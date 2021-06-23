Rant and Rave: More Trump, more jokes and a few raves

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

I don't know why there are so many people bitching about Juneteenth. I'm not prejudiced against any day, regardless of religion, nationality, race, etc., just so it gives me another day off from work!!

Say NO to unselfishness. Say NO to civic mindedness. Say NO to the Christian teachings of looking out for others. Don’t make yourself or your children guinea pigs to a civilized society. It’s all about you and you know it.

Right wingers want the Democrats to just let the insurrection of January 6 go and move on. That would be wrong. It would send the message that people can do such things and there will be no consequences. People have to be held accountable especially public leaders.

Is there a simple remedy for abolishing boom vehicles — you know, the "stereos" that vibrate your ear drums? I thought about using my UZI, but probably shouldn't go that far.

Remember when streets had painted lines?

Are Citizen's Arrests legal?

Uh, excuse us, but are all those jackpot justice lawyer commercials on TV causing our automobile insurance rates to go up? Seems like they could be, given how expensive TV advertising is these days. Inquiring minds want to know! Maybe an enterprising S.C. newspaper reporter could find out for us.

You know, I just got home and turn the TV on. And here on the Dish Network on channel 113 is Man Versus Food. And then he probably has to give his name. Casey Webb is getting some kind of four pound cheeseburger. Be very aware the Lord hates a glutton.

The actor Ned Beatty passed away, rest in peace and squeal like a pig. Yeah.

But but but, That's all I keep hearing young people say but but, and the weather lady, that's where I first just distinguish that she doesn't know any other way of distinguishing one sentence from another until she says, but I mean, b u t-t-t-t t-t-t-t t-t-t-t with an exclamation point. So we call her The But Lady of Fox 57

Hey, this is Sheldon. Oh, by the way, I always communicate with Corey Hutchins in good old Colorado, Mile High City and all that powder. I'm not sure there's powder, there's probably probably some heat now. But I always communicate with him. I miss him. And I miss Eva, no offense to present day Free Times. Okay. This comment is about the Vice President's visit. I think it's fantastic. You know, I voted for her and President Biden. I'm glad, finally, you know, she's coming back to South Carolina.

You know the dear Swiss were never mean, they were happy athletic people. But they would say Americans aren't that smart. And I'll just go right to the terrible thing. Have you ever seen anybody die of liver cancer or liver disease? But Zantac is on sale on TV in America.

This is a Columbia Yeah Guy. My friend is so big he wears a threethree instead of a tutu. Yeah.

This is the most best rave I can ever give to the deputies in Richland County, South Carolina. It's been a bit more than a month and the dear deputy lady helped with trying to rescue a dog in a busy intersection.

With Biden attending a G7 Summit. It should appropriately be named the G Six and a Half Summit.

Class Clown doesn't really think this is funny, it's kind of sad. If you paid $120 for a pair of Nike shoes, you paid more to Nike than it paid in federal taxes over the past three years, while it made $4.1 billion in profits. As I say, that's not funny.

The Cameron Curmudgeon would like everybody to read this and consider it. If we want the great American democratic experiment to continue, we must insist that the Senate pass the For the People Act. Oligarchs and authoritarians will continue to ignore the Constitution and the rule of law and the will of the people, if this law is not enacted.

The Class Clown would like to present a quote from Winston Churchill. "If I agreed with you, we'd both be wrong."

Retired baseball star Barry Bonds had a dog in the Westminster Dog Show. No word yet on if the dog had steroids. Yeah.

The Class Clown says, I have never been an athlete, but I've always been an athletic supporter.

You know, I've known Amish folks in Pennsylvania, Mennonite folks in Pennsylvania. Plains People in Pennsylvania and Plains folks can drive a car and they'll take the hubcaps off and some of the chrome and they'll actually make the car look plain. They dress in black, black hat, beard, you would think it's an Amish person, but they call them Plains People.

You know, every time a FedEx truck rumbles by your house, in Columbia, South Carolina, be very aware. Call me a liar. The CEO makes over 9 million a year. And the second thing is they don't pay any federal income tax. Remember that when you pay your federal income tax.

It's good to hear that Fort Jackson no longer issues weapons to new recruits, even though they weren't loaded. Instead, they should teach these novice soldiers how to drive a school bus. Manual transmissions are found all over the world.

Have you heard about the traffic accident over on Mars? The Chinese rover ran into the United States rover. The traffic cops still have not arrived yet. Typical.

Hey, this is not-much-sleep talking. But, you know, if you can't figure something out, sometimes you ask the Lord for wisdom and he'll give you wisdom. But the first question is how many times since 2016? Has ex President Donald Trump says he's the law and order candidate or president? How many times as he said, ‘I'm the law and order candidate or president?’ And how'd that go for you. And, gosh, I think I forgot what the second thing is.

Our great God, himself, wrote a book filled with caring letters to us. Inspired scripture that we might always have a record of the value he assigned us as his own. May we read his letters daily and share them with others who need Jesus.

Most all Americans want the same thing. We want affordable health care. We like clean water and clean air. We want to save bridges. We want Wi Fi. We want decent housing. We want a living wage. We want good school. Woohoo we're all progressives.

During these post pandemic times, we need to have huggin' refresher courses.