Rant and Rave: More COVID, Trump and Afghanistan rants

I just don’t get it. People are refusing the COVID vaccination because it was not yet formally approved by the FDA. Yet they buy a “treatment” (not FDA approved) whose supposed efficacy is based on one positive study that includes duplicated data, appears to plagiarize a different study, has statistics on subjects who were dead when the study started, and has been removed from pre-print. Oh, and good luck buying parasite-free meat at a decent price this winter. Our third-world mentality will make that a challenge.

Da snark, here. Jesus commanded his followers to love their neighbors. He never said that it would be easy. Asked to define "neighbors," he told the story of the Good Samaritan, illustrating that even strangers qualify as our neighbors. I see Christians who refuse to be vaccinated, as a matter of personal choice, as hypocrites. If you truly love your neighbors, get vaccinated!

Who is SC's Pontius Pilate? Governor McMaster, of course. He washed his hands of any responsibility for 10,000-plus deaths, masks, vaccines, school mandates, competent leadership.

Since we choose to deploy permanently our troops (and their dependents) in over 100 Nations, I propose that all such Nations station an equal amount of their troops and dependents here. We'll feel safer AND it's good for the economy

SC Rep. Jeff Duncan and Sen. (never-ending War) Graham; should ex-Pres. Bush be prosecuted for NOT getting us out of Afghanistan at all and as a War criminal for HIS war in Iraq? Not responsible? Oh, that's right, he's Republican.

The world lost a treasure last week when North Carolina comedian Jeanne Robertson passed away (bowing head reverently.) She had a funny take on life and people, especially her husband she affectionately called “Left Brain, “ who passed away this June. Her stories of daily life and the foibles of folks were told lovingly, with a gleam in her eye and a punch line on the way. A great story teller is hard to find these days, and she will be missed. RIP Jeanne and Left Brain.

Just a quick update, Certified Comics is not an Improv group and should not be runner up to anything (Free Times Best of Columbia, Aug. 25). It's just a bunch of unfunny comics that want validation and have not put in the work that actual groups have done.

Today 13 brave American soldiers died in Kabul trying to get Americans and Afghan allies out of Afghan. Instead of remembering and honoring their sacrifice, Lindsey Graham attacks President Biden and says “the biggest mistake in this debacle is abandoning Bagram”, our former airbase. WTF! YOUR PRESIDENT TRUMP SET UP THIS DEBACLE DEADLINE TO BE OUT OF AFGHANISTAN!

I don't care about no Afghanistan, I just wants to know when I going to get another check.

This Rant is about our local TV news stations. They give us 15 minutes of meaningless weather, as we watch them read the numbers, followed by reading the police blotter of "who shot who" on the corner of "I don't care," Processed by a promotional filler stating "how wonderful they are." What is happening in our state capitol where these news station work? Horrible news casting on all three stations.

No Republican House votes for the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill last week! House Republicans up for re-election in 2022, let’s see how you like your vote tally closer to 0 than your opponent’s tally!

The Columbia Parking division pick-up truck sure seems to spend a lot of time parked under the Blossom Street bridge. How does he get his job done sitting still for hours at a time like that?

You can be pro-vaccine and anti-mandate. The principles of a free society must hold.

UN ambassador Nikki and SEN. Lindsay: 45 and you had 4 years to exit Bush's war (he had 7). No "fabulous" race plan was implemented. Y'all shut up!

So, then President Trump gets the Taliban leader out of jail and makes a deal with him for a withdrawal date deadline for troops and civilians from Afghanistan. No Republican politicians complained at that time! Now they’re upset that we are abandoning the Afghans and how disorganized the evacuation is going. Just imagine what kind of s#!tfest it would be if Trump, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Erik and Jared were running it!

No president in history had as much to gain financially from the office of president as Rump. Among other acts of thievery, the no good piece of slime charged the US government to house secret service agents and foreign visitors in his own hotels above the normal rates. Conflict of interest never occurred to his equally slimy Republican butt kissers. Any moral president would have put them up in hotels he did not own.

MAJOR HEATH ALERT NEVER sit in a booth underneath a Lizard's Thicket menu. Staph stand in it to change the menu, but never wipe the booth down afterwards. Save yourselves, save your families.

Did Governor McMaster study epidemiology or get a degree in public health? Please listen to the experts, Governor. It's a disease. You are messing up.

LeVar Burton is the people's choice for hosting Jeopardy!

So cases are increasing in SC for COVID-19, people are playing politics with people's lives. S. Carolina is a plantation state. Which is saying that the economy here is built on slavery. Henry McMaster played politics with unemployment benefits and pandered to his supporters who claimed unemployment was stopping workers from working. If you got half a mind, you know ending unemployment benefits early didn't help people get employees. The cotton picking south, it's no lie.

In many ways, Trump's rhetoric and policies have been harmful to the US. Turns out migrants aren't bad people. Rather, they're essential farm and factory workers across the U.S. Drastic reductions in immigration over the Trump years is hurting farms and meatpacking plants.

I was sad to hear about Don Everly dying. He was in the group Everly BrotheRs. Rest in Peace Don.

I was sad to hear about singer songwriter Tom T. Hall. Rest in peace, Tom. We love you.

I love eating Cheetos. They never go bad.

I'm so proud of my grandson. He can blow up a balloon with one nostril. Yeah.

Now, if you look on the news, even NBC, my goodness, a lot of people, there's no mention of who got us into this mess in Afghanistan. The Bible says a wise king sits down and thinks over before he gets us into a battle. Now, oh my goodness. The Swiss would say Americans aren't that smart. The Swiss would say Americans aren't, and they weren't being mean, they didn't say everyday like I said, but God, no, they were wonderful people. Smart, athletic skiing. Americans aren't that smart.

I thank the Lord for the critters that I've been with. Prince was a German Shepherd. Maggie was a mistreated black lab. Rusty was a Ciao. Prince was mistreated, I mean, Sparky was a mistreated golden retriever. Roundy is right here, and she's a little girl bullmastiff. Every dog that has been in this house knows you don't f#!king argue with idiots. The dog knows that. Don't argue with idiots.

Yeah, I walk into the White House and I came up on Joe Biden. All of a sudden I smelled sausage sandwiches. I said, "Are you the pork man?" And he said, "Only when it comes to taxes."

A rant. The reason for the nationwide change shortage may be because the success of the online car seller Carvana. You know how many coins it takes to buy a car from a vending machine.

A rant, why does the IRS furnish a 1-800 number to respond to written notices, but doesn't provide anyone to answer the phone. Duh uh.

I see where Lindsey Graham is trying to call in for Biden to be impeached. Well, I think Lindsey needs to be arrested and tried to treason for trying to overthrow the Georgia election.