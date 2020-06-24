Rant and Rave: Pretty s#!tty

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

Lindsey Graham’s first TV ad was pretty s#!tty. I’ll just be blunt. The second ad was real nice and he loves the first responders. Which I am one, up all night. That’s fine. But that first ad was s#!tty.

Clemson University’s namesake and founder was a Confederate officer, slave owner and son-in-law of John C. Calhoun. Should Clemson University itself also be renamed? What about the town of Clemson? How can the name Calhoun offend and Clemson not? Thomas Clemson wrote of slavery, “My experience tells me that the Institution of slavery is at all times good for the Negro (no laborers in the world are so well off). At times good for the master, but very bad for the state.” In light of these facts, how can the university continue to use the name Clemson?

I thought the heat and humidity would slow the virus spread. Much like dealing with racism quickly and easily.

Muschamp for president…not!! #delusional

This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. During this time, I can’t believe I’ve missed USC athletics so much. Yeah.

At the protests at the Columbia Police Department, there were over 300 officers from the Highway Patrol, Richland County, Lexington County, CPD and so on. But none in The Vista or the Main Street to stop the looting. Why?

During the May 30 riot in Columbia, the curfew was at 6 o’clock. The Vista got destroyed. At 9:26 there was a line of policemen on Gervais standing there with their finger up their ass.

Be true and take vengeance for me.

If you want to stage a violent confrontation and a protest, go to a city that doesn’t have a functioning police department, like West Columbia.

I think our dear president said that, if anybody jumped the fence at the White House, there would be vicious dogs and all kind of guns. I hate to say it so much, but the president is just a coward, it seems.

I think racism should be deemed a medical emergency.

In the Bible, the Lord talks about people who have eyes but don’t see.

Pandemics, riots, Uber surge charges. That show The Walking Dead ain’t looking too bad, at all.

What did the daddy chimney say to the baby chimney? “You’re too little to smoke.” Haha.

As kids in Switzerland, we actually had to study the Bible. Stay away from double-minded people.

My wife is very fashionable. She wears matching eyeliner with her mask.

Hey folks, I want to say that I know a million nurses, over in Sumter and in Columbia and over to Newberry and all those places.

Now not only do we have a problem with racial discrimination, but because of COVID-19 and masks, we have a problem with facial discrimination.

What is a surfer’s favorite detergent? Tide.

If Trump deploys the military, are those folks allowed to take five deferments first?

Hey, folks. Who is more Looney Tunes, an old racist or a young racist?

Richland County, if every stinking store can be open you can open your friggin’ libraries.

If I had to name a movie that represents the year 2020, I’d say Scream.

The home is the center of child raising and training. The first instruction should come from their parents.

So, is that the way it works? Instead of a rope it’s a knee to the neck? We need more black officers.

Time is running out, and one day it’s going to be too late.

So the time has come when you can legally wear a mask and commit a crime.

I get it. The light bulb has just come on. See no evil, speak no evil, hear no evil.

If we desire, our faith should not shrink from opportunities, but our faith should rise to the trial.

You know, I have a great idea. Every time you turn around, someone is talking about taking down a Confederate statue. Why don’t we just erase all that history. Don’t teach it in school anymore. Then nobody will have anything to b#!ch about, right?

We are glad you are back in business. Well, at least half the planet is. I’ve been around half the planet.

I never knew a physician who sold their soul. But have we heard anything of substance from Dr. Ben Carson?

I know it’s early, but we are cooking out already for the weekend. Julia Child will teach you how to cook a burger.

Ever since George Floyd was murdered by the cops, it seems like groups like Black Lives Matter are saying that there should be justice for black people and Mr. Floyd.

The Turtle says that, for the rest of his career, someone needs to remind POTUS of constitutional law, and that he can’t just call out federal troops to the sovereign states to quell a peaceful protest. Calling out the troops is only an excuse to gain totalitarian rule.

We’re one of six states experiencing the highest increases in COVID-19 cases and last week’s Richland County primary was a train wreck. Unless the General Assembly authorizes emergency mail-ballot voting, the virus will force voters in November to choose between not voting or risking their health at the polls. Only one-third of the usual 1,000 poll workers were available due to COVID fears, so nearly half of 149 precincts were merged, leading to long lines. Poorly trained workers struggled with malfunctioning voting machines, supply shortages and ballots missing races from U.S. senator to county council. Chaos ruled.

Just wondering: Since Clemson is considering removing the name from Tillman Hall, why don’t we go for a package deal and remove Pitchfork Ben’s statue from the Statehouse grounds? He was the racist murderer extraordinaire and stands for most things wrong in this state and country. Do people not realize he’s there, just to the right of where the Confederate Flag once stood?

Could someone please remind Mr. T that the free exercise of religion, freedom of speech, and of the press, and the right of the people to peaceably assemble to redress their grievances, are guaranteed by the Constitution, along with being firmly held beliefs of the American people?

After months in quarantine due to COVID-19 risk factors, I put on protective gear and made a small trip beyond the trees to a nearby town. My eyeballs went into startle mode. Why is everyone so fat, waddling around with fat bulging and jiggling and cascading from their distorted bodies?

Columbia needs a statue of Modjeska Monteith Simkins. Let’s put it on the Statehouse grounds.

Common sense poses the question of why our President, while conducting the executive branch with an ever-changing roster of faces, has consistently relied upon three “children” to advise him: Jared K., Ivanka T. and Stephen M. I don’t trust those three, at all.

I wasn’t at any police brutality protests but it appears that across the country the police are escalating their brutality at this time. Do they know how to do things another way?

I couldn’t believe what I saw on your website this morning. We just moved to SC from Texas, and lived in Michigan before that, and believe me, this is NOT how things run there. When you sell ad space to “featured entrants” in a “Best of” competition, it negates the whole rating system. Do you not see that? You can’t let some contestants splash a fancy ad at the top of the category and expect true results. I’m very disappointed in your publication, and hope others who wanted to vote will understand this folly and shun your site.

Hey young peeps. If you really want change, if you really, really want justice and payback, then stop being lazy and register to vote. Then vote, dammit.

Jacksonville, thanks to Trump, will be hosting the GOP National Convention. Due to a shortage of rooms, looks like they will be bringing in cruise ships to provide additional rooms. Cruise ships. Coronavirus epidemic. Close proximity. Have we been here before?

“I have the biggest crowd sizes. Tremendous.” Now you do Donald, in front of the White House.

Yeah and maybe if Obama had accomplished something worthwhile when he was president, he really would have deserved the Nobel Prize. Obama, along with his two predecessors, sold this country’s manufacturing base out to China! Ruined our country’s economy with onerous regulations and restrictions!