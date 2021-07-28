Rant and Rave: More COVID thoughts and some actual raves

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.

I'd like to go see the Tour de France. I wonder where it's being held.

My friend Dave says that seven days without prayer makes one weak.

To the moon Doris, to the moon.

Thank the Lord for random rain, and random rambling.

You know, this is a super rave. Right now Dish is giving us free MLB Major League Baseball. And the really neat thing is the commercials are, they show you that like Chicago, St. Louis, Cincinnati. But the commercials really show you life around a different town. And it's like you've gone somewhere and you haven’t left your sofa. And that's my that's my rave.

You know, it's good old Sunday morning. I still don’t, my opinion is I don't think it's safe to go congregate in church, but that's just my opinion. But I understand viruses and variants, and I'll stop there. The bottom line is a lot of preachers come and go. You see what Paul Wells kid got fired for watching his wife have sex and you think, ‘but where is he going with this?’

Common sense is not a gift. It's a punishment. Because you have to deal with everyone who doesn't have it. This is brought to you by a follower of the turtle.

They got rid of the word brave and took half of the word Indian.

Yes, this is a rant against the South Carolina State government agency, namely the South Carolina DEW, also known as unemployment. I filed for unemployment over three months ago and still have not received one penny. I have worked in this state. I’ve worked out of state. Basically, I've been working for 43 years. I've only applied for unemployment two times. This is the second time. Both in South Carolina and this is my home state. I cannot believe that it takes over three months to process a simple unemployment claim.

My wife and I are feeding stray cats. One of them is named appetizer. My friend recommended some other names. Entree, side dish, dessert and pasta. Yeah.

My cat seems to know what time it is. Is she wearing a watch or what?

You know, I'll add to the disinformation about the COVID vaccine. I work in healthcare and a lady I know and I really be extra confidential, you'll never find out who this is. But she has told me that when she has herpes and she has an outbreak but after every period since she got the vaccine that has stopped. That's all I wanted to say.

You know, all the shootings that are going on in America right now and I think I've seen more than once there's more guns in America than are people in America. There's enough guns to give everybody a gun. But the more important thing is, didn't we just have a president? Or can you name a president that told America ‘it's okay to hate?’

Hey Leon, did Deputy Rodriguez, who was sitting behind Nathaniel Rowland cleaning his fingernails with his tactical folding knife, ever get a real manicure? Millions of Americans watching the trial want to know. I hope it was filmed by "Live PD."

Well, I had a problem that it was supermarkets that would ask you for your photo ID. And then it would take it and they would run it through the data. And now they have your ID and data. Okay, then. Now the banks want your ID photo ID. And so now the banks are asking me for my ID. What are you kidding me?

War number four. Yeah, we lost. Wow. First we lost in Korea, then we lost in Vietnam. There we lost in Afghanistan. And now we lost in Iraq. What wars can we go out there and lose again? Oh, let's see. Do we win any? I think we won in Grenada. But yeah, you know, that's all about the spices in now. Has nothing to do with big oil or commercialized warfare.

Bear would like to share a quote attributed to many different people. The quote begins, ‘Great minds, discuss ideas. Average minds, discuss events. Small minds discuss people.' Where do you fit in?

The Class Clown asks, ‘If a woman has a double mastectomy, would you say she has been discomboobulated?'

The Cameron Curmudgeon would like to use this space to remind Americans that this country and in fact the entire world, was created for all of us, all people, not just the rich and the privileged.

Blonde Laura wants everyone except herself to keep quiet about politics. She's on a TV station and spews out toxic, stupid political views regularly. Shut up, Laura. You are not what we need.

It's almost August and The Former Guy is still all hung up about last November. The media should stop covering the pathetic former occupant of the White House.

Last century, I could eat the hottest wings and Thai and Indian and love it. Nowadays, I can take some heat on the intake but (pun intended) next a.m. I cry while I boil the toilet water. Whew, lawdy! You, too?

The trees poop. Yeah. That's how we got number two pencils.

My friend was watching Olympic row and he thought he saw Lori Loughlin’s daughters. Yeah.

Now that we are in the age of big data and artificial intelligence, maybe someone will invent a vending machine that gives correct change.

Go ahead you stupid right wingers. Don’t get vaccinated. The good news is there will be less of you.

To the privileged white women who show no respect to salon staff by showing up late or taking calls during an appointment, you should be ashamed. So rude and selfish and spoiled. Few people really like you.

A shout out to the staff at The Salon On Devine. You are simply the best.

What can one say about Trump except what an idiot. I can’t believe he has fooled 74 million people. Talk about idiots.

SMOKEY while BARE says ... only YOU can prevent your own STUPIDITY!

While reading "The President is Missing" by James Patterson and Bill Clinton, a thought crossed my mind. If a current or former President WAS convicted of a felony, and sentenced to time in prison, would his protective Secret Service detail ALSO have to serve time with him, to protect him?

I seem to recall reading a report in the paper that retired General Mike Flynn was claiming that we were going to have a surprise on July 4th this year. Did I sleep through it?

So, Lindsey Graham, in his opposition to Democratic bills to benefit all Americans and to prevent Republican supported voter suppression laws, says that House and Senate members should leave the country to prevent the voting on these bills, like the Texas House members. Great! Leaving for another country will free up the remaining Congressional leaders to pass all their legislation since the Democrats have the majority in both Chambers! YEA!

Texas Governor Abbott wants all the Democratic House members arrested when they return from Washington. If this happens and you see it on the news shows, just imagine Abbott with a Hitler mustache and the Texas troopers with Nazi armbands marching the lawmakers to the trains heading to the death camps!