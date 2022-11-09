Rant and Rave: Math is screwed up, man

Bear saw where the republican party has a fix for the economy. Supposedly it will halt inflation and balance the budget in one fell swoop. Their plan? Yet another huge tax cut for the already obscenely rich and cuts in Medicare and Social Security. How the hell does that help anyone but the super wealthy? Cut the safety net, let the average Joe hang out in the wind? No thanks!!! Vote them out!
The federal government isn't in charge of local water supplies. It IS in charge of national security. The posters who think Putin would stop at Ukraine are morons. Further, they are more democratic than the right wingers whining about arming Ukrainians to whip Russia for us.
The Cameron Curmudgeon would like to acknowledge an interesting bit of unreported data. Tax evasion by the rich amounts to an annual trillion dollar crime! This is more than 1500 times the total of ALL reported robberies in this country!! No wonder the uproar over the increase in IRS personnel to catch these crooks.
Class clown asks, if the plural of mouse is mice, then the plural of spouse is spice! And then the plural of house is hice? But the singular of rice must be rouse if the singular of lice is louse. Man, I'm confused!!
To the person who said Hillary Clinton is brain dead thinking 2016 was stolen from her. Trump must be in a COMA thinking he's still the president in 2022!!
But how many lives did McMaster cause by not closing schools and businesses during the pandemic?
You know, it’s just the craziest thing. The other day I fell asleep and I woke up and my nose piercing was gone and I don’t know if you know this about nose piercings, but they close up really quick so one morning I had a nose piercing and the next morning, poof, no more nose piercing and now I don’t have a nose piercing anymore. Isn’t that wild?
I wish I could give my own self a raise like the Richland County Council did. It should be approved by the governor before it comes into effect. They shouldn’t be allowed to just give themselves a raise cause what have they accomplished?
My coworkers is always doing jumping-jacks and eating coffee grounds. That seems to perk her up.
The ACTUAL first thing a would-be dictator does is disarm the citizenry. Sound like anyone we know?
You know this state hates Nancy Pelosi and she tries to feed kids, but you be very aware, in the world of Trump, there are no ugly women. Call me a liar, but you tell yourself that everytime you see Mr. McMaster in that commercial by himself. That you’re just wrong buddy.
Stop built in food waste, like coffee you can’t get out of the can. Come down to BB&B and get you a can opener and open it with that and then you can get that all of the food out of the can without wasting any and also don’t forget to get out and vote now. Alright, bye.
What is the difference between collecting and hoarding? Shelving, yeah.
During the SC Superintendent of Education candidates debate tonight, the moderator asked for responses about school security, quoting a SC legislator’s comment that school violence like other states could not happen in South Carolina. That shows the ignorance of our legislators! School violence started in SC in 1988 when a young intruder, after purchasing a gun and ammunition at a local Walmart, then after killing his parents walked into Oakland Elementary School in Greenwood, killing two little girls, wounding five other children and seriously wounded one brave young educator who fought the intruder to protect other students and staff!!
I am 66 and a friend is 33. She is half my age. Next year she will be 34 and I will be 67. She will then be more than half my age. Math is screwed up. Can anyone into math figure this out?
You know, I’m not sure how you would investigate this, but you do know that Jeopardy is not above board. The show Jeopardy where all these smart people ask other smart people questions, but they’re not without controversy. One of the last producers tried to get rid of the other host so that he could be the game host, it’s insane.
I’ve said before, I thank the Lord for rant and rave, but you can see that some people and if you take out the neighborhood kids, some kids you can say a prayer, we always say a prayer, but you be very aware that some kids have no idea what it means to say thank you. Now, when they grow up what do they do? They get to be governor. And he’s fussing at Mr. Biden, but if you’d be kind enough we need some money to get over the hurricane, but there’s no thank you in his vocabulary.
Just to be clear, Pres. Biden does not want to cancel student loan debt. He wants to transfer the debt to the taxpayers, so your grandchildren will have to pay it off whether they go to college or not. In other words, he is putting the debt on future generations in order to buy votes for himself.
I've been asked a lot of questions about local recycling. Who does it? Is it working? Are there problems? I don't have the answers. But a PROFESSIONAL journalist SOMEWHERE needs to investigate the issue. A lot of people think it's a hoax, a mere placebo, to assuage our consumer-oriented, wasteful greed. This old world is getting pretty beat up, folks.
I hope one day I am wealthy enough to own my own Supreme Court justice.
The Republican party has gone to hell because of lying, crooked Donald Trump. He is a growing cancer that will destroy our democracy. Stop this cancer now, vote for Democrats.
Voting? Thank you for doing your Civic duty. In person? Turn your camera on. Don't let the Intimidators mess with you. Film them. Their cars. Their license plates. Record their voices.
What kind of person would abandon their dog?
I think it’s hysterical that a group that sings songs of hate about the President has the gall to call the other side the party of hate.