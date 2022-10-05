Rant and Rave: People like, really hate Republicans

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
How can anyone support a lying, cheating, thriving con man who cares nothing about the country, only about himself? It is stunning. What happened to values?
Will one election denier pleas come up with one tiny shred of evidence? Just one. Or reveal how it could possibly be done. Just one wild theory. Just one. Come on.
It is insane to imagine but if Hitler returned and ran for president of the US, he would get a lot of votes. None of those votes would be Democrat.
I wish all the steeples in Columbia had lights shining on them at night!
If conservatives get their way, we are all going to hate it. Even them.
The Biden administration has accomplished one good thing: Mark Zuckerburg's net worth has declined by $71 Billion.
Don't forget that there are a lot of very lonely people living in nursing homes.
The best fruit smoothies are at Higher Grounds, a coffee shop on Sumter Street!
Henry: "Washington will never happen around here." Ian: "Hold my beer."
I love the Free Times, I just don’t understand why the platinum West is only half a page. Make it a full ad.
The Republicans can’t stand America, freedom, justice. Move to Russia, you’ll love it there.
My friend eats baby beans so much he might have a dishonorable discharge if you know what I mean. Haha.
I love rant and rave because it gives you a chance to rant and rave. But yesterday before morning, two days ago in the morning, before I woke up, my dear pops came to me, my father and he used to love to put on a suit, he was business all the way, visiting France, eating out, wearing a suit and tie all the time. His suits were even in the basement just because he liked to wear suit.
To finish that thought, if you go back in time, a whole bunch of preachers, and you don’t have to go back far at all, Jim Baker f#!ked his secretary, stole a bunch of money and went to jail.
The Elgin area had two more earthquakes last week. Shake and bake, Ricky Bobby, shake and bake.
Long day. Long day. But I want to say that I sat down for five minutes, not even, but the question is ‘Does WLTX in Columbia wish for a recession more or less than CNN?’ because in one or two minutes, they must’ve said recession ten times.
The present governor, Mr. McMaster, has a new commercial, but I wonder how many people understand that this check you’re going to get, isn’t this from the federal government? Isn’t this just an overflow of the COVID money? You’re all South Carolina.
The entire Republican party is mentally ill.
Here’s a rant for the dumbass who said he or she had one word for Cindi Ross Scoppe. Quote, please retire, just give up, retire, close quote. That’s six words dumbass, six if you count the fact that you used retire twice, learn how to count please. And by the way, dumbass is spelled d-u-m-a-s-s just to let you know.
I came up with a good ad campaign. Let me start over, sorry.
I came up with an excellent ad campaign for my local exterminating company, you’re bugging the hell out of me.
I love the 100 Grand candy bar. I’ll even go for the 50 Grand candy bar.
Just sat down, got one more critter to walk. NBC is on and I go back to economics class.
You know, I was actually raised to be polite in two different languages — French and English. Hell, we’ll be polite. If you watch your governor, Mr. McMaster, his commercial you’ll end the debate and go skiing.
I was up almost all night and so far all day, but that’s fine. But I thank the Lord for Rant and Rave, I seem to take it out on you folks.
This is probably smarter than me because you get on the phone, and he doesn’t like it. He’s 16 months old, but where are we going with that? *dog barks in background* Did I miss the news where apparently Mr. Biden is trying to help feed kids across America? But the local news has a shooting in Oklahoma.
My friend couldn’t buy bread and milk because they were out at the store for Hurricane Ian so he went ahead and bought Fireball. Yeah.
You know, there’s a hurricane offshore of South Carolina and follow this thought, you better thank the Lord for all this rain. Now, follow this thought, you ever seen a pond dry up to nothing and the soil almost turns to clay and cracks? A small pond or a big pond, once in a while they drain this pond, but when it dries they don’t let it dry totally, but I don’t know if you’ve ever seen dry, dry, dry mud cracked.
I thought I’d throw in a Bible verse. Proverbs 14:25 from our fellow goofballs you be very aware, you look at this wife of this Supreme Court gentleman. There are people that enjoy, they like to lie. They get a buzz out of this, but Proverbs 14:25 tells you that people that like to lie are treacherous and this chick is married to the Supreme Court, one of the Supreme Court judges, but people that like to lie, don’t believe me it’s in the Bible, are treacherous.