Rant and Rave: Protect and serve?

Hey, what does the motto say on most police cars? “To protect and serve.” Really? I went down Highway 378, following a patrol car that has a radar to catch speeders. The cop was speeding.

The Caligula Challenge: Now that Trump holds all power and the Senate is a debating society with preordained outcomes, I challenge Trump to demonstrate his unrestrained might by appointing his golf cart to the U.S. Senate.

Roger Stone, Trump’s good buddy, is the ultimate swamp creature. Since he is Trump’s good buddy, Roger Stone will not be held accountable for his lawbreaking, even though he was convicted by a jury.

I am glad I am not religious.

So, I see that the winner of the Westminster Dog Show is a STANDARD poodle. Is there a sub-standard poodle?

We recently had Groundhog Day. I did my annual tradition and watched the movie Caddyshack.

Nerds are the unicorns of the human world.

The enemy can sneak up on us anytime now. On the ground or in the air. Everybody’s got their ears plugged up.

The other day I was in the office at work and I coughed really big, and the office manager said, “I wish people wouldn’t come to work sick.” I looked at her and said, “If we had sick leave I wouldn’t be here. But I can’t afford to take a week off.”

The fact that Trump is president only proves that this is a democracy that represents all people. Everybody gets a voice sooner or later. This time it was stupid assholes who hate criticism.

If you ever go into some kind of meeting and someone who is 300 pounds wants to give you advice, turn around and walk away.

Crooks don’t surrender a second.

I was sad to hear about the loss of Kobe Bryant.

I listened to the air traffic with the Kobe crash. I think they crashed at the same time the controller said, “You’re too low.” Ugh. You have to know what you are doing if you are flying.

Hey, this is the Swiss Kid. The Sikorsky helicopter that Kobe was on is super-dependable. But, if the pilot flies it into the ground, it’s not super-dependable.

When I’m hungry I eat either a pickle sandwich or a tomato sandwich. Yeah.

I’m on my fifth motorcycle. I’ve been to a whole slew of biker bars, and I’m comfortable. I don’t think there is that much violence in the biker bars.

The Lord hates a glutton.

When I make a pot pie, I put pot in there.

My best friend has an ostrich farm. I’m always telling the ostriches to get their heads out of the sand.

The chocolate drink is called Yoo-hoo. I like to hold it up and say, “Yoo hoo!”

This is the High Guy back with another Random Thought of the Day. Any pizza can be a personal pizza if you try hard and believe in yourself.

Everybody wants to run for president and everybody knows how they can fix the economy and everything, but not one time have I heard any of them say, “With the help of the good Lord, we can do anything.”

The Taste Buds and I went to Midwood Smokehouse. The food was good and the waitress, Sarah, was excellent. We’re all members now of the clean plate club.

I watched the Puppy Bowl, not the Super Bowl.

My friend looks like a cross between Randy Moss and Ru Paul.

Four cute little deer ambled through my yard here in southern Lexington County. I don’t like to see that because they draw cougars to the neighborhood. I don’t want cougars.

The Bear would like to remind politicians that it is not the economy, but rather climate change that is going to kill us all. We only have a few years left. Will we leave this planet deteriorating for our offspring?

This is a collect call from Switzerland.

Americans are not that smart.

The Turtle wants to know why the Republicans wouldn’t call any impeachment witnesses.

There are a number of things I am glad I am not: a sports fan; gender unspecific; a developer; but mostly, not a conservative.

Giuliani says John Bolton is either a liar or a backstabber following book revelations. Takes one to know one. He is both.

Gee, I wonder if Jay-Z and Beyoncé would be billionaires in Uganda? Assholes sitting down at the Super Bowl for the anthem. Give it up. You look stupid.

We really need to get rid of Trump.

So it appears that Trump’s business model for the U.S. economy is to spend, spend, spend. Go heavily into debt, then, after pocketing untold riches, bankrupt our kids’ future for his political present. Like Trump casinos. Trump airlines. Trump University. Ad nauseam.

We are all on an earth-sized Titanic heading straight toward a “heat-berg.” There is no brake, and no steering. We continue to ignore the emergency, keep our feet on the accelerator, and chatter endlessly about nothing. We will hit the “heat-berg.” It is only a matter of how hard. If we weren’t a bunch of total f#!king idiots, we would be taking emergency action to identify and reduce human practices causing climate change.

Lawyers can’t use chopsticks. Maybe because they’re not crooked?

Capitalism without government regulation is theft.

Alleged rapist Harvey Weinstein has a female lawyer who says she’s never been sexually assaulted because she would never put herself in a position where that could happen. I hope she is never assaulted but I have bad news for her. She put herself in that “position” on the day she was born a female.

The reason Trump gets slammed is because he is a lying, cheating, immoral asshole. He’s been a clod around so many deserving, kind and brave people. Gold Star families, etc. Embarrassing the whole country. He badmouths John McCain, a dead man, who was a real hero

Democrats/liberals: “We don’t want to vote for another old white guy for president. We want more diverse and inclusive leadership in the Democratic Party.” *Hands them Tulsi Gabbard brochures.* Response: “Russian asset! Assad apologist! Alt-right favorite! Hindu nationalist!” Translation: We only want a young woman of color if she shills for the military industrial complex, pharmaceutical companies, and other elements of the wealthy, powerful elite.

Lately we’ve been driving on newly refurbished roads here in Lexington County. It’s a big relief. Thank you, SCDOT.

AMERICA HAS ALWAYS BEEN GREAT.

Some of Pete Buttigieg’s best friends are black.

Vindman is 100 times the man that draft dodging Rump is.

So I guess Mitt Romney is the only Republican senator in our country who is smart and honest and has cojones.

When will Columbia get a REAL rock radio station? So tired of hearing the same old classic rock crap songs or this weird alternative music. Let me DJ and I’ll have Columbia rocking like Myrtle Beach does. Unfortunately, I have to drive all day and hear the same crap everyday. Anybody with me? The Metal Head Guy

Jennifer Lopez was motivated to perform in the halftime show of the Super Bowl because she wants to show young females that they can become whatever they want. Having watched the crappy show, I guess she’s inspiring them to make their way in the world with changing costumes and crotch display and quivering booties.

My sweet friend is highly educated. She is a native South Carolinian and she obtained her education here, all the way to a graduate degree. I have got to wonder, with all that, why she has a middle school literacy level. Can anyone explain?

The huge political division we are experiencing today started with 24-hour news. Calling 24-hour news “news” is a bit of a misnomer. It is more properly called 24-hour entertainment. Each network chose a particular niche. Fox chose the conservative audience. The networks fill in all the dead space with commentators. And Rush Limbaugh fell right in. If any one person deserves credit for the great divide, it is he. Exactly the opposite of the purpose of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Democrats, your attempted coup of a duly elected president failed. Your attempt to nullify the votes of 63 million Americans failed. FOUR MORE YEARS!

During our separation, my husband had sex with so many men he doesn’t even know the number. He doesn’t think of this as an obstacle to us restoring our marriage.