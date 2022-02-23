Rant and Rave: McMaster gets some requests, grocery store qualms

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Yes, my rant and rave is about the stimulus check. The people of South Carolina to Governor McMaster. We all deserve the stimulus check. Not just individuals who have children, not just the individuals who have social security. We all deserve our stimulus check Governor McMaster. Please start issuing the people to South Carolina their stimulus check.
You know, so many teachers in the past. I can't remember all the ladies name, but there was a lady debate teacher and she was really good.
Hey folks, I'm really good at math. Well we exempted the statistics final in nursing school and people were amazed. But I’ll stop there, I’ve been up all night. But Mr. McMaster wants to cut your income tax by half a percent.
General Mills just paid a $300 million dividend to investors, bought back a $150 million in stock, to enrich executives and investors and pays its CEO $16 million. It makes $2.1 billion a year in profit. It’s raising prices on cereals 20 percent and blaming inflation, when they're the ones causing inflation. Thank you.
Hey, in your latest edition there's no mention of Barry Walker as a significant person of color in the state of South Carolina. I think that's gross omission of black leaders. Thank you.
Visiting a friend, Grandma hung out with us, watching TV. Sharp lady, no filter at all. A commercial came on, low booming voice said “…we’ve got the meats!” Granny replies to the TV-“I bet you do, honey.”
Oh hey, I was headed to Rant or Rave, but I guess Laura. Thanks Laura. But this dear mom said her little child should be able to decide whether they want to wear a mask or not.
I invested in some organic bananas and it's worth the extra few pennies. The texture and flavor are superior.
Did you go to the grocery store? Prices on ordinary items are climbing fast. We need to put the brakes on that or nobody will be able to afford to live!
Air travel is evolving in an attempt to deal with passengers who are out of control. One such person got hit with a coffee pot by a flight attendant for trying some stunt on board. I also like the restraint tactic in which the passengers physically pin the unruly person to a seat and they get duct-taped to it. Arrest all the troublemakers upon landing. Refer them to the FBI.
Pastides and Amiridis the second coming? USC is like hotel California: you can check-out anytime you like but you can never leave.
You wash your lettuce. You sterilize your dishes. You launder your clothes. How about washing your reusable grocery bags now and then? A bagger actually thanked me for washing mine, said few people do it, and some are super nasty.
One of my friends is so bad he was yelled at by a mime. Yeah.
Sports betting in SC? Bring it on! Organized crime has been vastly under represented around here anyway. Now we can finally stop pretending we are a “Christian state.” Next stop- prostitution!
My wife always buys me a present the day after Valentine’s Day, because everything is on sale.
Follow the Amish.
I'm rural and I don't have fences. How can I fathom that my yard is connected to much of the world? Anything could show up here. Maybe it will be a herd of Oryx or some coatis.
Could you explain to me why a black American woman – fastest in the world in her particular competition – is disqualified for smoking a joint? But a White Russian teenager is allowed to compete though she used a banned heart medicine that enhances performance. I call it the R word. Reefer Madness
Want to get a high-paying job at the Richland County Recreation Commission? You can't! Unless you are friends or family and are well-unqualified. And Rep. Leon Howard, you're not paying so why are you picking the boss down there?
Il Focolare, Small Sugar, Sarah Simmons et al. Thank you and your partners and staff for keeping us safe. I don't patronize restaurants/businesses that have their politics or religion or Confederate flags out front. But, I don't vandalize or yell at staff or call in false reservations because I disagree with their policy. I simply don't go there. I go to yours because your staff is great and making a living wage and the food is wonderful. The vaccine card policy is right on.