Rant and Rave: No bipartisan utopia here

Margaritas may not solve the problem but, hey, it’s worth a shot!
Republicans: Putting the CON in CONservative!
Remember President Bush saying "Mission accomplished"? He lied AND he didn't bring our troops back. All over the world, isn't it time to bring our troops home?
Saigon, 1975. Kabul, 2021. Tell me. What's the point?
Wear a mask. Stop Covid today.
You looneys better stop your aggression against our schools. Our children need their educations. They need to be able to go to school.
Senator Lindsey Graham suggests that The Former Guy should get over the election he lost last year. Good idea, Lindsey, but that guy is a spoiled brat who never gets over anything. Another good idea will be if Senator Graham will get over The Former Guy, a real loser.
Holders of SC Concealed Weapon Permits may now openly carry their guns. Is our state legislature doing anything that will actually help us?
I seem to have read an R&R comment in the 08-12 edition about some guy objecting to Trump and his followers being thought of as idiots or something. I just want to respond with something Mary Trump says is her uncle Donald's favorite saying when somebody is disappointed by something that went wrong: "It is what it is!"
Today is Saturday, August 14, 2021. Wasn't something special supposed to happen yesterday? I had to do some shopping and some yard work, and I took a short nap after. I must have missed it. Was it something important?
Benjamin Franklin "regretted bitterly" not inoculating his son against smallpox. His son died. George Washington required his whole Army to be vaccinated. All American troops must be vaccinated by September. SC schools are being closed due to covid outbreaks. Still no vax for you? Hope you enjoy another of homeschooling.
The best indication of just how stupid right wingers are is they actually put piles of poop like Majorie Taylor Green and Josh Hawley in office. Very scary people.
To the 9s: first Saturday after resident move in — beer cans and dog crap litter our Pulaski St neighborhood.
Some POS trophy hunter killed a beloved lion named Mopani. “Hunter” is used metaphorically since the lion was living in a national park. Trophy “hunters” should be tied to a post by their privates and shot. Needlessly killing for some sick enjoyment of watching a magnificent animal die. The same is true of so called varmint hunters who shoot squirrels and groundhogs just to watch them die.
To the fellow in the complex that has been walking in this heat several times a day, it’s starting to show. Your arms are getting thinner and your shirts are getting looser. Atta boy!
I was thinking about the people who refuse to be vaccinated when it struck me that I had a front row seat to see Darwin’s Theory in action.
I'm immunocompromised. I'd like a booster shot. My neighbor will not get a shot. But around our planet many Healthcare workers cannot get a vaccine. So, let us send our excess and unused and soon to be out-of-date meds to them. Sharing. It's the right thing to do.
The world has always been full of stupid people. Social media has given either the stupid people an outlet share their ignorance with the world or for devious people to manipulate the stupid people into believing their lies and bullshit.
What is the solution to climate change? It's simple — some form of carbon pricing, plus import carbon fees. This has already been proposed by the European Union. Why haven't you heard about it? It turns out that AOC, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are against it. Their so-called "Green New Deal," in which climate change is used as a trojan horse for socialism, is also against it. Why? Because they all believe that low income people should never, ever be taxed for creating lots of carbon dioxide. To hell with the planet!
EVERY night motorcycles and muscle cars race up and down Gervais St in the Vista. Someone is going to get hurt or killed. It's interesting that just 2 blocks away is the Main Police Station. You can do better CPD!
If I tell a proud independent woman of color she sounds like Mammy in "Gone With the Wind,: I'm a racist right? But if I call the Governor "McMassuh" or say he sounds like Foghorn Leghorn, I'm a witty progressive hipster. Apparently privilege still exists — I just have to channel it in the approved direction.
Antibacterial and antimask Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a graduate of Harvard and Yale. Guess that proves you don’t have to be smart to be accepted at Harvard and Yale! Ron, I’m sure they’re proud of you now!
Today, 10 August, is also national lazy day. Known as National Couch Potato Day. Yeah.
10,000 people there from COVID in state of South Carolina I guess that 10,000 republicans that won't vote for Henry McMaster or Attorney General Wilson in next November's election.
You know, this is a wonderful rave to the Post and Courier, a really good paper. But if you go back a little bit, the Post and Courier had photographs of the Governor McMaster's rental properties with roaches in the ovens. We used to stun people in debate. That's all you have to ask that and gentlemen. Are there roaches in the ovens of your rental properties? He don't give a fuck about your kids. He kisses Trump's ass. I mean, it's just beyond.
You know if you'd be kind enough, go back to Lindsey Graham's debate with Jaime Harrison. Where he said, 'I never dreamed I'd make this much money.' Mr. Cuomo is gonna spend millions of your dollars trying to drag his ass out of office, and he does not belong in office. Well, Lindsey Graham is in the same boat. 'I never dreamed I would make this much money.' You can't get these people off your back.
You know psychologically, you could ask yourself, is that lady from Georgia, what is it Mrs. Greene? And even the pillow guy? They're both out, I guess raising money. But well, technically, can't you say, aren't they sociopaths? But the next question is, isn't there money to be made in that madness? What, the pillow guys has a three day festival or part of the three day festival in South Dakota? Isn't there money to be made in that madness?
Hey, Democrats tell your great president to shut the border. That way we might stop a lot of this Coronavirus. It is killing us.
I can't believe Governor Cuomo didn't take a lie detector test to prove some of the things that he said he didn't do.
Afghanistan, otherwise known in the United States as Vietnam 2.0. Sound familiar?
A bit disappointing and infuriatingly light sentences being given to the insurgents make certain a repeat of January the six. Should this occur to current DOJ prosecutors will be prosecuted for you eight are an exemplary embarrassment of being a disappointment as a barrister.
So 1.8, 1.9, why don't you just make it $2 trillion. Lindsay? Senator Graham, I have one thing to say. This bill here for the infrastructure and highways has more pork in it and probably could feed all the homeless in South Carolina.
Class Clown says there are two types of people. Those who come into a room and say, 'Well, here I am.' And those who come in and say, 'Ah, there you are.' There's two types of people. Some who bring a smile when they walk into a room, and some who bring a smile when they leave the room. Which one are you?
Lean on lawyer, Bill Green? Hell no. I don't think so. He doesn't have all of his commercials. He done he can't get nobody as a litigator up there. He uses paid actors and they can't even act. But lean on Green? Oh, no.
You know, I just saw on the news where Governor McMaster says it's going to be up to the parents, for their child to wear a mask to school. How do you think that child is going to feel if everybody around him is not wearing a mask or hers not wearing a mask at school? They're going to be bullied. Because wearing a mask is the right thing to do. getting vaccinated is the right thing to do. Well, let's not put this on our children. Please, please, please. Thank you.
You want to impeach somebody? Let's impeach the governor of Florida. The guy is an effing idiot. People down there need to be vaccinated. Me, my wife and I are planning our 25th anniversary. We want to go to Disney World. Guess what? We're not going to Disney World because my wife doesn't feel safe. I don't feel safe going to Disney World.
Social Security turned 86 years old. It looks 65. Yeah.