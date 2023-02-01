Rant and Rave: Opinions on Trump's visit to SC, frustration with Moe's Monday

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com or send a text to 803-887-2969. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Testing 123 is this thing on?
To the person who refuted my comments about the the new GOP controlled House goal of reducing Medicare and Social Security. Cameron Curmudgeon says look what the Rad-right is trying to do now to avert a debt limit crisis. They'll only vote to raise the limit if the rest of Congress will agree to these reductions!
Villanova’s playing again? Can’t we just ask them to serve beer?
So what if the Town Council in Lexington don't want storage units. Playing silly games with zoning won't force them into one side of town. It will make them go on down to Red Bank, outside town. Penny wise and dollar foolish in Lexington again.
Bear is not bragging, but he belonged to two fraternities in college: Tappa Kegga Day and I Phelta Thi.
Class clown just heard a new "Ancient Chinese" proverb: "If you play in front of a car, you get 'tired'. If you play behind a car, you get 'exhausted!'
Class clown says I'm getting so forgetful, I can hide my own Easter eggs. (Borrowed from Ann Richards)
Went to today for Moe's Monday, but they require an app for it now. I'm out.
The GOP is refusing to raise the debt ceiling and to hold the U.S. gov't hostage until it agrees to cut spending on Medicare, Social Security, etc. These programs benefit millions of (underpaid) Americans. Where was their concern of budget considerations when "they" gave away 1 1/2 Trillion dollars to the already highest compensated Americans at the top of the heap? Where is their concern about billions of $ of subsidies paid to the biggest corporations in this country? The Cameron Curmudgeon would like to know their answer???
SC, stop electing dinosaurs with 1 foot in the grave to make laws for our future.
This is a rave for Adkins Law Firm in town. This is a rave for Adkins, she learned to be an attorney from her dad and I know them, but now if you switch gears a little bit, the movie I can’t think what that dear actress’s name is. I just got in, my feet are sore, the critters have been walked. Erin Brockovich she was in the fight and won the fight.
I went to the store to buy some eggs. They were very EGGSpensive. Yeah.
The best cure for a short temper is a long walk.
George Santos invented potato chips.
Why are there so many roaches in Irmo? I think it's because so many houses have been bought up by national rental companies that don't give a crap.
Rant & rave shouldn't be behind a paywall.
I thank the Lord for Rant and Rave because I’m home today and we gotta walk some animals this afternoon, but I’m not a gambling person, but I’ll be glad to bet you a dollar that somebody that represents the First Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C. goes to Trump’s whatever they wanna call that ripoff. And how many preachers drowned in the days of Noah? The correct answer is all of them.
The City tore up the street in front of our house and the “Fix” is now a giant pothole
Really wish people used their blinkers … how am I supposed to know where you’re turning?
Auto insurance is very expensive in South Carolina, but the rates should probably be even higher considering how recklessly people drive.
First Trump then Biden now Pence. How about both Bushes? Clinton? Reagan? Maybe Calvin Coolidge? I bet you every ex-president, every ex vice president, everyone in congress, everyone in the Pentagon and everyone in cabinet positions has reams of classified documents. The US government has no system in place to control classified documents. The FBI, the National Archives and the CIA has no idea where all the classified documents are. None of them even missed the documents. The US government is literally hemorrhaging classified documents.
George Santos was the first person to play volleyball on the moon!
SC US Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, you wanted to overturn a fair election. Declare "Marshal Law"? (Your spelling, you igmo) Then stop the proper election of YOUR House speaker? And now send our nation into default. My God, man, you are a treasonous, traitorous, trogolodyte who needs to turn in your citizenship papers and move to, oh, I don't know, Russia perhaps? Glad I have Joe "You Lie!" Wilson as my rep.
There are good deals on used cars coming right along. Many are selling cars that were flooded out west in the recent terrible storms. Do not buy cars that were flooded. No way.
Perhaps you are welcoming Donald to the SC Statehouse, but I am not.
You know wouldn’t you hate to have s#!t for brains parents? In South Carolina and across America, kids go to bed hungry and apparently the legislature in America is worried about Taylor Swift tickets debacle? Do you understand that? Some kids go to bed hungry tonight and the legislature in America is worried about Taylor Swift tickets? Do you understand that?
This is Nick, anyways I was the one who brought up the idea of putting jumping carp in the pond. That was a bad idea. Those things are nasty. We need more of a balance, like Redear sunfish and a couple of bass and a catfish or two. That’d give people something to do besides shooting at one another. Just having fun catching fish and throwing them back in, but no jumping carp. I think they might be against the law. Okay, bye.
I’m suffering withdrawals, no more Monday night football this season. *defeated yeah*
We just got in and sat down and this TV comes on to CNN, which is, I’ll stop right there. But, if you think if you can beat the Lord, hatred comes from envy and strife. Somewhere, this 72-year-old felt some kind of disrespected. Envy and strife, there’s no difference between him and a 16-year-old taking a gun to school.
You think McMaster and Trump will discuss their appointment of Bob Caslen as USC President?
50%. That is the amount of energy generated by South Carolina nukes. If our "power" companies and their General Assembly enablers would stop their opposition we could lead America in energy independence.
I love it when public officials seem to think that they own the property that they work on. Like this, if I was to have an accident on a public property and had an argument with a driver who threatened my life, that she knew that she was the one who was at fault for backing into my stopped *phone call ends*