Rant and Rave: Mandatory birth control and commentary on January 6 committee

Sometimes when you follow the science, it leads you to the money.
Have you noticed TV commercials are focused on racially and culturally diverse couples/families? A bit overdone?
Do you need a lawyer? Just call one number. We'll get you a giant settlement within 10 to 20 years or before you die, whichever comes first. We'll keep at least 30 percent if and when any money is awarded. Can't get money from a turnip? Think again. We got $600,000 from a turnip farmer when he plowed into our client's rear. JUST call one number!!! CALL NOW!
The real threat to women's reproductive health and abortion access was not the Dobbs decision from the Supreme Court but the commitment within the establishments of the two major political parties to absolutist "pro-abortion" and "anti-abortion" stances. They have failed to compromise on anything and refuse to pass legislation to codify abortion policies and regulations into law at the federal level. Leaders in states like South Carolina seek to ban abortion completely, while states like New Jersey allow abortion at all stages of pregnancy for any reason. Both are not reflective of the stance held by a plurality of Americans - that abortion should be safe and legal but with some restrictions on when and why it can occur.
In Winnellie Northern Territory in Australia there is a statue of a giant buffalo named Lefty outside a car dealership. Once a parade float, the buffalo is now painted pink in case you couldn’t see it before. He is called Lefty because his left testicle is larger than the other. The more you know!
Cooking tip: don't put bell pepper in crab cakes.
Hello, I was surprised and excited to read that $9 million allocated to Columbia's minimal convention center has been redirected thanks to the efforts of Rep. Rutherford and others. Building a long overdue farmer's market to address a food desert near Bible Way Church and for improvements in the underserved African-American neighborhoods off N. Main Street are great steps forward. I commend all who got this done.
Many Americans are obsessed with consumerism, and not saving for retirement. It's going to get ugly!
Senate Republicans support global warming 100%. Their plan: turn up the A/C, powered by more coal-fired power plants. Of course, our crops don't have A/C, so yields will crash. Meanwhile, one billion migrants (many of them climate refugees) will appear at our southern border "seeking a better life." More people, less food. Now, huge West Antarctic glaciers (Thwaites, etc.) are locked and loaded to hit the ocean. NOAA's worst case (i.e., Republican) sea level rise prediction is 8 feet by 2100. Bye, bye Florida, east coast, gulf coast! " Great again?" - or an ongoing disaster?
On January 6th, Trump’s Secret Service agents proved how ignorent their were. After Trump’s call for war speech, childish Trump pitched a fit, attacking his driver and another agent when they refused to take him to join the mob at the Capitol. Any parent knows that all you have to do to appease a child is telling him you’re taking him to McDonalds!
The previous US President shall be remembered as the guy who wants an election to go on forever, or at least until he is declared the winner.
Yes, indeed. In my neighborhood everyone seems to be well armed and ready to do damage.
I just have a question, wouldn’t it better serve the government to make all girls and women of child-bearing age or in the case of a girl that could be raped to be on birth control pills or some type of birth control to prevent them from getting pregnant to start with? I believe it would serve them better, you be the judge. Thank you for listening to my rant and rave.
I heard a little girl saying ‘I don’t like my heffer.’ I said ‘Do you have a cow?’ and she said ‘No I’m talking about my sister-in-law.’ Uh okay.
Good morning. I’m wondering when the city of Columbia is going to get tough with people that should not operate a motor vehicle. Period. When the downpour happened today, comma, of course all of the lights that say ‘Do not enter’ were completely ignored by at least one driver period. When are they going to start citing these people for traffic offenses, period. One would be reckless driving comma the statute states that it is unlawful for anyone to willfully and maliciously destroy persons or property period.
Hey folks, you know yesterday I saw a lady and a toddler in the Sam’s parking lot in Northeast Columbia South Carolina and if I had never turned in there just to turn around, I would’ve never seen this dear lady. And she was a young mom, probably 23ish, something in there, I’m bad with ages and whatnot. But a young mom with a toddler and a sign that said ‘stranded’ and it never dawned on me to ask them if they needed a ride, stranded is a different word than homeless, but the toddler was under an umbrella and you know it was hot and muggy, but I gave them every dollar, I emptied my wallet.
Hey this is a rave, R A V E, for that preacher Billy Graham who’s in Heaven now. He said something that’s interesting because in the hospital, in the depths of the pandemic, dear folks died all alone and I’ve seen people in the hospital that you chat with the nurses and they’ve never had a visitor. No family, no friends, that one constable from South Carolina that talked about beating up black people, we’re not going down that road too far, but the point is that I never saw him with a visitor, period.
Thank God for Liz Cheney and the other patriotic members of the January 6 committee for exposing lying, crooked Trump and his lying, crooked supporting Republican politicians. Hoping they all go to prison for trying to ruin our democracy.
So, Senator Katrina Shealy, this all still reads that the blind are first so therefore you owe percentages to us the blind vendors but instead in your district you have snack time, illegally obtaining a permit without a relinquishment notice of the public sector. Breaking the public trust and using monies from the commissary of detention centers. Listen people, it’s not just from the commissary percentages that go to procurement and a percentage to the sheriff’s association, it’s all counties. That’s 40 out of 44 detention centers throughout the state of South Carolina are giving percentages for all services and supplies.
How come all the Burger Kings are so ghetto? Answer me that.
My office had a taco party. I brought chips. That’s like bringing a knife to a gun fight.
Who is S Pam Risk and why does she keep calling me?