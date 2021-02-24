Rant and Rave: Rush Limbaugh died, Texas lost power

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

In Lexington County, I-20 is undergoing major upgrades and it is taking a long time. Drivers, PLEASE SLOW DOWN. Let's live through it.

It's raining now, just as it was yesterday, the day before that, and the one before that one, last week, last month, tomorrow, the day after that and the next one, too. When is it TOO MUCH RAIN?

"We don't have a snowball's chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump," he said." Well, Senator, I'd say if THAT'S what you need, the party leadership better sit back, do some soul searching, and figure out not to lower yourselves any farther! You are OBVIOUSLY in deep doo-doo! In fact, FUBAR! With a capital SNAFU! Please excuse my G.I.

After reading today's State, and seeing what Lindsey said about Nikki Haley: Earth to Senator Graham! Time for an attitude adjustment! Nikki is RIGHT, you're screwed up!

When wearing a mask COVER YOUR DAMN NOSE!

No one person deserves more credit for the division we are seeing in this country than Rush Limbaugh. May he rot in hell.

Rush Limbaugh’s death does NOT leave a gap in the rank of decent people.

What is up with those guys in the Super Bowl Halftime Show wearing jock straps on their heads?

Steve, Sam, thanks for your service to Columbia. Just one more good deed prior to your curtain call? Sunset Drive, one mile long, is a lovely two-lane country road connected to River Drive and Main Street, both five lanes. Widen that bottleneck, please!

People who vote to support would be DICTATORS get what they vote for. DICTATORS love power, could care less about the people they rule. Be careful what you vote for!

Dear Rick Perry: Helping others in times of crisis and need doesn’t have to be called socialism. In some circles, it’s known as Christianity. Love, Last

Every time I think about Trump being permanently banned from Twitter, I get a warm, fuzzy feeling.

Dear USC Board Chairman Dr. Dorn Smith: You are forgiven for referencing Strom Thurmond's "blemishes" in context to the biblical and historical records of Jesus and Mother Teresa. Yours in Eternity, The "Big Guy" Upstairs

The notion that increased roadside litter is a result of the pandemic is ludicrous. Convict crews have been covering up the fact that in SC, we treat each other, our children, and our elders like garbage, and put our garbage in the side of the road. Change my mind — with actions, not rebuttals.

Heh.

I had to stay up all night studying for my COVID test. Yeah.

I lived in Miami Florida for over six years, uh I learned one thing, spandex should be outlawed.

A big fat man sat in a big chair with a big fat cigar spewing out big fat hatred on the radio. That was supposed to be a spokesperson for conservatism. If that is what it was, may God save us from conservatism.

You know this is just a rave for good parents. My dear pop would tell me, he’d say, you know you can never tell what people are thinking. If you watch this gentleman selling pillows on TV, it’s hard to imagine he was pushing Trump to impose martial law. A gentleman selling pillows on TV. It’s that craziness in his head.

The pet project to extend Highway 526, was already done. But the 526 extension is so worn out around the airport in Charleston that all you have is pot holes all the way down, passing the airport. And they want to extend this? Up the coast? At a price tag of almost $10 billion? What are you kidding me? Bullsh#!t. Fix the roads man, that’s what you're supposed to be doing.

Uh, I have a friend named Benjamin Franklin, I always say, “Why don’t you go fly a kite?”

You can make as many Wizard of Oz movies as you want, but there’s nothing more classic than the original "Wizard of Oz." Come on now. You’re going to tell me if you’re going to do it without any theatrical, what is it?

Turtle observes that while the average American was lucky if he or she received a $600 stimulus check, which is less than $2 a day, that the richest people, corporations, etc., pocketed $5.2 billion per day. Is this a great country or what?

There is no commander in chief of the United States. The constitution says that the president is commander in chief of the armed forces, if you’re not in the armed forces, you have no commander in chief. The constitution is supreme over all three branches of government, not some persons or group of persons.

I would like everyone to call Senator Katirna Shealy and tell her S509 discriminates against blind employment. We the blind union of South Carolina, we are professionals, we don’t want to sit home on social security, welfare, food stamps. You want us to.

I don’t think any male should be able to make decisions on female pregnancies. I don’t think we understand what a woman has to go through. In fact, what makes the male so superior? Just because you have to clean one hole? You know, imagine if you have to clean two holes, OK? Would you be able to do it or would you walk around smelling like dead fish.

Dear Free Times why in the f#!k are all of your crosswords double printed and blurry? I look forward to it every week and you’re robbing me of a good time. Get your s#!t together.

You can’t destroy southern history and then demand that it be taught in school

What would it take to satisfy the cancel culture crowd? Would they tear down the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial, would they blast two or all four faces off of Mt. Rushmore? Would they burn the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution? Would they change the name of Washington, D.C., and Washington State. Come on, cancel culturers. Tell us what you really want.

Rush Limbaugh, a wolf in sheep’s wool. Like me he was judged by his deeds, shalom.

Uh, my friends were shocked that I wasn’t a very good electrician. Yeah.

You know if you watch Andy and Barney Griffith, from the 1964 black and white version, they’re making fun of eating chicken wings and rice at the local diner, which is a bad bargain back then. Who had ever known if they had bought chicken wing franchise, in 30 or 40 years they’d be gazillionaires. But they’re making fun of, "We just get chicken wings and rice," but who ever knew that every bar everywhere. You gotta pay a million dollars for chicken wings. That’s really interesting I thought.

You know right now with all this COVID-19 still craziness. I’m not picking on Kroger, but a lady at Kroger said that a nurse told her if she takes folic acid and zinc it guarantees that you won’t get COVID. And this lady passes this information to customers, it's just total bullshit. This is America anymore, you just say anything and 100 people say, "God knows I believe you." Look at Mr. Trump saying he won the election.

Wait, I thought I was going to get that the mailbox is full. Well I’ll go ahead anyway. Well people are listening to the new administration, they are wearing their mask. They’re social distancing, they’re washing their hands. Isn’t it amazing that the number of COVID-19 cases are going down? Isn’t that an absolute miracle? Keep it going folks, keep it going.

Greed is the downfall of the economic system called capitalism. When a crisis in weather and electricity struck Texas, the power company executives got busy trying to gouge their customers. Don't pay those $10,000 electricity bills, y'all.