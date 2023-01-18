Rant and Rave: Mia McLeod leaves Democratic party, Georgia stomps TCU

Liz Cheney has more balls than the rest of the GOP. So notes turtle…
Bear is not bragging, but he belonged to two fraternities in college: Tappa Kegga Day and I Phelta Thi.
Once again a do-nothing GOP House of Reps. Big sigh!! When will the voters learn? An observation of Cameron Curmudgeon...
In a concession to the NAZIs in the house, the new speaker promised to shred the Constitution and replace the Stars and Stripes with a Swastika. That's what it said online. Turtle hopes this was yet more disinformation from the internet nuts.
Hello, one of the first steps our Governor and Legislature should take this year is to replace Gen. Wade Hampton's statue in Statuary Hall in Congress. He has received his due recognition, but there are many worthy African-Americans from this state who should take his place. Robert Smalls, Ronald McNair, Althea Gibson, Eartha Kitt, James Brown, etc. Florida has taken this step. It is past time to choose and act.
I like it when teachers from the nation's worst school system want another school to be investigated.
Looks like the Post and Courier is trying to minimize or eliminate our access to Rant and Rave to express ourselves! Very few items have been published recently and the space used for advertising. Like many readers and contributors, we predicted that the P and C would eventually do this when they took over our free Free Times publication! Soon they can have a full page of strip club and sex related advertising income! So long to free speech!
The State of Illinois has just joined 8 other states that ban future sales and distribution of assault weapons, high capacity magazines and switches that convert smaller weapons to assault weapons. Present owners must register their assault weapons. Governor McMaster, how many South Carolinians must die from the use of assault weapons before our Republican, gun lobby-supported legislators pass legislation to protect the men, women and children of our state?
Now that Republicans have a slim majority in the House there is talk of cutting back on Medicare and Social Security. Those are not entitlement programs. Those of us who worked for 40 plus years paid into those programs by the tens of thousands. Republicans want to cut programs that benefit the middle and lower classes. How about cutting the huge programs that benefit the wealthy like tax cuts, subsidy programs, low taxes on investment income and tax credits. Entitlement programs for poor [people] pale in comparison to entitlement programs for the rich.
I am looking forward to the day when I no longer have to listen to the putrefying tales of Harry and Meghan. Give us a break, you whiny brats.
My pet peeves is when you ask someone for their phone number they say "8 o 3" and so on. People, 0 is not a number. It's zero!
When we, the taxpayers, give billions of dollars to Ukraine, does 10% go to the Big Guy?
So I had to buy another Jeep, bought it from JT in Lexington. I bought a used vehicle. It says that all these things were done. First thing I had to do was put transmission fluid and oil in it. And found out that they put the dirtiest coolant I’ve ever heard of, looked like it had oil in it. Then I had to fix the battery.
Some weeks (Jan. 4 issue, most recently) there are NO copies of The Post and Courier/Free Times in its newspaper boxes in the greater Cayce/West Columbia area. What's wrong? Is that delivery person still alive?
Cashews and pistachios cost a lot of money. That’s nuts.
The dogs have frog legs for dinner after the college national football game. Yeah.
A rave for the Bible is that if you can’t figure something out, you ask the Lord for wisdom and He’ll be glad. It’s like giving peanut butter and jelly to your kids.
Mia McLeod's decision to leave the Democratic Party is about nothing more than advancing her own selfish interests. Unlike independent-minded Democratic Party defector Tulsi Gabbard, McLeod has no substantive differences with the Democratic Party and her decision is not motivated by a commitment to public service. Her office never followed up regarding my requests as a constituent that she advocate for doing away with Confederate Memorial Day as a state holiday, so I reject that notion that she is concerned with hitting back at the so-called "good ole boys club." Her only motivation is her own personal, political and financial gain — Democrat or not.
Will Muschamp went 15-11 in his first two years coaching USC and was fired two years later with a big severance. Shane Beamer goes 15-11 and more than doubles his salary to $6 million plus. Does the USC Board of Trustees have a clue? Try pay for performance, folks.
I have just found the ultimate oxymoron — Honest Republican!!
It’s the blind guy. Here’s my update on JT, you know, you wanna sell your vehicles right? You wanna say join my family? I had just bought a used vehicle from you. The first thing that happened? Oil was not changed, ever. Transmission was not changed, ever. I did that, plus the battery had so much corrosion on it, it had to chipped away in chunks. Never cleaned. The engine light kept coming on.
I don’t feel good today. I made a drink with orange juice and Fireball. I put too much orange juice. Yeah.
I recently bought a pot pie that didn’t have any marijuana in it. Yeah.