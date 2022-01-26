Rant and Rave: NFL Playoffs and cravin' for bacon

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Hey. Fox 102.3. Bring back The John Boy and Billy Big Show
Continued from previous text.(accidentally hit "send." Wars and rumors of wars? Dwight Eisenhower warned against "the acquisition of unwarrented influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex." Who is running this country? Big biz, big pharma, oligarchs? Take your pick and you will not be wrong.
The Cameron Curmudgeon has some comments and a quote.
I hope the idiots blaming Biden for gas prices returning to what they were before COVID are at least doing their part to slow down COVID rather than helping Omicron spread by refusing to be vaccinated or wear a mask. Unfortunately those idiots would mostly prefer to fight Biden than COVID.
I've been reading the Rant and Rave since I was 12. 10 years later and I finally get all the jokes people submit. They still aren't funny.
Nancy Pelosi and her minions actually believe they've gotten away the theft of the 2020 Election, the crime of the century! Their smugness, which the world sees, is their downfall!
My friend from Wisconsin said said "you call that a snow storm."
The 1st transplant of an organ from a pig to a human was successful. I wonder if the guy still has a cravin’ for a bacon? ha!
Whenever I think of things like healthcare and education and South Carolina, i say 'thank goodness for Mississippi and Louisiana.'
Eleven people came from South Carolina and participated in the January 6 insurrection. And I would like for our governor, who did not go to meet our president of the United States when he came to visit us, tell us who they were. And what he's going to do. Because even one person that came from our state is bad enough.
Hey, this is for a rave for psychology teachers because psychology is really cool.
Yes there’s been a study that’s been conducted that says states with weaker gun laws have higher deaths. Definitely going to pass this on.
Trump is the worst thing to happen to this country since we become a country.
Like a lot of folks, I am trying to eat healthy food. Having said that, I just figured out that the salmonella and listeria bacteria that cause disease are both organic and vegan. Caveat emptor.
The snow was lovely, but didn’t make very good snowballs. Too dry, I guess. Hard to have a snowball fight with snow dust.
We lost a legend when Sidney Poitier passed away. He took acting to the pinnacle of that art. Rest in peace, Sidney, and thank you. You were a genius.
Even a prince may need to answer for his activities if he's been following his %*@# around. Good!
Do you remember when it was so hot outside that it almost melted us?
Damn, guvnor, coulda at least got a haircut before going on TV to address the citizens. Or maybe you’re avoiding a barber because you’re social distancing. Yeah, that’s it.
A high end cat litter brand that doesn’t contain clumping chemicals advertises “no clump, just dump!” Someone got PAID to come up with that slogan. Boy, am I in the wrong business.
LR District five has the best drama clubs. They train future board members in them.
As a long-term Cleveland Browns (Jim Brown days), All I can think of is the famous Cleveland battle cry 'WAIT TILL NEXT YEAR!'
It should come as no surprise that the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the wild card game. Consider this: The nine teams that Dallas beat (3 they beat twice) had a combined W-L record of 64-72. The five teams they lost to had a combined W-L record of 53-32. Only one of those had a better record than Dallas. The 49ers had a 10-7 record and handily eliminated the 'Boys. A weak regular season schedule can come back to bite you!
I love the Nickelodeon Theater, but I hate the new website. It’s an eyesore, tough to navigate, and has far less information than the earlier version of the site.
I am growing weary of all the internet headlines that use the formula “(someone) reacts to (something that happened).” It’s designed to pique your curiosity without telling you anything. It is often accompanied by a lot of ads. I am boycotting these stories now, and if I have to, I will search the subject elsewhere. I believe this is called “click-bait.”
There is a bank in town that handles social security debit cards for non bank customers. Two people I know have had their payments for the month “lost” and the bank is acting like it isn’t their problem. The bank receives taxpayer money to handle these transactions for poor citizens and they are bullying them after taking their money. It’s got to stop.