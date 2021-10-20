Rant and Rave: Partisan politics, chicken pot pie and a bakery joke

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
"Good fences make good neighbors." Robert Frost. So, let's put one around Lake Murray to preserve their "tranquil" lifestyle. Don't want the teeming masses moving out to low-density land, do we? Read the poem. Learn something.
The NAACP says redistricting in South Carolina is taking too long. Don't they realize that good old South Carolina Republican-style gerrymandering takes time?
We can’t fulfill our lust for THINGS these days because of labor shortages. Some people assume it’s because the working class is not trying hard enough. Folks, we’ve been denying the existence of a disease that has killed 700,000 people in the US so far, and has left others with long-term disease, homelessness and hopelessness. What did you expect?
Global warming is a slow motion World War III. We are the enemy, and the enemy will win. Hyperbole? Here is the long-term outcome: East coast - gone, Florida - mostly gone, Gulf coast - gone, our food supply - mostly gone. The enemy's (our) victory cheer: "More cheap gas! More economic growth! More people!" More, more, more!
I am so amused by how much Governor McMaster reminds one of Senator Foghorn Leghorn in the old Looney Tunes cartoons. Look and listen and have a good laugh.
A famous prepared food company is selling a “meat free” chicken pot pie. I was suspicious, and the fine print told the story. The single serve (5”) pie contained over 1200 calories. It had over 60% RDA of bad cholesterol, sodium, fat, and carbs. There were ingredients listed that a quick Google search could not find. And it tasted horrible. Yet I am certain some executive got a promotion for making the company “green.” SMH.
The SSA has been patting themselves on the back for the upcoming “generous” raise in benefits. Let the record show that 1) recipients have been living with the inflationary prices for at least a year with no relief 2) it will be another three months before we see the raise and 3) the cost of Medicare premiums are likely to rise as they have every year, eating into the “windfall.”
To the folks at . Apparently, nobody there can count. You have sent me a number of final notices this week, just FOUR today alone. I guess final notice in your eyes equates to a Trump promise. Even worse, because I DID send one cancellation to you, asking to be dropped from your mailing list. Not very smart, are you.
Every week I read about new restaurants coming to town. At the same time I am seeing the surviving local places raise prices, cut hours and menu items, and provide uncharacteristically poor food and service. I wish the newcomers luck, but when it comes to finding good staff, Gen. Caslen said it best- this place sucks.
I love classical music. Everything I learned Bugs Bunny taught me.
I hear the SC supreme court listening to arguments about trying to get the unemployment money that the governor declined. I hope they decide for what's right. Ending the unemployment insurance benefits early didn't decrease unemployment even these many months later. It was a political stunt like the masks and covid 19, politics before people is the motto for SC politicians.
I saw a college student the other day wearing bell bottom pants, uh I hope they don't come back. They didn't look good at all.
You know what I don't understand is how you can be a police officer or a nurse and not take one shot to save lives. I'm a lonely taxi driver and I gladly took a shot for myself and for my passengers. Alright everybody, let's get on board with this thing and put it behind us and move forward. Do the right thing.
Why did the guy robbed the bakery? He needed the dough.
We need to reinstitute the death penalty, particularly in the cases where there's intent to commit murder. How much does it cost to prison someone for 50 years instead of giving the death penalty?
To the restaurant whose commercial used a Barry White clip to imply that their food is “desirable:” I never forget a blasphemy. And neither does God.
Hey Rick Henry.... your McBee Panthers WON TONIGHT...Fri. 10-15!!!!Woooooooooooooooo!!!!!
Texas school districts are requiring teachers who teach the holocaust provide an alternative view of history. They should also require churches to provide an alternative to the Bible. Fair is fair, right?
This is yet another rant to the city of Columbia Chauffeur's License Division. We waited two weeks now to get my chauffeur's license permit, which I'm forced to get to drive a taxi. Two weeks. What the F. Uber and Lyft can get their license to drive in 24 hours. Just another insult for the taxi drivers at the city of Columbia, somebody do something. I mean, really,
For the last year or so we've heard rhetoric about the election being stolen. Now, the red states legislators have passed laws, that the citizens votes can be overridden that the candidates chosen were not the ones they wanted. Is your vote sacred this year vote to be invalidated. If it doesn't fit in the right wing mode. Speak out to ensure the next election isn't stolen by those who don't like the majority of ballots cast, your votes count demand that state legislators don't ignore or deny the electors choices.
You know, this is a rave, R-A-V-E for good moms.
I heard the United States Postal Service had a new slogan. We're right on time. Not.
This is a Columbia Yeah Guy whose bright idea was to have the State Fair and a home football game on the same day. Yeah.
Yeah, when are they gonna send some of our veterans up to the moon?
And he'll say, well, love. Jealousy comes from love. Don't talk to my girlfriend. Oh, I'm so jealous. But hatred comes from envy. My neighbor got a new car. These people have nice boats and healthcare and all that. But my neighbor has two cars that doesn't don't do not run. And that's the hatred comes from envy. Hatred comes from envy. Jealousy comes from love. And this is the basis of that January 6 attack.