mississippi as a model to improve our anemic education system. Isn’t this the education system, along with South Carolina and Alabama, that always ranks in the bottom three of everything? Our Legislature has never set its sights high enough, regarding our schools or anything else for that matter, and once again they are working on a solution from the bottom up. Because that’s where their heads are: Up their bottoms.

Who has more commercials: Terry Bradshaw or Peyton Manning? Yeah.

Where is our world going? When did we start trusting in groundhogs rather than God Almighty?

When Donald Trump went to the Super Bowl, what did he think of the 100-year-old veterans on the field doing the coin toss, when he had five deferments?

On the South Carolina license tags, we should put, “While I breathe, I Uber.”

Missouri is called the Show Me State. They said, “Show me that Super Bowl trophy.”

Donald Trump has a mandate for the coming election. Actually he has several “man dates”: Duarte, Putin, Erdogan. The Bear finds all this very curious.

In the last two years we’ve added $2 trillion to the national debt and the Federal Reserve has interest rates at 1.5 and 1.75. Little kids in Switzerland can figure math out. How will you ever retire after social security and Medicare have been weaned back?

Now I have seen it all. George Sink thinks he’s Mr. Rogers.

I read that Franklin Graham was concerned about the example Jennifer Lopez and Shakira set with their performance at halftime of the Super Bowl. Yet he supports a president who talks of groping women in the crotch, was unfaithful to multiple wives, had a child with his second wife before they were married and paid a large sum of money to keep a woman quiet about their sexual encounter. What an example Trump is setting, huh, Mr. Graham?

Can someone find out what Trump has on Lindsey Graham? It has to be a doozy.

My friend’s name is Tacoma.

The actor Kirk Douglas passed away at 103 years old. Godspeed, Kirk. How many people live to be 103?

The pizza delivery man had a sign on the back of his truck that said “Drivers carry a lot of dough, but no cash.”

Disease, famine, floods, locusts, earthquakes. Sound familiar? Check out that part in the Bible about four guys riding horses who are not cowboys.

To those who criticize the media for being liberal, maybe they should be aware that most media is owned by Wall Street and they only tell us what they want us to know.

People who are offended by everything are really starting to offend me.

What’s up with WIS weather? I turned in at 6 and the news is not news. It’s all weather about thunderstorms. We’ve had many severe thunderstorms.

My wife won a Korean karaoke machine in a raffle.

This is a huge rant for Chapin Middle School. This school receives all the awards. And yet it is one of the worst middle school in the state. Is the school preparing kids for the future, as its mission statement says? No, it is f#!king crippling them.

It was very unselfish and touching hearing Trump say how he hated for his family to go through the impeachment hearing. What about his first wife’s feelings when he took his next wife on a skiing vacation?

Hey folks, I guess the national debt just keeps climbing. You cannot ride the credit wave forever.