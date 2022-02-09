Rant and Rave: Political drama continues

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
This is a message for rant and rave. Tim scott and nancy mace are no, no, no republicans. They voted against safe drinking water, extended child tax credits, increased medical benefits, expanded broadband and other benefits South Carolinians could enjoy. Do they have any interest in making life better for south carolinians? I say vote them out.
Bears asks the far right and the far left: Is it about "We must win at any cost," or "What's best for the common cause?" We are all in this together! (As Red Green would say)
You know, when I say a prayer, I say I thank the Lord for rant and rave, but what happens with too much, not enough sleep? But now let's talk in America.
Hey morning folks. You know, South Carolina has a history history of being pro slavery. That's the mid 18 hundreds.
The worst thing about Trump is that what we've learned about him is what we've learned about family, friends and neighbors who support him.
Why I always have to Rant and Rave. You know, good moms, good wives, make good kids and good men.
The class clown observes that you can make cars safer, but you cannot make people drive safer; you can make cell phones smarter, but you cannot make people smarter!
God Bless Mother Nature.
There's an entertainment network that claims to tell the news but it's just an outrage manufacturing group. It is useless or dangerous, or both.
The U.S. national debt is now over $30,000,000,000,000. Figure out what you are is.
So, according to The State, today, Feb 02, 2022, is the 160th anniversary of the publication of "The Battle Hymn of the Republic". However, reading and hearing so much disagreeable S...tuff in the new, about all I can think is "Lord, when you were trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored..., you seem to have missed a few (quite a few?) grapes, and they have been fruitful and MULTIPLIED!"
Perhaps you are too young to remember the buildup to the Iraq invasion. I can assure you that this all happened - the clean U.N. weapons inspection, the aluminum tubes rumor, the oft-repeated "Don't let the smoking gun be a mushroom cloud!." You may be surprised to learn that U.S. invaders didn't find any weapons of mass destruction. This shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone who examined the publicly available information, as the 2 Knight-Ridder reporters did. Of course this rant is a satire of sorts.
Turtle has a timely quote for the readers of R&R: The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer, and remove the crabgrass from your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn't work, then they get elected and prove it."
$1.5 trillion in tax cuts for the already obscenely rich...stimulates the economy! $1.5 trillion for infrastructure...inflationary and a waste of taxpayer money! Your vote decides whether we support the oligarchs or enhance the country for the common good. Cameron Curmudgeon advises you to consider this when you go to the polls next election.