Rant and Rave: Political and local media ramblings

Make every day Use Less Stuff Day! Use it up, wear it out, make it do, do without. The best stuff is durable.
Qatar hosts World Cup. Soccer in the desert. 5,000 dead foreign construction workers for 5,000 minutes of play. I love the beautiful game. Not watching this year.
This is the Columbia Yeah guy. I went to my son’s school and ate Thanksgiving dinner. He said “Dad, you ate all your food. You’re a member of the clean plate club.” Yeah.
You just know that the people who are complaining about having all the votes counted on election night are the same folks who take 3 months to set up, celebrate, and take down Christmas.
Did you see Ron DeSantis' wife in that sparkly dress? Ruh-roh! Looks like a "golden elevator" outfit.
Lindsey, keep your eyes on your own work. Quit meddling with Georgia! South Carolina has enough problems of its own. Try fixing some of them; it's your job.
This is my Rant and Rave for those who are applying for Social Security. If they claim that they do not know about compassionate allowance, they do. If you have any problems or difficulties, please contact Congressman Joe Wilson. That’s my Rant and Rave.
While Hunter Biden may be guilty of some crime or another, he is not part of the Biden administration. Republicans are all over some kind of revenge for Trump’s legal problems. Unless Hunter Biden’s problems are connected to the Biden administration, this is a civil problem. I would rather the house pass this to civil court and work on actual issues affecting the country.
I vote for people who could potentially become president. Can you imagine Herschel Walker, Majorie Taylor Greene of Lauren Boebert in the White House?
I miss Debbie & The Skanks.
Hurray for Arizona! Election deniers should not be elected to ANY public office, including dog catcher. Until the Republicans can flush the filth of Trump down the toilet and restore the Republican Party , l’m voting straight Democrat.
Serfdewd wonders - trump or Desantis? - imagine the paradox if Ron stumps for Walker in Ga? How will trump react to that? Like a robot in westworld, Walker's head will explode trying to walk around that bush in one direction. Stay tuned next week, same bat (sh*t crazy) channel!
If I am looking at an advertisement for a “wonderful new product” and they don’t list the price up front, I’m pretty sure I cannot afford it.
Ah, fall. Great season of the year. The pleasant smell of smoke isn't pleasant now though...'cause it ain't wood. It's BOOKS! My fellow citizens are wannabe censors. No, they're vigilantes. That is illegal even if you're unable to read our Constitution. The USA is not 1933 Germany.
What falls from the sky with a thud one week and then gets chomped by a gator two weeks later? My Gamecocks, of course! Still a fan. Dum Spiro Spero.
Out west I saw solar panels over parking lots. Kept the cars cool and dry. Asphalt much cooler. Super idea in practice. Now France is requiring all parking lots of a certain size to have solar panels over them. What are we waiting for?
Redistricting. Why oh why would you let any political party draw District lines? How about doing like other states and other countries and have professional independent group draw District lines? Hey, get rid of straight ticket voting too. Know the issues and candidates before you enter the polling booth.
You know it’s been 10 or 15 minutes since I called and the important thing is what? I had to do some playing around. I sat back down and this game is still on, but these well-paid announcers are still debating that gentleman getting kicked out of the game.
We got snoozing going on around here, but I’m sure you folks can see the difference between me and other people. I was raised with discipline, there’s not a s#!ty mom in my family tree. This guy just got kicked out of the San Francisco football game and that was the right thing to do, he targeted that other player, helmet to helmet. This is kind of thing that turns Herschel Walker into someone that stumbles.
My friend is 70 years old. He doesn’t look 70, he looks 72. Yeah.
The silence of those who see me when I walk into the room, why? Because they don’t want to have a conversation with me over abusing the tax system, abusing the public trust. But now they’ve sent me a survey, how should I answer?
What are the chances you guys can bring back the "sound bites" calendar? It's so much easier to know where to go to hear live music. Pretty please.