Closing bars, taking away people's fun, what a DICK. I thought conservatives were the stodgy, grumpy old coots but NOPE! Apparently at least one DemocRAT won't rest until Cola is boring again. That should be your hat phrase — Make Cola Boring Again! Someone should HARPOOn that butthole! Butthole! TP for my butthole!
Dick Harpootlian is a state Senator. Is he still the mayor of Five Points?
Cars in South Carolina should have numbers on both sides since our highways are basically stock car racetracks.
You give me free food, housing and healthcare, I could afford a new Mercedes, too.
To obtain reparations you must prove damages. Never happen.
I Ubered two people to the Clyburn fish fry. The place looked like a cross between a civil rights rally and a Mercedes Benz car lot.
They eat their young!! TV lawyer George Sink SENIOR is suing his son for opening a firm in his own name as JUNIOR. You can’t make this stuff up!
I recently was a customer at Smiley’s Smokin’ BBQ. I just would like to give them a shout out. Compared to all of the other barbecue places I have been to in the Columbia area, their service was, by far, superior, and their barbecue was, by far, superior.
This is a rave for Congressional Representative Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii. She's pretty lonely among presidential candidates with her explicit advocacy for a non-interventionist approach to US foreign policy. And her domestic program aligns well with that emanating from Senator Bernie Sanders. The more I read about her the more I'm convinced that she is a better progressive candidate than Senator Sanders. Want to elect a woman of color to the presidency? If you're still waiting on Kamala Harris to take a decisive stance on anything and to be anything other than Hillary Clinton 2.0, here's someone who fits that descriptor AND has the forward-thinking ideas that rival those of Bernie Sanders.
Is there anywhere to buy the **Post and Courier** in Columbia besides Publix in Trenholm Plaza? PS, I miss the roaches.
Dano's is closed Monday’s all summer. Come on man, where else can I get $4 pitchers with my boys?
About this whole Five Points bar thing: 1. Personally, I got to a restaurant to eat; I go to a bar to drink, not a combination of the two. 2. Most 'plain old bars', not only in Five Points, I wouldn't eat their food if they offered it. I wouldn't even drink there if I didn't know the alcohol was killing the germs! 3. If they close down the 'plain old bars', where will you go to get a drink that's not called 'craft' or 'designer' and doesn't cost $10-15 damned dollars? 4. Most importantly, why the hell has no one mentioned any bars outside of Five Points? I guess the Vista gets a special dispensation on all this bulls#!t.
Fox’s Brian Kilmeade on Iran: “They blow up our drone that costs $130 million and we do nothing, we know it's not going to end there.” Brian Kilmeade on the president’s expenditure of $103 million for golf? Nothing. And we know it’s not going to end there.
When SC drivers travel to other states with license plates that start with one, two, or three Q's, will everyone assume they are part of the Q Anon conspiracy crowd?
At his June 18 rally, the president said of the auto industry that “many, many plants are now under construction" in several states including SC. Good, I need a job. Where are these construction projects? Has someone out there seen one? Anyone? Hello?
Hey, **FreeTimes,** I have a question. Why wasn't Chad Henderson in the Next 50 list?
Thanks to President Trump we now have the lowest black unemployment rate in history.
Rich old white guys who constantly remind us that they and their families had nothing to do with slavery are mostly where they are because the playing field was tilted towards them and they wouldn’t have had a chance otherwise. Stop the charade — you are “turtles on poles”.
By far the most stupid, most damaging, greediest, lowest form of life on the planet is us. And right-wingers lead the list.
What’s on my mind are these local athletes who don’t think the schools in South Carolina are good enough for them. They go out to other schools for two or three years, then they transfer back to USC, Clemson, Benedict or what have you. Stay in your home state the first time, young men, then you’ll be able to achieve better than coming back, transferring for another chance.
Martin Luther King was right. Everybody wants to be first, everybody wants to be important, everybody wants to be out front.
I went to Publix. They had a sign saying “No food or drink allowed inside.” I went home. Yeah.
As predicted, the next election is already rigged.
Let’s keep it real. Blacks are just as racist as whites. Don’t be hypocrites. It’s the media that keeps stirring the pot. Can’t we all just get along?
Biden, really? He’s a Yes Man and a buffoon. If you go to the grocery store, only a blind man would pick the reeking, rotting, maggoty meat. Anyone with any sense would pick the fresh, organic package. Come on.
I just had a car accident and I don’t know who to call. Do I call all 2s, all 9s, Hawk Law or Bill? I don’t know what to do, I’m so confused.
Hip, hip, hooray for Eva Moore.
I will no longer partake of the **Free Times.** Dan Cook was there, and Eva Moore. Eva was a great friend. This is a horrible shakeup. Eva was great. I’m really upset. You’ve even changed the name. What are y’all now, the satellite **Post and Courier?** Chris Trainor, granted, is great, but he is no Eva Moore. Eva Moore followed in the footsteps of Dan Cook. I did not want Eva to leave. It’s not fair.
Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine needs to spend more time improving Columbia and less time posting to social media. #WhatDoesSheActuallyDo
As for the big stars and why we aren’t sending out rants, we’re still out there, we’re just not getting them printed anymore. The Cameron Curmudgeon would like to have a few comments. With all these acting, non-confirmed chiefs of staff and acting, non-confirmed cabinet members, it is it any surprise that we have an acting commander-in-chief? Problem is, they are all bad actors.
I heard an Obama fan say that he was responsible for the thriving economy. He might as well say that Obama is responsible for us landing on the moon.
The Taste Buds and I went to The War Mouth. The barbecue and chicken sandwich were amazing and the waiter Steven was very professional.
The best way to get rid of the convicted felons on death row? Seven rifles, one bullet.
Many Democrats came to Columbia last weekend. It feels like speed dating or **Last Comic Standing.**
I think Red Bull should come with a warning for people with high blood pressure, that if you drink one of those and have a heart attack, it’s on them.
I like what Ann Landers said one time: “Love is friendship that has caught fire.”
This is a rave to Darrell Waltrip, who retired as a NASCAR driver and announcer. Have a great retirement Darrell.
