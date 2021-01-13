Rant and Rave: Rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

For shizzle, my nizzle, in the words of Snoop Dogg.

Immigrant Schwarzenegger, thank you. Your speech brought tears to our eyes.

Since the Bill of Rights were added to our constitution in the late 1780s, SIX of the 17 amendments have been related to voting. In order it was: presidential/vice presidential single ticket, Black male voting, direct voting of each state's U.S. senators, female voting, reversing the poll tax, the 18-year-old vote. Now is the time for the 28th Amendment. Repeal the Electoral College. I didn't vote for Trump. My vote got thrown away. Have you ever heard of your elector?

I would just like to know why military people that have given their country over 20 years of their life weren't in the 1A section to get that vaccine. They done gave the military and their country 20 years of their life, and they don’t seem to matter now. Thank you.

When I was driving on the highway, I looked in my rearview mirror because I heard the weather guy say, “Watch for passing clouds.”

When I get gas, I don’t want to be annoyed by loud music coming out of speakers at the pump. I used to get gas at the Shell on Leesburg Road. Now I go across the street.

If God (D-Heaven) and Satan (R-Hell) were running for any office, guess which one South Carolina would elect. Think about it.

The president and CEO of the Biden crime family, you know the big guy who was in for 10 percent of everything Hunter got from China and Russia, he’ll never be my president.

With some intense grooming and careful training, in four years Trump will be ready to rule over the finest trailer park in all the land!

There’s not much on TV tonight. I guess I’ll watch the axe throwing competition.

It took me a long time to figure out why Christians embraced Trump, especially since he has spent much of his life NOT emulating Christ. I finally got it. Trump is white. Jesus wasn’t.

Thanks to Trump’s inaction, thousands of Americans have lost their businesses and/or jobs during the pandemic. Now many Trump loyalists have Trump to thank for losing their jobs or being jailed for participating in his call to riot at the Capitol building! MAGA!

You know, all this madness in the capitol, what I want to say is Colin Powell, I’ve always respected that gentleman. And what I thought, when you saw the Q’Anon people chase the Black capitol cop up the steps, why this gentleman wasn’t armed. I’ll switch gears. I was in the NRA back when it was respectable and integrity was No. 1 with that. But that’s years ago. They’re nothing like that anymore. But why that cop didn’t have a gun? Colin Powell, he said the same thing I’m saying. Are you kidding me?

On Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump lit the fuse on the bomb he had been building for years. That day he turned the USA into what he calls a "s#!thole country."

If Representative Joe Wilson had listened to me and stopped supporting Donald Trump awhile ago, he would not be complicit in the violent siege at our U.S. Capitol. Shame on you, Joe Wilson!

When will brick-and-mortar realize that it’s not just the coronavirus knocking you out of business, it’s not just your pricing, it is also when you come to pay for your items, you want my ID, so you can run it? Or you want my phone number or email? Just let me pay for my s#!t and get going. And then maybe I’ll make the decision whether I’ll come back. But if you’re going to sell my ID, I would be saying, “I’ll never come back.” So there you go. No more collecting and selling piles of information on people.

FINALLY! After all the hoopla about MAGA, Trump will FINALLY make it happen, the afternoon of Jan. 20, 2021, as he RELUCTANTLY, or should I say PETULANTLY, leaves the White House and the Office of the President. Good Riddance to bad trash!

Lindsey Graham, your speech on the Senate floor Wednesday and Thursday’s press conference speech were CYA (cover your a**) events in my opinion. Do you seriously think that your four years supporting Trump’s theatrics, ignoring our democracy standards, lying, cultivating a dangerous cult of supporters, denying hundreds of thousands of deaths due to COVID-19 and inciting his cult of supporters to endanger our Congressional leaders will be forgiven NOW?

Trump's followers fancy themselves to be patriots, but their leader isn't a true patriot, although he (sometimes literally) wraps himself in the flag. It wasn't patriots who stormed the Capitol, but rabid zealots who take their Glorious Leader's bullshit as Gospel. Trump is pathologically unable to concede that he lost the election, and will never admit to losing. Donald, YOU'RE FIRED!

What is with red necks and loud truck exhausts? Red necks seem to be attracted to loud noises and bright colors.

Thank you to all who worked hard to get Warnock and Ossoff to the U.S. Senate, including the WNBA, Stacey Abrams and countless workers throughout Georgia. It is a NEW DAY.

Hey, this is The High Guy, back with a random thought of the day: The adjective for metals is “metallic,” but that’s not the case for iron, which is ironic. This has been The High Guy with another random thought of the day.

Why do people talk so loudly in restaurants? If someone not at your table can hear you, you are speaking too loudly. I am not interested in hearing your conversation.

There's no law enforcement able to stop our Capitol from being stormed by crazed white people? Or is it that there is no will to stop the Trump lovers? Or are we out of tear gas?

Due to the Trump riots today, one of the First Lady’s staff members resigned in protest. Oh my! Who’s going to select the First Lady’s wardrobe tomorrow? Donald, you’re in trouble now! Bless your very little heart!

Bear asks if you think your vote counts for anything in this past election? It doesn’t mean squat in this time of neofascism if the lockstep, goose-stepping Republicans annulled your ballot and reinstate the orange despot in the White House. After trying a week to send this to R&R, who would have thought that the brown shirts at the POTUS’ urgings would pull this fruitless stunt. Treasonous, tyranny, treason, tyranny. Oh my god.

I never wear red again as long as I live.

14 days and the turd is flushed!

In 2021, let us REDUCE, REUSE AND RECYCLE.

Why is it that after watching the news about the invasion of the Capitol building, and Trump's responses the last couple months, I cannot shake the feeling that for the next two weeks, until Jan. 20, Donny Boy Trump is going to be channeling the last two weeks of Adolf Hitler?

So, Trump endangers VP Pence’s life by inciting a riot that breaches the Senate floor the day of the Electoral count! And Pence is expected to still give Trump a pardon? If he does, then this is the ultimate act of Republican idiocy!

It’s amazing that in spite of all of Trump’s transgressions, none have stuck. Nothing ever sticks to slime.

From Yahoo News,"Campaigning in Georgia, Kamala Harris calls Trump's call with Raffensperger a 'bold abuse of power.'" I might offer a bit of a suggestion. I maintain that the call is a CRIMINAL, TREASONOUS bold abuse of power!