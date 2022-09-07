Rant and Rave: Political bickering is forever

PEOPLE, USE YOUR BLINKERS! (Yep. I’m yelling at you in all four levels of print.)
What! Sarah Palin lost! Gotta be rigged.
If the new hotel going into the building plans to have a bar, why not just keep The Whig open? Or would you rather be known as the reason a beloved spot closed?
Serfdewd Sez - instead of lethal aid to Ukraine, we should consider a more potent non-lethal asymmetrical attack by parachuting vast quantities of vodka and 100 proof grain alcohol directly to the Russian invaders. Better yet it could be made locally, and while we're at it we could use all the fentanyl seized and dust the Russians. PROBLEM SOLVED.
In discussions with friends it has become apparent to me that people have forgotten that the Republican and Democratic parties in Lincoln’s time reversed ideologies from the parties as we know them today. The Democrats back then were conservative and the Republicans were liberal.
Dear guy at the Midlands Tech bookstore. A 27 year old woman is still a young lady! I am not a ma'am just yet.
Have you noticed how Lindsey Graham can't make eye contact when he says mean things? Instead he squirms or looks off to the right or fiddles with papers. Once the son of a publican, always the son of a publican.
Trump is a colossal butt face.
Remember those great hats/bumperstickers from the 1980s? "You can't lick our Cocks" Great gifts. Then banned, of course. Well, I for one am ready for the new Cock Commander apparel.
Isn't it illegal to use taxpayer funds to buy votes? That's what "the Big Guy" did when he transferred student loan debts to the taxpayers.
Lindsey Graham says "there will be riots in the streets" if our country asks Trump to pay his debt to society. Note the vague, passive voice. WHO will riot, Lindsey? WHY will they riot? And who will LEAD them? There must be someone better to represent our state than this cowardly squirt.
I can’t believe so many right wingers still believe the election was rigged in spite of not a single shred of evidence. Can one of you losers please explain how a National election could be rigged in the favor one party over another?
The Serfdewd bemuses - the liberal cranks ruining our country have gone “Chicken Little” over the trump docs. No one, and I mean no one, would be stupid enough to store sensitive docs like that. Therefore, no one would be smart enough to look for them there. Problem solved.
Senator Graham broke the law himself by calling Georgia asking ‘to just throw out written ballots!’ Let’s apply the law to him, Georgia, and put him out of office with a criminal record on his record! Surely there is someone more decent
NIMBY. Not In My Back Yard. Oh, you should have heard the screams from all those folks that don't want the hoi polloi on Pine island. Bad SC Parks and Rec! Stormwater studies, my ass! 21st century segregation. Only 1 public sandy beach on a 50,000 acre lake? 1! 640 miles of shoreline. This is fair?
So, Republican officials/voters, should Nixon have not been investigated? Are Republican officials immune from accountability now? Shoot, Nixon was a saint compared to that incompetent, untethered, corrupt, mean swindler of 2020. And...at least Nixon was intelligent.
Hey, you, we made it another day. Knock on wood. Thank who you need to thank. We made it this long. Congratulations. Be grateful. Tomorrow might be better. Make it count.
Wait. Two SC legislators did not read a funding request for OUR tax money to be GIVEN to a non-taxpaying religious school. What!? No! Get our money back! I don't want tax money funding your faith...or mine. You, Henry McMaster, signed off on it. Get our money back!
Ate at a restaurant that had wait staff I had been seeing for years. Our waitress said there was a waiting list to be hired. Another mom and pop fast food place of long standing always has plenty of staff on hand. Yet I am still seeing signs outside of restaurants offering incentives and bonuses, that still can’t keep staff. There are people willing to work if you pay them well and create a good working environment. It’s not rocket surgery.
I have seen it up close in my own family. Our children are highly educated and we are proud of them. As a country, I don't understand how it could be in our best interest to make education almost impossibly expensive!!! After grad school, one of our children was not able to find suitable employment right away. He didn't tell me but I knew something was wrong. I went to visit him and I found that he was living in his truck. It was not safe. He did it for a long time so that he could put everything possible toward student loan repayment. This is WRONG.
Forgive student debt! Anyone making $124,999/yr is a victim! How about forgiving mortgages? Help keep home prices high. Finally, forgive our national debt! If we need money, let Treasury print it.
Recovering from an eating disorder in a world so entrenched in diet culture sometimes feels absolutely impossible.
Seems like someone needs a lesson. Tolerance is for things that cannot be controlled, such as another person's ethnic background or having a cold. Cancel culture is for things that should not be accepted like anything that comes out of the mouths of Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones or Donald Trump.
You know, I love rant and rave. But this gentleman that’s running against Mr. McMaster for governor, he should pass the hat for beer money.
Uh why do Triscuit crackers taste like cardboard. Hmm.
You know South Carolina is a terrible state for women being abused, one way or another. Be it abortion, anti-abortion, domestic violence.
I never though that back to school supplies would include bullets, what a world.
Do not wear white after Labor Day. Yeah.
If gas prices keep going down like they have been, pretty soon it will only be twice what it was under President Trump.
Sometimes I wonder why can’t I wear white after Labor Day?
I’m trying not to go to Taco Bell as much. Let’s just say I had a natural gas leak.
As a liberal, I’m constantly amused that Republicans can’t understand that biggest RINO (Republican in name only) is Donald Trump, who had nothing to do with the Republican Party until about seven years ago. That would be when he spotted a weak field of clowns running for the 2016 nomination and simply blustered his way to the nomination.
Our South Carolina legislators could pay a bit more attention. To what? That draconian abortion laws mandating pregnancy are going to hurt people, we don’t want that. IT keeps mea wake overnight. What? It’s a religious school to be funded by state money? Well, we call it a school but it's not really a school. How much religion is being illegally unneeded by the state of South Carolina? Nobody knows.
Uh there are many uses for duct tape. I think I’ve used most of them, like using it to remove warts. Yeah.
Watch out McDonald’s. With your lousy service lately, Wendy’s is going to be number one.
So the MAGA Republicans who are complaining the most about student loan forgiveness, they themselves received hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP loan forgiveness. Cult members don’t see beyond their noses. Maybe next they’ll complain about FEMA.