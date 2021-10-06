Rant and Rave: readers bring some poignancy, jokes and rants

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
I was browsing a used book store and saw two titles side by side in the politics section: “American Fascists: The Christian Right and the War on America” by Chris Hedges and “Liberal Fascism: The Secret History of the American Left” by Jonah Goldberg. Both were published over 10 years ago and absolutely nothing has changed.
Over 200 moons ago she came out of the woods and adopted us. Sweet and beautiful. Superb Mouser. Last week she moved to that great cardboard condo in the sky. Two legs and four legs. Family and friends. Show them love while we're here. Life is short.
The Post and Courier is an exceptional newspaper. But what the HELL did they do to the Free Times?
America is in convulsions from the tyranny of the minority. You're the reason this plague won't go away. I support vaccine mandates. You're not Irreplaceable, you know. I don't hate you but I detest your actions.
Friday, 10/1 p.m. True story. I was gardening. Didn't change clothes. Don my chapeaux. Me 'n pup need big city action. Hit Greens. I'm thirsty, not him. Watch USC women's soccer. They win. Of course. 5 Points. Nah. Cruise Main St. Happenin! Music. Sirens. Love it. We're leavin'. Lady offers partial bacon pizza to Luke (pup). Thx, I say. I'm a veg. "Bless you", sez she. Home. Bride starts singin' "Mr. Bojangles". Changin' me clothes next time.
McMaster, Wilson, is this some kind of sick, sick joke. The two of you want to go to the US Supreme Court to prevent the safety of SC school children, teachers and staff? Over masks? A minor inconvenience? Have y'all lost your minds?
All Trumps are thieving, lying, cheating piles of poop. If Trump had taken over from Bush Jr. we would all be wearing animal skins and gathering berries to eat. He is far too stupid to have restarted our economy.
You cannot sneak-eat a tangerine. They can smell it down the block. Little kids come around asking for tangerines. I can’t blame them. They are GOOD!
Throughout history, there have been exceptional civilizations. Printing press–German. Coffee-Ethiopia/Yemen. Compass–Chinese. Monotheism–Hebrews. Alpha Beta-Greeks. Al Gebra–Arabs. National parks, nuclear bombs, English muffins-Americans. We may be great but we're not the only one.
SLOW DOWN!!! Fast drivers are ignorant, rude and stupid.
There is no doubt. The worst Americans are right wingers. They will kill us all given a chance.
Trump is a piece of garbage and don’t you right wingers ever forget that.
There are people out here who believe that Republicans are allowing people to die from Covid by denying the existence of the disease and blocking efforts to contain it. Why would they do this? Because so many victims of the disease are poor, minority, or both. Fewer mouths to feed. I wish someone would prove this “genocide theory” wrong.
It seems quite hypocritical to loudly proclaim "my body, my life" to justify not getting a vaccine when one wishes to prevent others the option of abortion.
Twice I have mailed a check to the post office for stamps before the price increased. A month later they return my check saying the price has changed. They are screwing me out of saving some money before the increase. If this has happened to anyone else write in to R&R.
I am done with Jeopardy. It was fun to watch when you occasionally got one right that the smart people missed. It was about learning, and Trebek never made it about himself. Now it’s a bloody circus, all about the emcee. What is “go away, you ruined it”?
The three most over-used words, which should have no place, in modern American journalism in 2021: Trump, white supremacist, election fraud.
Never make an important decision with an empty stomach. Or a full bladder.
Things I miss in my dotage: one pound cans of coffee, kids playing kid games on neighborhood sidewalks, cabooses on trains. No need for "resource officers" in elementary schools. We've gone astray, somehow.
Okay, just thought I'd give you a call. I was trying to buzz about asking why the city doesn't pick up all the yard debris around the town make it look a little nicer, but I mean, that's like ask them to paint the lines straight on the roads. All right, thanks. Just thought I'd buzz ya.
My friend is the librarian. But she doesn't like to read much — say what?
The Michigan Wolverines played the Wisconsin badgers. Those are meeeeannn mascots.
I can't wait for the South Carolina State Fair. I'm going to get some fried cookie dough and giant turkey legs. Yeah.
Hey, Sunday morning joke time. If you want to know the definition of dog tired, dog tired? Adopt a Great Pyrenees pup. Like we did yesterday. Cause nobody slept all night. But he's gonna be just fantastic.
I keep hearing people say 'I'm trying to make the ends meet.' So what happens when you can't find the ends?
If you have to look up "dotage," never mind.
According to an article in The State newspaper, the West Columbia police chief says that he welcomes input from the community. We who live in the Forgotten Brooks White neighborhood would like some input from the police. The only city vehicles we see are from co-compliance when they are surveilling a dumpster left on the streets for too long after trash day. Between our streets being used as speedways and the noise of loud exhaust and thumping stereos, my well deserved retirement is more like an episode of Twilight Zone.
I see that the post office has to slow down delivery. Now I thought that happened like two years ago.
You know, for all the money that is spent by, I guess, the government to try to overcome this pandemic? A picture's worth 1000 words. And when you see 10 seconds of a ventilator person on TV, it doesn't, it just doesn't register. It's like a blank. I think somehow, Mr. Fauci he should capture the TVs for like a half hour, and just show what it's like for somebody to be on a ventilator, let it sink in with people.
The Class Clown wonders if you heard the one about the circumcision doctor that never charge for his services. He only took tips.
You know if the symbol for the Democratic Party is a donkey, I just can't understand that the governor McMaster, isn't he like a complete jackass?
What's on my mind is, how many people in this administration are going to have to step down? I'm not talking about the Biden administration. I'm not talking about him. The governor's administration. I'm talking about right here in Lexington County. The county administration. How can you draw 18 percent from every service and contract into procurement? And how many years is it going on? 30-40 years?