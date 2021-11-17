Rant and Rave: Readers give McMaster, other local politicians grief

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
I want my money back. Millions were spent to "fix" the Congaree bridges on I-77. Who calls that "fixed" or "good enough"? The state and feds should claw back the money or have the contractor "fix for free". Since the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the National Guard units from NC, Georgia, and Florida are no longer sending the vehicle drivers to those bridges to learn how to drive on goat tracks.
Governor foghorn leghorn is now burning books in school he believes are pornography. I bet the Christian Taliban in South Carolina is jumping for joy.
What are the religious nuts going to do when he burns the most pornographic book of all, the bible? It is a book that gives, “come unto thee” a meaning that they aren’t expecting.
Dear Henry, the 2021 Nobel prize in economics was awarded to US researchers using real life studies. They found that raising the minimum wage did not affect hiring. How does that square with your postbellum, neo-plantation philosophy?
Lindsey Graham, you'll never forgive Joe Biden for getting us out of Afghanistan? What??? You never saw a War you didn't want us in. You are the military-industrial complex!
There is no doubt that President Biden is having trouble. But he is a man of good conscience. Trump is not. The problem I see in the future is there is no longer room for men or women of good conscience due to Trump. He has left a permanent stain on American politics and possibly that of the entire world. We sent the world a sickening message when we put Trump in office.
Cayce doesn’t need any more old white racist men in positions of power. They have plenty.
I see from a news banner on WIS that SCDOT will start giving on the road driver's tests again. After moving here about 8 years ago, I wonder: Does just getting the examiner back to the testing station alive and in one piece constitute a passing grade?
Coming soon to a statehouse near you! The first annual BOOK BURNING will soon take place right here in the capital city! Gather up any book you find about gay people, minorities, handicapped people, teen pregnancy, drug use, abortion, or anything else you find offensive. Watch it burn! See truth and reality all go up in smoke! Our children must not be exposed to that sort of thing.
Malfunction Junction is getting a $335M+ facelift (more when the inevitable cost overruns arrive). Well - isn't that grand! Even fewer oxygen producing trees, less "livable" earth, more acres of heat radiating asphalt. Car dealerships and "Big Oil' are SURELY rejoicing. We can thank our lucky stars that no one proposed a high speed light rail system instead. That would have reduced carbon emissions AND the number of vehicles on the highway. The clock is ticking, folks.
Hi, I am a long time resident of Irmo. We are tired of listening to the loud noises of pick up trucks, 18-wheelers, and cars with modified mufflers. Can these people be pulled over by the Police and ticketed? Also, when emergency vehicles are approaching on the roads, the law requires a driver to pull over and turn on your emergency flashers. Drivers do no such thing, if anything they speed up and pass you on the left! Why isn’t this enforced, as well?!
My friend Dave had a job selling tombstones. He didn't take it for granite. Oh, yeah.
I love the Village Idiot Pizza restaurant. So what if I'm an idiot.
This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. I can't believe South Carolina beat Florida. Coach Beamer was doing the electric slide.
Hey, folks, you know, Palmetto State armory has apparently putting out accessories for AR 15 that has Mr. Biden's name on it.
I know the city of Columbia has budgeted a large amount of money for painting of safety lines on the curbs and in the middle of the streets period, but nothing has happened. As an example, St. Peter's Church on assembly street has not had any pink indicating no parking for over the past 20 years. Well, in the meantime, other places, seems like they get painted once every four months period, what's happened to the budget money that's not spent on keeping us safe by indicating we are the center of the road and the edges of the road or period.
Attention law students, you ought to thank God that you are in law school at this point in time in history. What I can see all that that we're dealing with now, you getting a good education. Thank God every day.
I hope everybody had a good Veterans Day. Remember, heroes don't wear capes. They wear uniforms.
Regarding the redrawing of the district voting map. The fact of the matter is, South Carolina is a racist state and those who drew up a map — you could not be proud of the boys.
Hey, folks, did you see in The State paper that eight out of 10, 80%, of the folks in eviction court are folks of color?