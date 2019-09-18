I sure hope USC's football team improves this year because I would hate to think who Gov. Henry McMaster would pick to be our next head coach.
New plan to kill Five Points: Have the police beat the living daylights out of jaywalkers. A bit over the top, but it should work.
Trump scheduled a meeting with the Taliban at Camp David rather than one of his hotels. Heaven forbid a suicide bomber destroy one of his properties.
I have not paid particular attention to any of the Democratic presidential debates, but reading the fact checker articles afterwards, it is interesting to note that they are all telling the truth. Sometimes their numbers are off by a small amount, but the fact remains they are not lying. But every time Trump opens his mouth, he is lying.
I don’t care if Clemson won the next 10 national championships in a row. They would still never get the respect Alabama and the SEC get. Print that, Free Times.
Say whaaaat? The president secretly invited the Taliban to Camp David? No. I hope that was just another presidential fantasy.
Ever notice how often advertisers use the phrase, “Everyone is talking about…”? What it really means is no one gives a crap.
When Joe Wilson returns to Congress, I want to remind him that we’re expecting him to yell “LIAR” frequently during Trump’s next State of the Union address! Stock up on throat lozenges now!
If you see the world through children’s eyes, it’s a much better place.
I’m a north California girl who loves avocados. And yet you have been so kind to me, Columbia. Thank you for welcoming me.
No offense Jordan, and congratulations, but I wish Eva was still the editor. And even beyond Eva, no offense to her, I wish Dan was still there.
Caslen is horrible for USC. I’m pseudo-alumni there. In 1990 I got my certificate in newspaper journalism.
To the Riverbanks Zoo, I have one question: What do you do with a dead elephant.
So, Trump secretly invited the Taliban leaders to Camp David for peace talks. Immediately after they killed an American NATO worker! Days before our remembrance of 9/11 and the death of 3,000 Americans on American soil! Can you spell STUPID, INSENSITIVE and SUICIDAL?
I’m tired of the Cookout in 5 Points making all of Harden Street smell like smoking cooking grease. It’s nasty! DHEC needs to review their air permit.
So how is that cutie pie, Tariff Man, doing? Has he figured out yet who is actually paying the tariffs?
I’ve got a great idea: The U.S. Postal Service is always saying they don’t have enough money to deliver the mail. Why don’t we have all the Uber and Lyft drivers, when they are slow, deliver the mail for us? We could save millions of dollars because, hell they are all professional drivers. They could do it.
I enjoyed your articles about the Best Of Columbia. You forgot the University of South Carolina post office. The people there are awesome.
I've been picking up on the body positivity thing that's going on. Nah. Being fat is nothing to celebrate. Obesity is a disease of malnutrition along with overweight, stunting and wasting. Get real.
Why can’t we all just get a bong?
The Okra Strut brings communities together.
The city of Greenville has a great Main Street area. Why can’t Columbia do that?
I believe the most egregious of the seven deadly sins is sloth or laziness. It is responsible for religion, cultism, poverty, acceptance of the status quo etc. When man is too lazy to question, but accepts anything or most everything then the other deadly sins are sure to follow
Shame on Lexington County welcoming and giving financial incentives to a vaping manufacturer. Lexington gets about 550 jobs. Our nation gets thousands of new victims and deaths due to this cancer and/or respiratory causing industry. Didn’t they learn anything from past experience from growing tobacco? Looks like money and greed talk!
I guess school prayer didn’t help Cardinal Newman School.
Why do all football halftime shows on television suck so bad?
I had a good first day of high school. It only took me three times to open my locker.
Rise and shine, my fragile Americans. What silly nonsense are we offended by today?
Hey folks, does this make sense? South Carolina has one of the highest eviction rates for families in America, getting kicked out of your house.
Taco Tuuuueessddayy.
I can’t believe my friend wore white after Labor Day.
I used to watch the MTV music awards because they were entertaining. Now that they are political, I don’t watch them anymore. I don’t need a million-dollar artist to tell me how to live my life.
My dog is blind in one eye and can’t see out of the other.
Call 9s, call 2s, call Akim, call Bill. Come on, man. I call you and you ask me if I’ve been in a car accident, and I say “No.” You asked me why I’m calling. Well, you told me to call you.
Do you want to know how to end crime sprees in Five Points? How about closing these bars and switching to Christian book stores?
Why do we always care about Carolina when they suck at every sport they play? #GoClemsonTigers
Storms are not controlled by God. Weathermen, stop scaring everybody. Damn, you are worse than the Commission for the Blind. I’m tired of hearing the word “could.”
Russian dictator Putin claims that he spoke to “Donald” about America buying some of Russia’s new nuclear powered missiles, you know, the ones that don’t work. Expect “Donald’s” denial any day! Cutting back military defenses plus entertaining the idea of purchasing dangerous defective Russian missiles! This is got to be the last straw.
October and November are the best months for planting trees in our climate. Please plant at least one or two trees. Life goes better with more trees.
Man looks on the outward appearance, while God looks at the heart. Thank you, Jesus.
Yes, I am writing in reference to the female who wanted to try Viagra [Rant and Rave, Aug. 28]. If she’ll connect with me, we can try a Viagra together.
[In reference to City Watch, Aug. 28] I agree 100 percent with the article y’all had last week. USC should play its home games at Williams-Brice Stadium, and the opponent should play their games at their stadium. We don’t need anymore third-party stadium games up in Charlotte. We are losing a lot of business that would be good for our economy.
Why do fire stations have stripper poles?
You know, I love college football. I really love college football. But what I hate is the fact that DirecTV now charges me for the SEC Network for all my favorite SEC teams. Now I also have to pay for the ACC Network, so I can pull for all the teams playing against that other team in South Carolina. Sucks that we have to pay for the SEC Network and ACC Network.
Yeah, this is Figaro. Hey, BG the Blind Guy, I just want to tell you this: White collar crime comes in all colors, especially those who have been messing with that Commission for the Blind vending fund.
Ms. Huckleberry Sanders announced that she has a book coming out about the fight for the future of our country. Will it be called Lying in the Pages?
The dim bulb in the White House protects his own by a dim-witted repeal of Obama’s phasing out of dim and inefficient lightbulbs by 2020.
After alternative facts we now have alternative weather forecasts based not on fake meteorology, but the Sharpie doodle of an attention deficit president who is the "chosen one." What’s next? Pluto lost its status as a planet in 2006. Trump should reverse that decision ("That was nasty and un-American science, is there anything more American than Pluto the Pup?") and start rearranging the order of the planets.
Thank God, Cindi Ross Scoppe is back in action on the pages of Columbia's Free Times via the Pulitzer Prize-winning Charleston Post and Courier. The powers in Columbia tried to silence her but you can't keep a journalist of her caliber down.