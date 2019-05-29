Help Wanted: Philosophical zombie. No experience necessary.
I wish men's mothers would stay out of their relationships and worry more about their failed relationship/marriage. I don't like his mama. Matter of fact, I don't like his whole family.
I am going to give up drinking, gambling and masturbation all at the same time. Mainly, I only have two hands.
Low-skilled workers should support a border wall before the immigrants come and take their jobs.
Oglala Sioux tribe is in South Dakota, not North. Just FYI.
I would rather be f#!king than working right now.
My son, the biologist and environmental scientist, is in favor of abortion. He says we must limit population so we do not overwhelm earth's resources. He hasn't noticed yet that no one aborted him.
If you are pregnant, try doing nothing at all. As time passes, you will find out if a life is in there. A human like us, perhaps.
The state legislators who are busy passing "heartbeat" abortion bans look like a crowd of asses. Guys, please learn something about female reproduction before you join in on ridiculous discussions that show how stupid you are.
The righteous men who are essentially outlawing abortions in various states will live by standards different from the ones they are legislating. Those men will have access to so-called safe abortions for females in their realm, whether it be rape, unintended pregnancy or whatever. That's how this world works.
This is a Rave is about the food truck that is usually parked Friday and Saturday in the paid parking lot on the corner of Gervais and Assembly. (Under the "lazy eye" painting.) Best damn food! I recommend the hand breaded chicken fingers and beer battered onion rings, with their amazing honey mustard or ranch! The only problem is it's a little hard to understand the guy who runs it after you have been drinking.
Have y’all heard Lexington now has a redneck version of Uber, where you ride in the back of a pickup? They call it Guber!
Maximum Security, you did not win the Kentucky Derby.
Can we talk about people waiting on some frozen lobster from Raleigh, North Carolina, when there’s so many amazing food vendors here in Columbia? And they are coming back and people are going to wait in line two hours again for frozen lobster. If you think that s#!t is coming out of the ocean and into your lobster roll, naked with no dressing, and you think it’s amazing, well, you’re wrong.
Tug Baker, Chuey Martinez says to give him back his look. Tug Baker, give Chuey Martinez back his look. That’s Chuey Martinez from the El Rey channel.
My friend flew to Atlanta. I bet his arms are tired.
The City of Columbia cut down a bunch of trees by Segra Park. Where do all the mental patients live?
If con is the opposite of pro, then Congress is the opposite of progress.
The Turtle has a question: Regarding global climate change, the naysayers and deniers remind me of a line in the movie Duck Soup, when Chico Marx asks, “Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?”
The bottom line is that the authorities and people in charge in Columbia do not care about the safety of people taking rideshares. Uber has super deep pockets and everybody is scared of them.
Tiger Woods received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I guess he had a lot of girlfriends.
A rant from the Cameron Curmudgeon: The economic effects of the self-exalted dealmaker in D.C. is reducing Americans’ real incomes by about $1.4 billion per month. I just want to know how this is making America great again.
I gave my wife a pillow for Mother’s Day. She took the tag off. Nooooo!
I had a great day today. The post office forgot to cancel my stamp.
If you are a Republican, you are insane.
I notice our maverick senator, Lindsey Graham, once said that Trump wasn’t qualified to be president, now he’s saying he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread. I was wondering why he’s had this change of heart.
I’m a biker in Columbia, South Carolina, and this is a rave for law enforcement. Thanks for leaving us alone. It’s not a speedway, it’s defensive driving.
So I'm just a hillbilly who won some money in the lottery. I bought a helicopter and realized I could fly it upside-down and mow the grass. Anybody need a riding mower?
Trump was acting cute and boastful when he told us he's "tariff man" and "trade wars are easy to win." Actually, our country is getting shredded in his trade wars. He doesn't understand tariffs. And we have to pay the farmers who now can't sell their crops. Put a stop to that ass. He's f#!king us over.
Why not call the Democratic Party what it is? The "Lawbreaker Party." You want to break our immigration laws — no problem! You want to commit a felony after you have broken into our country, and not be deported — we'll help you! What do we call anyone who supports enforcement of our laws? That's easy: They're racists! Now Bernie Sanders wants to give prisoners the right to vote. He thinks Charlie Manson was a civil rights victim. Imagine a Sanders/Manson ticket: "Medicare for all, and Helter Skelter."
To the idiot that ranted about the zoo's billboard near Huger Street [May 15]: It is a take on a very famous line from a very iconic movie! That is why it is funny. Everyone knows this but you. I am glad you are not on my trivia team.
So like we’re really just gonna ignore the fact that some people’s favorite movie isn’t Barbie? What is wrong with some people?
*Insert bust down thotiana dance* puff puff, poof poof.
People forget Jimmy Graham played basketball in college.
It's convenient having someone around who knows everything. That would be my husband. He made up at least half of it.
In response to the ranter who keeps complaining about the errors in the local television newscasts, this is happening because the corporations that own these stations don't respect, nor do they want to pay the money that experienced journalists who don't make stupid errors like you point out deserve. They hire inexperienced, sometimes incompetent, people for the jobs that pay $25,000 a year and nobody wants. Every kid coming out of journalism school today wants Dawndy Mercer Plank's job but doesn't want to earn it.
To the reader in the May 8 issue, Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima were married. However, 20 years into the marriage Uncle Ben had an affair with Mrs. Butterworth. The affair resulted in a child named Hungry Jack. It was said Aunt Jemima never truly forgave him for the affair and so, unable to save his marriage, he lived the rest of his days alone in a log cabin. But he did retain a close relationship with his son Hungry Jack. They had pancakes together every Sunday.
The whole state is Malfunction Junction.
I just wanted to say shame on the lady that got an attitude with me at Miyabi’s on Harbison on Mother’s Day because I was trying to be polite and instead of cutting her off, asked her if she was next in line to put her name on the list. Screaming, “I am trying to let people through!” (referring to the crowd), was unnecessary. I, too, was also celebrating Mother’s Day with my unborn child in my stomach. You’ll probably never see this because you didn’t strike me as being big on awareness, but nice day to be a b#!ch and affect other people’s holiday, too. Stay home next year.
Breakfast at Tiffany's! Spacious, spotless and delicious! Best of luck in your new location!
Swiss Miss, you seem compelled to show off. Why?
To the person who wrote the blurb in [the May 15 Rant and Rave] about Samantha making a “mistake” that Uber drivers have to pay for: Sorry you have to say your name a few extra times to ensure the safety of riders. Get over yourself and hope someone doesn’t talk about you like that if you’re brutally murdered.