Rant and Rave: Readers throw out their support (and gripes) about local mayoral candidates

I think people are so cool when they drive like maniacs!!!
My friend applied to be a Walmart greeter. They said he talked too much.
“Schools are violating parents’ rights by teaching kids that racism is bad.” This is a headline that paraphrases a new bill introduced in a southern state, essentially saying that parents should be able to cherry-pick history and science curriculum like they do the Bible. And God is putting his head in His hands going “wtf people! Have you heard nothing Jesus said?”
To all the Trump worshipers that claim Joe Biden is responsible for inflation, could you please give facts backing up your claims so I can shoot them down. Also, please tell me why you worship the rich. Do you think making them your god will make you rich also? Is there anything dumber than the working man that supports the party that looks out for the rich and doesn’t give a damn about the working class. What has the right ever done for working people?
So it wasn't necessary for the cyber ninjas to look for bamboo dusk on ballots in last Tuesday's election?
Teaching critical race theory in public schools is analogous to teaching creationism or intelligent design in public schools. As with creationism and intelligent design, race has no basis in biology or science. Critical race theory reinforces the idea that there are intrinsic biological differences among human beings on the basis of “race” and therefore needs to be rejected outright.
Hey Big Mac, maybe you should worry a little more about what’s going on in the schools BESIDES mask mandates. If kids taking guns to school, destroying school property, and making racist videos doesn’t bother you, perhaps it should. You’ve already muzzled your superintendent, so it’s up to you to be a leader for a change. Or is hating Democracy all you know?
Your reporter David Slade has got the story (Post and Courier Columbia, Nov. 3) backwards about inflation and interest rates, Maybe he doesn't "associate near-record-low interest rates with inflation," but I do. Interest rates below inflation have an essentially negative interest rate. Borrow money, buy a hard asset that tracks or beats inflation (e.g., real estate), and pocket the difference. Prices of hard assets keep going up — that's inflation. Conversely, super-high interest rates break the back of inflation, as Fed Chair Paul Volcker did in the early 1980s.
I just saw a car in Columbia actually stop at a stop sign. A first!
Welcome back to the dark side, state of Virginia. Hate is like riding a bike. You never really forget how to do it. — The Confederacy
I know why so many people drive so fast — They're late from sitting in the Starbucks line for 20 minutes.
Just wondering. Is the Jenkinsville that’s having all this seismic activity the same place they were trying to build a nuke plant? Did we dodge a bullet or bury a bomb?
To all the faith-based charities hounding me to help them help others this holiday season I say this: History is full of incidents where Christians forced their beliefs onto other cultures with disastrous result, including disease and death. Either you have a short memory or no conscience. Either way, I will not be a party to your ego fueled conquest. Save your postage.
I want to sneeze in peace. I don’t want someone telling me “Bless you” or “Gesundhiet.” I also don’t want people telling me to “Have a blessed day.” How about “Have a good day?”
Thanks to Cecile Andrews for freeing us from the shackles of materialism and consumerism with her book, "The Circle of Simplicity: Return To The Good Life."
I despise the field announcer at BC high school. He yells, mic on blast, at every favorable play the home team makes. We can hear it several miles away. It disturbs sleep, and the general notion of peace and quiet. One day I will stand under his booth with a powerful air horn, and show the jackass how it feels.
To the caller who was asking about 'Why did Obama buy a $12 million house from the beach' because it's his money. It's amazing that Obama ain't said nothing about the way you spend your money. Whoever you is, you need to mind your damn business.
You know, this is good ole Sunday and the Bible tells you that the Lord disciplines his children. I was raised to discipline and my parents were raised with discipline. But if you look from South Carolina from the governor on down, the idea is you do what you think's best. And, what, in the last 10 days four kids had been busted for bringing a gun or a knife to school. So how's that "you do what you think's best" working.
Why did the ghost ride the elevator? To lift the spirits.
This is a super rave for the game called "Guess What State You Live In." Not only didn't the legislature OK putting a nuclear plant in Jenkinsville and conned a whole bunch of people. Jenkinsville is epicenter for numerous mild earthquakes. Are you kidding me?
The problem with conservatives is that they're in love with the past, hate the present and are scared shitless of the future. This explains these bat guano crazy so called conspiracy theories they come up with like Jewish space lasers. Really? Jewish space lasers that start forest fires in California. Whoo. You're smoking better than what I got pal.
I wrote on my kitchen calendar that one November was the day that McDonald's McRib sandwich was coming back. My wife said, 'Why can't you write down birthdays on the calendar?'
You know one of the nicest things ever heard in a movie, in "Roadhouse" Patrick Swayze says "be nice to people, be nice."
The LGBTQ community should be working very hard to get out the vote for Tameika Isaac Devine. Thank you.