Rant and Rave: Notes for wait staff, hate for meter maids

Hey folks, time for kids jokes. What's the best day to eat ice cream? Sunday. What kind of shoes does bread wear? Loafers. Haha. How do astronauts get clean? They take a meteor shower. Why is bowling such a quiet sport? You can hear a pin drop. Last, but not least, what did the can eat at lunch? Club sandwiches. Happy Father's Day.
I just got finished watching the documentary on lines being painted on roadways, the first time they did this was after a horrible crash in 1947. It was after that, that they started painting the lines on the streets. That was 1948. Was that the last time that they painted lines here in Columbia? To show you what lane you're in?
Hey R&R, I'm a female reader. We exist and we are growing in numbers every day.
So the state says that you can call the inspector general to have an investigation done on fraud. Fraud is defined as 'people working in administration for the state.' That's going from the governor's office all the way down to the agency and ripping off the taxpayer.
I love Main Street and love to see the growth, but it continues to out-price many young professionals. The Whig was such a gem in our city. Main Street desperately needs another affordable watering hole.
To the man I was serving complaining about how there used to be chivalry and women's menus didn't have prices...that would be because we couldn't open a bank account without our husband's permission. How tone deaf!
My wife took me to Eggs Up Grill for Father's Day. I give it two thumbs up. Yeah.
This is intended for all cashiers and retail or restaurant check out employees. NEVER EVER put a customer’s credit or debit card on the counter after running it. Put it directly back into the customer’s hand even if he or she put it on the counter. Twice I have seen a person’s card stolen by a quick handed thief when no one was paying attention. I actually chased a woman down who had lifted the card of a person in front of me. One time I was checking out and the lady in front of me got temporarily distracted and forgot her card. I asked the cashier to watch my stuff and I caught up with the lady and returned her card.
Why do bicycles ridden at night in Columbia not require lights, or at very least reflectors?
Where oh where art thou, The Greatest Generation, the generation that beat back the Great Depression, won World War II, built the Interstate Highway System and created a national network of affordable public higher education that became the envy of the world and didn't plunge students into a lifetime of debt? Please call home. We need you now more than ever.
Summer 2023! Here's to big fun and no forest fires!
This is a rant against WBLC, I've been in South Carolina since '89. And of course, with my accent and the way I carry myself, you can tell I'm not from South Carolina. I'm not trying to stereotype South Carolinians, but if you've met me, you know I'm not from here. This radio station, in the very beginning I was able to deal with them because I could call in and then I got banned off of it, not because I was cursing or anything, but I think because I came on strong.
At the risk of sounding insensitive, if you're stupid enough to get into an unregulated submarine the size of a minivan that's controlled with a video game controller and go to depths of the ocean that remain loosely explored, I don't feel THAT bad if you meet an untimely fate. It seems kinda obvious.
Rickenman, Cola City Council. Y'all want Transitions and Oliver Gospel to relocate. Have you even consulted with them? You got a plan? Funding? Site? Let us know. R
So, Dominion Energy almost had rolling blackouts during those several extremely cold days last December. One more great reason to cover buildings and parking areas with solar.
Why do many pedestrians in Columbia walk in the street . . . four feet from a perfectly good sidewalk?
Responding to "Cocaine Rat" in the June 14th-20th 2023 issue- How about instead of using rats and mice for lab research we use child predators and rapists?
That Ron Desantis commercial: Whew, that is one angry man
Hey, this is Nick again. In my June 11 rant about automatic head lights, what I was trying to get across is some cars, when you turn the wipers on, only the headlights come on and not the tail lights. Therefore, drivers coming up behind you cannot see you, so take the extra time and flip the light switch on to ensure that you also have tail lights with your head lights. And P.S. there is still a Radio Shack store in Bamburg, South Carolina.
In response to the person complaining about the folding of paper "out of adjustment." This fold is done with intention, to provide a slight separation in the center pages. In printing, it's called a "lip"! It is necessary for adding additional newspaper sections and any other inserts. PS I look forward to "Free Times" each week. Thanks.