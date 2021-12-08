Rant and Rave: Political division, per usual

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Nancy Mace voted against the infrastructure bill. Does she really believe that Charleston's ports and streets don't need infrastructure work? It's politics over people for Nancy, who is a classic Republican of our time.
This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. I've been eating Thanksgiving leftovers for six days now. I wonder if they're still good. Yeah.
Midland's webpage asked the question to 'designate an expression or a slogan for your community.' And the slogan would have to match what it actually looks like. So the slogan would have to be 'Everything in South Carolina is okay. kay kay.'
I was just looking at your opinion piece from the Cindi woman. She is spreading false information, because this is so not true. The people that get the vaccine can spread the virus just as much as a non vaccinated person. I mean, she's just spreading falsehoods. It's totally bogus.
I guess this is a rave for the Holy Spirit. We have a brownie, which is a girl bullmastiff, and we adopted and rescued for nothing, zero pennies, didn't cost a penny.
My friend looks like a Leather Face manatee. Yeah.
There is just no denying it. Joe Biden is the worst freakin president ever.
Republicans. Let me say it for you. Attention White women. No abortion ever. White lives matter? Attention Black, brown, mixedrace, Republicans mistresses and illegal immigrants. It's your choice. You have the liberty to do what you want, have abortions as often as you like. And that's what I will say for the Republicans.
My coworkers said they liked my ugly Christmas sweater. I said this isn't ugly. I bought it at JC Penney's. Yeah.
Yeah, I want to have a fat elf on the shelf. So he's too lazy to go anywhere else around the house. Yeah.
AlI you Democrats, all you republicans, all you independents. You're all fools. Only the the communist party rules.
I say thanks. Thanks for putting up with me.
Just reading the latest (Dec 2, 2021 issue of Irmo News. Page 2 had a list of characteristics of the very wise. Kind of funny, I didn't see even ONE that applied to the blue suited, red tie person who a year or two ago threatened Turkey's president Erdogon with his 'Great and unchallenged' wisdom…
All I want for Christmas is a Carolina quarterback.
Amazon...all those millions of boxes made from trees that take CO-2 out of the atmosphere, all that fuel to deliver the boxes, all that CO-2 exhaust from vehicles delivering the boxes.
The uncomfortable truth about COVID-19 in the United States: No iteration of the vaccine is going to change the fact that over 70 percent of people living in the US are overweight or obese. This puts them at greater risk for contracting and spreading coronavirus than being unvaccinated does. This is not a call to reject the vaccine but a call for health care practitioners to stop sugarcoating the serious health consequences of being overweight and obese.
Saw a t-shirt that read “Democrats cause Variants.” In truth, PEOPLE, especially the unvaccinated, are walking laboratories for the virus to mutate at will. Until humanity is largely immunized, it’s going to keep happening.
Protect our schoolchildren. Ban books!
Hey Congress: you don’t get any medals or even praise for keeping the government going. For what it’s worth, that’s your job. Since you’re having such a hard time with it, maybe you should consider another line of work
What can bring our country together? I say, "a super-handsome President." Remember JFK? Not a very good President, but no one ever looked better in a suit. And Jackie - so classy - always dressed like a model. You never got tired of looking at those two. So my proposed nominees for 2024 are: George Clooney and Matthew Mcconaughey. I've already got Matthew's winning campaign slogan: "Alright, alright, alright!"
Here's a mind-blowing fact about Columbia's history. In 1905 there were 72 passenger trains stopping daily in Columbia. Columbia was transfer central for 11 different lines in the Southeast. Of course their were almost no cars,
If you use the word "like" again, I'll kill you.
You must be a Clemson fan to use the term "can of whoop out" in regards to Clemson's win. (R&R, 12/1) I want to point out to all Clemson fans this is an obvious "misprint". Clearly a "typo"! Certainly not the writing of an educated Clemson fan. The term is "can of whoop ass", which it was.
Some people are just pegs. They reach their maximum usefulness when doing absolutely nothing.