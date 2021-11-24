Rant and Rave: Readers share thoughts on the news and plastic pop-up timers in turkeys

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
When we gather for Thanksgiving we have an extra place set for those who are not with us. We all hold hands and each says what they're grateful for. We say grace - religious or secular. No electronics, of course. We break bread together. We talk. No fussin'. Works for us. Happy Thanksgiving, y'all.
When you follow the plan and learn from someone else’s mistakes then you are just living someone else’s life.
So, me and my pup Luke visit Bull Street Bark Park last Thursday. Low attendance. Crowd grew. Next thing we know there were over 25 people and their Furry kids. We all broke into groups and did not discuss politics, race, religion, etc. Sniff butts. All good.
Turn off your electronic dictator. Put a cork in your gob. Good. Take a Forest bath. Be one with the trees. Just walk in the woods. Ah, for a few peaceful moments. You needed it.
Turkey vultures. Black buzzards. Revolting? No, no, mon ami. Look at them Glide. Perfection. Eating dead animals on the side of the road. They are doing their Duty. There is not a mean bone in their body. They are eco-warriors. You going to pick up those dead stinking deer? I thought not. Thank you, beautiful stingrays of the sky.
Per usual, both the left and right wings of capital get it wrong re: the Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse was a foolish teenager who should have never had access to an assault weapon and should not have traveled to Kenosha. He was responding to the fact that the state of Wisconsin and the federal government refused to assist the people of Kenosha as their city was looted and burned by rioters in the name of "racial justice." He acted in self defense as some of the rioters attacked him. Not a hero. Not a white supremacist terrorist. Not guilty.
Thank you, Lou Kennedy, for your principled leadership and integrity.
Looking at last week's photo of malfunction junction traffic, it should be obvious that limiting CO2 in the U.S. will not work. Where will all the additional electrical energy come from? Solar energy, in the winter? A ranter last week proposed "high speed light rail." We're too late and sprawled out for that. Our metro area is a complete mess, like everywhere else - the residue of hopscotch "developers" chasing short term profits. We are trapped in a cage of our own design - or lack of design.
Largest UofSC donor regrets connection to UofSC, Former UofSC President Caslen calls UofSC environment “Toxic,” UofSC Development Office permitted to atrophy over years, large UofSC donor and Midlands business personality Lou Kennedy resigns from Presidential Search Committee. Welcome to the Columbia, SC S#!tShow known as UofSC! (And ‘under cover of darkness’ deciding not to ask the legislature to change UofSC building names – Thanks, President Pastides !!!)
Hey phone sellers! When you call me, and I didn’t ask you to, it is NOT a courtesy call. The courteous thing would be to leave me the hell alone. Thanks!
FRAUD! Stolen election! What's-his-name is not MY mayor. Send me donations to fight this.
Saw a lady get busted at the art museum for putting her hands on a display piece. She tried to act offended that they would even think that of her, but THEY HAVE IT ON VIDEOTAPE. I mean c’mon folks, are we such entitled savages that we can’t even have good art on display for folks to see without some idiot trying to destroy it?
The person who ranted last week about Governor Foghorn Leghorn should be ashamed of emself. Foghorn Leghorn is a beloved cartoon character who in no way deserves the opprobrium of being connected with our current governor. If one must use a cartoon character to represent him, Governor Henery Hawk is a much better fit personality wise.
Just because you don't like or agree with something doesn't make it "hate". That's not the way it works Scooter. - Virginia
Bear has a quote for your readers. Common sense and a sense of humanity are the same thing. Moving at different speeds, a sense of humor is just common sense dancing.
Cameron Curmudgeon says we should hold our government representatives accountable for their prolific spending. Who do we trust with our tax revenues, tax and spend Democrats or borrow and spend Republicans? The largest expenditure goes to the military industrial complex. We were warned of this 60 years or so back by President Eisenhower. We have the largest military budgets than the next six nations combined. Corporate welfare is rampant in this country. Guns or butter?
They just signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in the law. I don't see a mask or nobody face and thye huddle up like they on a football field. I sure hope they be around on down the road.
You know, it's been said that common sense is not that common. Explained to me how you can take your AR 15 to a demonstration. Shoot three people, killed two and call that self defense. Only in America can you do that. Thank you.
I came back to work after being on vacation. I did my Cam Newton impression, "I'm back. I'm back!"
My friends and co workers say I have a turkey neck. They recommend I eat more oranges. Yeah.
I only drink hot chocolate in months that have a letter R in 'em. Yeah.
Here's a $2 question for million dollar answer. The $2 question is "Why can't the white man get along with everybody else?" Here's the $2 million answer. "Can't get along with the damn self."
South Carolina beat Auburn in football. Coach Beamer was doin' the stanky leg.
American turkey farmers or the packagers, put a pop up timer in a turkey. Because the Swiss would say Americans aren't that smart. Don't you pay any attention to that pop up timer, that pop up piece of s#$t plastic in your turkey.