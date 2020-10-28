Rant and Rave: Pandemic Halloween, defunding Gamecock football, voting strategy

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

For Halloween, I’m going to have the kids walk out of the back door, go to the front door, and give them some candy. Yeah.

Why not pay a high school football coach to coach the Gamecocks. They can lose football games just as well as the million dollar coach can at a fraction of the cost.

From liberal white Gamecock fan. Black Lives Matter. Defund Gamecock football now.

No one has ever won an election I voted for. I guess I’ll vote for Trump.

About the person commenting about the troops pull out from Afghanistan. (Rant and Rave, Oct. 21) The Russians are absolutely NOT chasing them out. Rather Russian President Putin passed the ORDER to his special espionage Agent Orange 45, and HE is ordering them out! Per a previous encounter with a group of Russian "Volunteers", our TROOPS don't chase easily!

It's so funny when Republicans call Democrats "socialists" and when Democrats call Republicans "fascists." Both are so far removed from the objective reality. I wish the Democrats were socialists. Better yet, it would be nice if they pushed back on the military industrial complex. Guess I won’t be invited to the DNC country club.

Post and Courier, you endorsed Graham? Go back to Charleston with this s#!t, and leave Free Times alone. I’m tired of throwing away the ”wrapping” to get to the content I desire.

Donald doesn't have much to say about a second term agenda except that he will finish what he started. He will therefore have Mexico NOT pay for the wall, he will NOT deliver better health care, he will further ENDANGER the environment, he will TEAR DOWN the US Constitution even more, he will INSULT AND ALIENATE our allies further, throw more TANTRUMS, watch more TV and play more GOLF.

Just heard the president say that we were "rounding the bend" with COVID-19. Which is the most dangerous lie yet. His attitude will clearly cause more deaths...doesn't seem to penetrate his selfish ignorant barricade to the truth for his own gain.

I have an Ivy league health care program. I brush my teeth with Colgate. I wipe my behind with Brown.

I think I saw Mothman on the Columbia Canal levee a few hours before it collapsed in the flood. We should have warning cameras on the Lake Murray dam.

I was watching some WWII documentaries on Nat Geo the other day and I was amazed at how much Hitler's speeches reminded me of Trump's campaign rallies.

Lindsey Graham voted against keeping insurance for people with pre-existing conditions. Check it out. 16 other Senators voted for this bill. But if you listen to Graham's commercials he says he's FOR covering pre-existing conditions. Just like Trump, he is lying. Trump is in court now teying to fight this. We pay unbelievable amounts of money in taxes. We deserve better healthcare. Republican or Democrat, nobody trusts a liar. Both of these assholes are very good at it.

I love my bandana! Bank robbin', cattle rustlin', train thievin' functionality. Approved by Dr. Save The Herd Fauci. Black, brown, white, red, yellow ones. They all good. Be the first one on yo block to sport this new fashion trend, cowpokes.

If Trump actually had a health plan it would be called, “Trump I don’t care.”

In spite of blue hands and blue lips, Senator Mitch McConnell says he has no health concerns. Is that a cyborg? Is the real Mitch McConnell even alive?

The final presidential debate fact check shows beyond doubt that Trumps errors (lies) are overt. By commission. Bidens are errors of omission

We have reached a point in this country where there is simply TOO MUCH MONEY involved in elections. Our sitting President has said openly that he could use quid pro quo with a giant corporation to get tens of millions of dollars in campaign cash. When we get all this money out of politics we will have improved the game and, hopefully, our lives.

From this American voter, thanks to the majority Democratic Congress for trying to help Americans during this time of many needs, only to have their efforts thwarted by a McConnell led self interested Republican Senate! We voters will take it from here!

New PSA: “School funding for the arts has been cut by 90% in the last 20 years. No wonder people think Lindsay Graham is a cracker.”

Live. Laugh. Poop.

Fancy people flip the bird with their pinkies out.

Got something I want to put in your column please. Hello? Hello? Oh s#!t.

Hey, Cindi Boisterous, can’t you pipe down a little bit about your leftist, swing-wing, everything’s got to be bad. Good lord, lady. You know, jeez. We’ve got to suffer through the Casper magazine, your rants, everything about it just over the top, over and out, over and done.

Why did the teddy bear not want to have dessert? He was stuffed.

I just want to get you guys to type a little thing about how Post and Courier has really screwed up this time by changing the magazine so much. They’ve turned it into a miniature newspaper. And it ain’t gonna sell because those papers are laying all over the place. Nobody’s even picking them up anymore, they’re so nasty. If you would, please take that into consideration, you ain’t going to be selling no ads for that thing because you ain’t got nothing in there we want to read.

Will somebody please tell Rick Henry on the news that he’s not looking straight at me anymore? He’s looking to the side when he’s talking.

My grandson has a skeleton as a play toy. It gets under my skin.

Save water. Shower with friends.

We sure are a lucky planet. We are just the right size, circling at just the right distance, from just the right size star, we’re kept tilted just right by gravity from our large nearby moon. Water, the stuff of life, actually falls right out of the sky. Our atmosphere is neither too thick nor too thin, with plenty of oxygen, and just the right amounts of greenhouse gases. Or it did. I guess we didn’t realize how lucky we are.

What do you call when you sit on your wallet and fart? Gas money.

Hardly anyone in public life talks about the good things that have happened in the last 40 years or so. The improvement in sanitation and agriculture has saved hundreds of millions of lives. Maybe a billion or so people have been lifted out of absolute poverty. Despite recent increases, the rate of violent crime in the U.S. is much lower than it was in 1990. Etc., etc. The politicians sure don’t talk about it. Is that because they haven’t found a way to take credit for it?