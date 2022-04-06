Rant and Rave: Morning traffic and the Will Smith thing

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Seems to me why Richland County is still masking people is because majority is Democrat and most are "shoe ins" in their districts. No fear of losing their seat!
Bear has a problem with the math regarding the price of oil vis-a-vis the cost of gasoline. Oil prices go up 50percent, yet gas goes up 100percent. Cal you say "price gouging?"
President Biden announced the withdrawal of the U.S. from Afghanistan nine months ago only to turn around and commit the US to another perpetual war…a proxy war and potential hot war with Russia under the guise of “spreading democracy.” News flash: the United States and NATO allies can no longer deny the reality of a multipolar world in which Russia, China, India and others have greater influence. Time to grow up and realize that not every nation state needs to adopt your model of so-called “free market democracy.”
There are many trashy roads in Irmo, due to people throwing trash out of their car windows. One in particular is the cut through road behind Moe’s, which is disgraceful. It resembles a garbage dump. Can someone “in charge” get this road cleaned up. A surveillance camera would be nice, too, to get the people responsible fined! A concerned citizen of Irmo, SC.
I will vote for anyone and everyone who can make gas powered blowers and trimmers illegal.
I ain’t sayin’ he shoulda done it — but I understand.
I am old enough to remember when Kobey’s potato sticks came in a metal can. And when you were done, you could take your pocket knife and scrape the coating off the can to reveal-wait for it- another can! It was, as often as not, a Coke or Dr. Pepper can.
A local dance leader who looks like Madame Puppet has tortious and predatory contracts. Contractors (dancers) basically work 5-6 months a year (most have to supplement with extra jobs to live), and once they sign they are prohibited from dancing with other groups in the tri-county area the rest of the year. So Madame isn’t going to pay sustainably and then has a non-compete clause that prohibits contractors from performing, staying in-condition and doing what they love when they make ZERO dollars from you in the off-season?! IN COLUMBIA?! Stop the madness and PROTECT/SUPPORT OUR LOCAL ARTISTS! Cut the strings and be modern you old s**tty hag!
The town talks, alright. ( R&R 3/30) About a prima donna err...ballerina who couldn’t dance all the roles she wanted, and her parents didn't get their "sponsorships" refunded. Now her husband, who lost his job after claiming to be irreplaceable, bashes dance leaders for their looks. Glass houses dude
It's unfair! Judge Brown received QUESTIONS during her confirmation hearing. Judge Kavanaugh received untrue ALLEGATIONS during his hearing.
When I get to be a habitual liar, I am going to start a social media site and call it 'Truth.'
The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Colonial Life Arena. I remember when Will Chamberlain was a member. That's how old I am. Yeah.
I have a very old slow cooker — my wife.
Will ‘welcome-to-Miami’ Smith said, “Hey Chris Rock, welcome to my hand.”
Hey, this is a massive rave for not so massive colleges. Saint Peters is a wonderful, smaller college. And Kent, K-E-N-T, State is a beautiful little college in Ohio and I went there, but a handful of us besides me were smarties. I'm trying to say that in a different way, but hang it, this is also a rave for good teachers and good parents because when your kids get into school, tell them to hang out with smarties, which means hang out with the tutor.
Hey, I guess this is a rant against the mentality in America. I know that might sound kind of tough, but if you look at this Will Smith issue that's all over the press. At 7 o'clock in the morning, you go into a patient's room and you see what's on TV. And 7 p.m., you go into a patient's room and it’s the same thing. There's no change.
Hey, I was headed to Rant and Rave. You know, I don't know if the term is gullible, but if you just look on the TV, the news is saying that with a question mark at the end, don't forget the punctuation. We had A's in English and French, but apparently, now Mister Putin is being misinformed about what's going on Ukraine question mark. Is he being misinformed? Isn't that just irresponsible press? I don't care what channel. Isn’t that irresponsible press?
My rant is eenie meenie miney mo catch a tiger by its toes. If he holler let him go. As a black man, now, I really know.
You know it sure would be nice if they had a resource officer or a Lexington County sheriff, or even a teacher directing traffic, coming out of River Bluff High School in the morning. This is a nightmare. It just took me 30 minutes to get out of the school and get back into traffic. I mean, come on people, let's, let's, let's make this happen, let’s do a little bit better job of coordinating traffic at the exit of River Bluff High School. Thank you so much and have a wonderful day.