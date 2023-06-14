Rant and Rave: Readers want Lindsey Graham to go to Russian prison

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Hey Lindsey Graham Cracker, I hope you go to a Russian jail. You'd probably love it.
I sat down and CNN is on this TV, but these two farmers in Florida raise watermelons and they can't, for $14 an hour plus overtime, they can't get an American to pick up a watermelon and these dear Hispanic folks come out of Mexico. I've picked up one watermelon, never in my life have I picked up two. These guys were harvesting the fields and picking up two watermelons over and over and over again.
I'm so old, I remember when fast food restaurants gave pretty good service. Yeah.
I just saw a woman on TV who married herself. Is there any way to divorce yourself?
Whatever you do, Columbia, when it comes to voting for Best of, please do not vote for Fits News. Chris Trainor is much funnier on Twitter, much more respectful of women and generally a cool guy with a good mustache.
THANK YOU! Sister Senators Gustafson, Shealy, Matthews, McLeod, and Senn for your vow to turn out politicians who have have denied women the right to make their own reproductive health-care decisions. These are the same politicos who won't lift a finger to stop the carnage of gun violence in our schools by enacting common-sense firearm safety laws. Here's hoping you'll earmark these pols for removal from office as well, so our children and grandchildren (and their teachers) can attend classes with the expectation that they'll live long enough to learn another day.
My partner has condemned me for body-shaming Hildegard in the Rant and Rave. An apology is required. Here goes: Hildy, it doesn't matter that you've got curves and folds or that your countenance is canine, it's what inside that counts. And I'm certain that your 28 cats love you like a mother.
Word on the street is that August Krickel is a dead ringer for Brad Pitt. Please print a photo alongside his byline so the readers can decide for themselves.
Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.
Didn't realize how important the writers were for television shows. All the late-night, repeats and comedy, why Fox?
Allow me to suggest, if you wish to clear your chest; just pour a shot or three of fine Irish Whiskey.
Sometimes I wonder if the politicians would understand we know you're hush funds, percentages paid procurement, yes, percentages paid procurement for holiday celebrations and what's that sheriff's association percentage kickback?
If you're thinking of getting married...DON'T. You're welcome.
Can we exchange Lindsey Graham for an imprisoned journalist in Russia?
The most worn out statement politicians throw around is, “We need to turn our country around.” Around to what? I’ve heard this since I was a small child in the fifties. What so many people don’t realize is the country is turned around. You can never make everyone happy. A free country runs like this. It appears to be chaotic but it is how 350 million people decide what is best for them. Constant tweaking and re-tweaking.
I live in a neglected area of West Columbia called the Brooks-White neighborhood. My neighbor moved out yesterday and left huge bags of trash, so code enforcement was Johnny on the spot today to document. Why do we never see cops so quick to write tickets for speeding and window-shattering car stereos?
Women driving pickups? Rrrrrrrrr....
Question. Are there ANY female R and R readers? Commentators? Let us know.
People who were buying gasoline back in the Sixties say, “I can remember when gas was only 30 cents a gallon." They forget that 30 cents in 2023 is about 3 dollars. I was in college in the late Sixties and I could barely afford to put gas in my MG.
After seeing his latest in the June 7 Rant and Rave, me thinks our old buddy BG is in mighty desperate need of a BJ. Any takers out there? Anybody? Somebody?
If you look at The State paper, the Lexington County Republican Party chairperson is a lady, Ms. Goodwin, and they censured Ms. Shealy for trying to stop the six-week abortion law. But if you go back, Ms. Shealy was saying that South Carolina can afford to give some kids free meal and Henry McMaster said 'Well, we have to think that over.' Fast forward again to Ms. Goodwin, censuring Ms. Shealy; I'm not for abortion, we're not getting into that, but these folks are now after Ms. Shealy and she tries to feed kids.
Poll question: who do you see on TV more often;
1) George Sink
2) Spectrum guy
3) Leon Lott
The problem with "Trickle down economics" is it is true to its name. The definition of a trickle is: come, go or appear slowly or gradually. That is precisely what happens to the $. All the trickles either evaporate back to the government via taxes or quickly flow into the streams of the wealthy then into the ocean of the super rich without properly quenching the thirst of the ground of the average person, preventing them from Thriving and being fruitful.
Bear has a problem with the math regarding the price of oil vis-a-vis the cost of gasoline. Oil prices go up 50 percent, yet gas goes up 100 percent. Cal you say "price gouging?"