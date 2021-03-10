Rant and Rave: Royal family and cancel culture

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Princess Tonedeaf needs to ease up on the racist rhetoric and check her privilege. She ever had her car searched by dogs for a broken license plate light? Ever had the till come up short at work and everyone looks at you? Ever been shot for jogging on the wrong street? Ever been told your skin color is just dirt? I didn’t think so.

Now Lindsey Graham says he believes the ranting orange tyrant has "magic." Is there some medicine for what's ailing Lindsey Graham?

The former Duchess who claimed she desperately needed privacy is in the news every day. We've had enough of her whining and complaining about how her entitled self was not accommodated.

Today, after many many years of going in and out of my lawn mower shed I reached a major milestone. I banged my head at the door entrance for the one millionth time. Where is my f#!king prize? Why was there no major news coverage?

To all you Trump haters: Did you enjoy the extra money in your paycheck due to lower income tax rates, growth in your 401K and lower gas prices? Oh, that's right. You Trump-hating liberals don't work and expect the government to take care of you. You'll be back to b#!ching soon.

New York Governor Cuomo is under sharp scrutiny for sexual harassment as well he should be. But Trump was elected president after admitting he sexually harassed women. And it was fine! The evangelist right loves him. I just don’t understand right wingers.

The majority of government employees are leaches sucking the money away from the soldiers and their families! Government employees still working from home part time but getting a full time salary. $350 hammers are still being purchased by the government!

Thanks Senate Dems for looking out, thank those three folks for showing up to March 4, inaugural, and thank our governor for reassuring me my black life doesn’t matter. #nomasksson

Just who is pulling Governor McMaster's strings? Couldn't let Texas and Mississippi show their ignorance by themselves. Watch the numbers rise. Sad day in SC.

Yankees stop moving here. We were nice Southern folk, now we're pissed cuz it's over crowded with yankees. They drive like crazy people and don't care who they kill on the way to wherever. They curse and complain about how we talk. Now they are mailing letters to people in Chapin asking them to sell them their house cuz it's perfect for them. Hey it's prefect for me too. Keep your Yankee ass up there.

When I lived in Michigan, I thought that Ohio had the worst drivers. Turns out South Carolina has the worst drivers.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, many Frontier towns prohibited dangerous weapons, concealed or otherwise. These towns had few if any murders or shootouts.

I am a proud socialist. Yes, I said it. I love socialist policies in Japan, Canada, Germany, New Zealand. How un-American of me.

GREAT idea State Rep. R.J. May has proposed in the bill he introduced to have Trump buried on Statehouse grounds. Why wait? Lawmakers should fully support this bill and start digging his grave NOW!

No mask. No vax. Simple.

Carl Brown. He and his wife fostered over 200 kids. Tireless advocate for foster children. Inspired us to foster then adopt. R.I.P. to a true SC hero.

Please inform me of anything Republican politicians have done for working men and women. Minimum wage, workers comp, unemployment insurance, health insurance, pensions, childcare, parental leave, paid leave, paid sick leave, job safety, Etc. Uh-huh. Thought so.

Ted says it's only a mistake if you get caught.

It's good to see that Kevin Marsh is going to prison for the massive nuclear power plant scam. Now let's round up every one of his co-conspirators, including those from the SC Legislature who made it all possible, and throw them into prison, too. For a long time.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference last weekend there wasn't much about the crisis in access to health care in the U.S., or the global climate crisis, or the deadly pandemic crisis or the economic devastation resulting from it. There was, however, a golden statue of The Former Guy and mentions of The Muppets, Mr. Potato Head, and Kermit the Frog along with a call for hearings on "cancel culture."

Obviously the bar is not set very high on ambulance driver qualifications but common sense and simple consideration for others should clearly indicate that eardrum splitting sirens are unnecessary between midnight and 6 a.m. especially near residential areas.

Bird bird bird, bird is the word.

I have decided to stick with love, hate is too great a burden to bear.

You know I’m sitting here watching WIS TV 10, which is greatest news station in the universe, and its saying all our teachers from South Carolina now have to go to North Carolina to get the COVID vaccine. That’s embarrassing. That’s a shame and a disgrace. Our teachers should come at the top of the list. An education cannot be sacrificed. And if you can read this, how about thank a teacher and have a nice day.

Well we can’t hide it anymore, all of us look like sinners now.

You think driving an Uber and a Lyft sucks, try driving a taxi, especially when you work for a sociopathic owner, try that.

I see my blue granite water bill is like uh above $100, why? I’m only one person living in one home, don’t use all that much water. Oh that’s right, rates are going up up up. But Blue Granite Water is the old utilities incorporated who used to run the sewer lines, I guess we’re going to have pay out of our asses for these people, because they don’t know how the services like Carolina Water gave us were so cheap.

Uh I guess Gamecock men’s basketball team doesn’t believe in practicing defense, they gave up 101 points to Arkansas.

The left wing is rampant with extremist groups like BLM and Antifa for example. They are violent, what is the matter with those people? I can’t think of any right wing extremist groups that burned down businesses, set cop cars on fire, tear down monuments, vandalize, loot, attack people and block the interstate. I can't think of any equivalent right wing extremist groups.

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, I guess I’ll buy some lucky charms, they’re magically delicious!

Uh this is the Columbia Yeah Guy. My 12-year-old grandson saw me carrying me a record album, he said, "Grandpa is that a frisbee?"

This is for the young man or woman who said Donald Trump needed to run for Speaker of the House. I didn’t know you could run for office from Leavenworth.

Hey I just wanted to say that Jordan is a good sport and all for putting my rant about his good girl review on Twitter. That’s all.

I like camels so much that I think speed bumps should be called speed humps. Yeah.

Hello I am calling to recommend and let Columbia now about this soul food restaurant which is Von’s Souther Diner, on North Main Street. This is an amazing restaurant, try the collards, try the turnips, try everything. Try the oxtail. Try it all. Try the meat loaf! Try the macaroni and cheese! Again Von’s Southern Diner. I am a customer, they are amazing. They are exemplary. The food critic, he should try this place. Okay bye.

You know we hear love Rant and Rave, but this household is still abiding by eating more vegetables in the new year’s resolution. We had double onions and coleslaw on all the hotdogs we bought at Jimmy’s Mart today in Northeast Columbia. Double onions and coleslaw count as veggies. Thank you!

Uh I agree with Representative RJ May of Lexington, Donald Trump if he’s allowed to be buried here in the State of South Carolina, I think that would be a wonderful idea. That way I won’t have to go very far to piss and shit on his grave. Tell RJ Maeve I think its a wonderful thing. Thank you.

General Beagle is being replaced as the commander of Fort Jackson. I think he’s being replaced by General Labrador, heh, Retriever.

Uh I think I saw my friend Dawn at the Saliva COVID testing site, or at least that person was a spitting image of her.

I was wondering, for the last several years, many years, thousands and thousands of people died from the flu, yet these last couple of years no one has died from the flu. Isn’t that strange?

My friend recently bought a gun. He wanted to know about cleaning and firing the gun, and the owner’s manual had no section on troubleshooting.

This is the liberal redneck, just remember if the color of the skin had been Black when the insurgent terrorists had attacked democracy it would have been a lot different results. Thank you.

Turtle would like to bring up a small factoid. Three to four percent of the national budget for the military is enough money to feed the whole world. Why are we buying guns and not butter?