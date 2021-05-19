Rant and Rave: Rough week for USC

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

I've been writing where the students and faculty of USC wants to remove some statues and change some names of buildings of civil war and slave owners. What do they want to change the name of the buildings to? Civil rights activists from the 60s to the present? For instance, the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center, will they name it the Martin Luther King Wellness Center? No way.

You know, Monday may the 10th was Confederate Memorial Day. And a lot of the people that work for the state of South Carolina got a day off with pay. I sure as hell didn't hear anybody complaining about the Confederate flag that day. Just saying.

The individual wants to remove the Tillman statue from the Capitol grounds. Wondering what we'll replace it with? A Rosa Park statue?

Yes, it's been a year since we've had in service church worshiping. I wonder how many times have the pastor of any church, mega church, or storefront church, have called his congregation and talked with them 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0? How many times have the deacons called to check on their membership 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0? I bet if you miss payment sending in your offering ties or well wishing funds they will be calling you. So it's been a year, hopefully in service will pick back up and things will start going back to normal.

Baseball umpires have a lot of balls.

What's my cat's favorite color? Purr-pole.

Neighbors, don't forget to sanitize your hands after all this puffing of gas.

You know every now and then. I have a senior moment. And so what if I use somebody's word? I do it when I quote the Bible all the time.

With all respect to employers it is not the size of the stimulus, unemployment check. It is the size of the salary. Increase the pay of employers, if not you will be put out of business. By the way, Senator Lindsey Graham, you're a coward.

Yeah, the price of gas has gone way up. The price of food has gone up. Everything has gone up. But then you run around, you see all these restaurants. We're hiring $10 an hour. $10 an hour. Boy howdy. Who the hell can survive off of $10 an hour? In today's times, think about it. Something needs to be done.

Due to the gas and oil industry and stockholders, you look at the stock market. Yeah, Colonial Pipeline isn't doing so good, are they? And didn't we just shut down a pipeline up there in Michigan? Let me tell you something. This is not a cyber attack. This is a way of saying we got cyber attack to up the price to make us pay at the pump. So they can pay their overhead and pay off their stockholders, so they can make a buck. This is bulls#!t. This is a lie.

Well, it only took me two weeks to call. I hope what I'm calling about is still topical. Wait a minute, let me put my glasses on, so I can read here. I have to write it down so I can get it all straight. If the minimum wage had kept pace with the Wall Street bonuses since 1985, it would be worth $44 an hour today. Bear says thanks, Ronnie. Trickle down is a mere trickle. Thank you.

Let's make February don't wear makeup month.

On the news it said that fully vaccinated people no longer need to (static for 20 seconds) don't you make enough damn money to do the crazy ass commercials on TV?

With all the budgets out there, the Sheriffs Association seems to be getting their 10% from every contract and service in the 44 detention centers. Now that they're going to kick out the blind from being employed at the fore. That's right it didn't get passed and there was no crossover. But it still sits there on subcommittee as 509. If you're interested, it's going to put out a law that will discriminate against all blind persons.

Somebody don't get a handle on these taser uses. Nobody's going to ever make it to the firing squad or the electric chair.

I tell you what, I disagree with mayonnaise on sandwiches. I just don't dig it. You order a joint with no mayonnaise on it, they give it to you anyway, what do you do? You wipe it off? You scrape it off? You can't change what happened there. I don't dig it. it's disgusting. What am I doing here? What are we doing here? Who decided this was a good idea? Let's put mayonnaise on a sandwich. Come on, it's ridiculous. That's all thank you.

My favorite sandwich is a banana, peanut butter, mayonnaise sandwich. Yeah.

Anti abortion legislation forces women to have babies they don't want. When unwanted babies are born. It's not good for the mothers and not good for the babies. Nowhere in the legislation are the fathers or the legislators helping support the women or the babies. What a scandal. Thank you.

Governor McMaster you have a staff. Let them do their job. Like the Secretary of Education. Don't tell her what she needs to do. Let her do it. Like the masks in the schools. Let her do her job.

Hey, I just wanted to say gosh, I really appreciate rant and rave. I told you before my dear brother went to heaven and I'll stop right there.

Word has it on the streets in Irmo, SC that you can speed in your loud cars, trucks, and motorcycles with blaring rap noise, with no consequences. This includes throwing trash out of your car windows. What a nice place to live!

It is May, and we are hyped to keep counting ballots from a national election that was over and done six months ago. You think the President of the United States will be kicked to the curb for your delusions? No, he will not.

I make a motion that The U of SC change its name to The University of Scandals and Corruption. That would serve to reflect the culture there and save The State of South Carolina much embarrassment.

"Welcome to Walmart, shoppers. Today's special is a super spreader event! Wear mask? Don't ask! Just throw them in the dust bin of History. Hope to see you next month. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

Trying to figure out why DHEC leadership is under the impression that making patronizing, derogatory public statements about how "young African-American men" and "conservatives" don't want the COVID-19 vaccination will somehow make those two populations and the rest of the public more inclined to get vaccinated. Perhaps providing people with accurate and complete information, avoiding inflammatory stereotypes on the basis of race/gender/age/political affiliation, and being respectful of an individual's right to informed consent is a better strategy?

I was just sitting at home, reading about some of the latest TikTok whatevers, and just started wondering if they will be the first generation to qualify for a single group (Posthumous) Darwinian award?

From energy independence for the first time in 50 years to gas shortages in 4 months. Quite an accomplishment for Barely There Biden.

Governor, I love your CCC plan! Cops, Courts and Corrections. Oh oh, I forgot unbridled Capitalism. Any other services the good citizens of South Carolina need? No? Well, that will certainly lower the tax rate, won't it?

Darla Moore was right. Caslen should not have been selected as president. Fire Henry and his cabal and reinstate Darla, who Nikki s#!t canned.

If the USA is such a systemically racist country then why are so many people of color risking their lives trying to get into it?

So the man has put the university in a bad light every chance he’s had. He couldn’t even remember who signs his paycheck at commencement. He plagiarized a passage for his speech. He has the native intelligence to know he’s in over his head, yet the board chairman won’t let him resign. My question is, why does this state try so hard to be a laughing stock? If he were a coach, he would already be out the door. Forever to whom?

When a police officer shoots someone it's the officer's fault. When a bad guy shoots people it's the gun's fault.

If the Republican Party doesn't turn away from Trump worship and return to its conservative roots, American democracy is in big trouble. It's clear that Trump's tribe in Congress care more about their re-election than about preserving the institutions of democracy. They have sunk lower than whale s#!t.