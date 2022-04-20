Rant and Rave: Oscar Meyer weiners and corn-y jokes

How are we supposed to fight obesity in ourselves and our children if the stores display the fruits on an outer wall and single-serve candy in the checkout lane! If you think that’s just the way it is, remember that the checkout lanes used to be lined with cigarettes.
Remember when government was full of people who comported themselves with class? Now the goal seems to be who can be the most CRASS.
The farmers roll up to the country cafe in their pickup trucks when it opens at 7 a.m. The server knows their names and their orders already. They know each other and the tables fill up. Farming is the first topic of conversation. Then, the Masters. Then, hunting. Then, hunting dogs. Then, the values of farming equipment. They are relaxed, and they wear the uniform of jeans, boots, vests, plaid shirts and, of course, bill hats. It's a lifestyle in the country.
It comes but once a year. Happy Easter!!
It's time to fertilize our trees and shrubs. They will thank us for the nutrients. They will grow strong and be happy.
Congratulations to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on being confirmed to sit on the Supreme Court of the United States. She seems well qualified.
People who believe the presidential election of 2020 was stolen may be intelligent people, but they are embracing misleading information. In short, it is a lie. The election was legitimate.
Food is becoming more expensive every week, and there may be food shortages in the future. Use food wisely. Do not waste food.
There should be many nice days to walk outside for enjoyment and exercise. It's simple, and it improves our quality of life. Columbia has plenty of good walking trails.
How can Lindsey Graham act like such an idiot when confirming the new Supreme Court justice? If idiots had wings, his house would be an airport. I wonder how Hee Haw let him get away.
How is it that so-called progressives insist upon doubling down on "race," which has no basis in biology or science, while simultaneously working to throw the indisputable reality of biological sex differences out the window? Cognitive dissonance.
It is clear that Republicans want to destroy the planet for their own emolument. Developers are killing the planet to line their pockets without regard to the environmental damage they are doing. The future of our economy is preservation, restoration, recycling, conservation and saving the planet.
Can anyone believe Trump is still claiming the election was rigged? I can’t believe even Trump is that stupid. He just wants the attention. If there was election fraud, how is it that only Democrats were involved? They completely pulled the wool over the eyes of Republicans? Everyone must know it is absolutely impossible to rig a national election. It would have to involve thousands of people and millions of dollars. There would be no way to keep it secret. And who would have been in charge? Biden? Hillary? Anyone who actually believes the election was rigged is just as stupid as Trump.
Biden is no more responsible for inflation or gas prices than Trump was responsible for the improving economy when he took office.
Whoever is controlling Joe Biden is the worst president in U.S. history.
Don't forget to call your mom. She deserves to hear from you.
To everyone who voted for this administration and their policies which enabled third stimulus “American Rescue Plan” stimulus of $1,400 and the Georgia runoff in 2021: The Average American will pay $5,000 more for goods and services. You paid it all back 3.5 times, interest free.
Congrats to the national champion Gamecocks for bringing home the hardware! And shoutout to the citizens of Columbia who celebrated with style and grace, and without looting, rioting, or burning cars. You done good.
Hey folks. I guess this is a rave for all the churches I had to go to and I guess I was a kid and hey we went to church. France and Switzerland and Catholic church. God knows. Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist. I went to a Pentecostal church one time. People were jumping up and down in the aisles and everybody was crying one time. I picked my head up and everybody in that congregation was crying, but I have no regrets. My parents always had us in church, wherever we were. And if we went to the relatives, we were in church.
What did baby corn say to momma corn? Where’s pop corn?
When my blood sugar gets very low, I just eat an Easter Peep. Yeah.
The Oscar Meyer wienermobile was recently in the Midlands. I remember if I were an Oscar Meyer wiener, everyone would be in love with me.
Hey folks. God, I thank the Lord for some time off, but watching America's Funniest Videos, but the rave is for good parents. When I was a little monster, now this is after France. After France, before France? Before France. I refused to give up my training wheels. I refused to give up my training wheels and I was a big kid and people kept thinking I was older than I was, but I refused to give up, I loved training wheels. I loved training wheels.
There are only three Kmarts remaining in the United States. I missed the blue light special. Yeah.
Why is the word abbreviation so long?
Sen. Katrina Shealy, I forgive you, but please drop your stupid bill S 509. For you are part of the family and veterans' affairs. Ah, you have nothing to do with Randolph Sheppard and the blind. Why are you taking jobs away from the blind?
Biden's policies are great for the economy. Seven million jobs, a shrinking of the national debt, very low first-time unemployment applications, jobless rate down to 3.6, beautiful.