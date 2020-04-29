Rant and Rave: Low-rent layout?

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words

What’s with this low-rent new layout? The Free Times now feels like some municipal fish wrapper that they give away at the dried-flower store. Can’t wait for your blowout coverage of the town Labor Day parade.

COVID-19 restrictions eased without having a period of 14 days of decreasing numbers of infections? South Carolina — again — first to secede.

Before raising our taxes to cover the deficit, our government should make big businesses pay their fair share. Netflix, Amazon, Delta, IBM, Goodyear, Chevron, Eli LIlly, General Motors, Halliburton, Microsoft, General Electric, etc. currently pay ZERO corporate taxes.

Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz are the Beavis and Butthead of medicine.

Why does Richland County School District One have so many lawsuits? They run off good people to hire incompetent friends. Most of the board needs to be replaced. Too many connections.

So the virus is now racist, huh? Yeah, OK. No matter what color, race or creed you are, don’t blame the medical system. Don’t blame the virus. It has no boundaries. Take care of yourself.

Thank God for a wife who can cook biscuits and cornbread and make mash. And thank God for the Fort Jackson Leader and Free Times in case I run out of toilet paper.

Thank you, Joe Exotic, for bringing back the mullet. I’ve had mine now for 35 years, and all of the sudden I’m cool again.

During this quarantine, I think I’ll wear my toilet paper socks.

I’ve been so hungry sitting around that I started eating banana, peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches. They are delicious.

I wonder how many kids are going to college next year? How can they afford tuition after this pandemic?

We’ve got to learn how not to be wasteful. I’ve had one roll of toilet paper since the beginning of March. I’ve still got some left. You’ve got to know how to use and fold, use and fold. That’s all. Hang in there, partner.

I think you’ve shrunk the crossword box and you have clues waaaay too far away from the puzzle. Can’t quickly look from puzzle to clues, can’t even fold the page. Get rid of these find-a-words. Those are for children.

One of mankind’s dumbest inventions is the fast food drive-thru. I hate them. Now with the shut down, I have occasionally had to deal with them. A true manifestation of how low mankind has descended.

If this year gets any better, by June it should be raining glass!

President Trump did more for black Americans in three years than Obama did in eight.

Hey Obama: Jimmy Carter called, he wants his “Worst President Ever” award back.

Do you think Donald Trump watches online makeup tutorials? His eyes look ammmaaazzzing!

I haven’t shaved in over a month. I look like Wolfman Jack.

Hey, a question: What is Lindsey Graham’s favorite song?

My doctor had put me on a craft beer diet. Based on what’s going on around me right now, I’m officially off the craft beer diet. Bring on the craft beers. The higher the ABV, the better. Bring ‘em on.

Look, there’s a five-quart pot. Over there, a skillet. And there’s a one-quart pot. Man, it’s a pandemic.

Are Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima related?

I can honestly tell anyone who wants to walk up and find fault in me that my hands are clean.

Hey folks, before Trump was elected, he said he wouldn’t be taking a bunch of vacation. He’s been to Florida a bunch.

During the pandemic my friend doesn’t like going to big grocery stores. He’s been going to Dollar General.

So now with the coronavirus it seems we are going to balance the playing field, because Mother Nature is going to take over. Yeah, all you greedy, money hungry people who say you’re so sensitive and that you care, all you really care about are dollar signs. The monetary greed that is in your blood.

I look at the board of health and I look at SCDHEC. Why is it that people are now sick? They have been sick since before this apocalypse happened. But wait until the big wave comes. When the big wave comes, we’ll see who’s left and we’ll see who’s rich and who’s poor.

Since we’re hardly doing any driving, I wonder if State Farm will give me back part of my money.

When we all go back to work, I bet nobody wants to get in a crowded elevator.

I try to stay close with my colleagues at the USC post office. I always say that you don’t know the information that you don’t know that you don’t know.

I’m a little bored. I’m going to watch the 1997 National Spelling Bee on television.

I read my grandchildren the newspaper comics, but I don’t read them Dear Abby.

I don’t understand crucifying a rabbit and making a holiday out of it. Why would you do that?

Is Jim Beam related to Jack Daniels and Johnnie Walker?

This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. During this time, I can’t believe I miss USC athletics so much.

Maybe it is time for humans to think that the human race is a virus to the earth. You s#!t where you eat, you bury all these extreme things in the ground. Within a five mile radius of just about anybody’s house is some kind of landfill. The corporations just pollute the earth.

What gets me is that we are under a stay at home order, but traffic is still crazy on the roads right now. Just every day, normal, bumper-to-bumper traffic in Columbia. All the drive-thrus are full. People, stay home.

The only good thing during quarantine is TikTok and watching Tiger King.

If you own a small business and you work with a bank, couldn’t you go to them and ask them to loan you money?

Hey folks, this is not a blonde joke, but I know a pretty blonde lady, and she thinks that some Americans don’t deserve health care. She will cheat on her husband if she gets the opportunity, and she wholeheartedly believes in Mr. Trump. You take that to the bank.

Where are the letters to the editor? Where is News of the Weird? Where is astrology? What happened? Whatever it is, it is not good.

All the models and scenarios the scientists predicted have been so far off it is disturbing. And you want them running our country? No, thank you! Frosty

It is only your opinion that President Trump lies. List five or shut the fudge up!

In the early days of this damnable mess, the World Health Organization offered us coronavirus tests made in Germany. DONALD TRUMP TURNED THEM DOWN. It would be better if the Trump/Kushner dynasty came up with their own tests in the USA. Except that it didn’t quite happen. As the days and weeks passed with little or no testing for us, the virus just swept across our country bringing death and more death and devastation.

A big rave and unselfish thank you to all the serious selfless people who do the right thing during this pandemic. When it comes down to it. It’s always harder to do the right thing!

DO NOT KISS YOUR DUCK. Ducks carry influenza, the flu.

Trump recently declared himself “a wartime president.” I hear that. No doubt, he’s opening the door to expanding his power. Will there even be an election in November?

Red state, pro-life hardliners, with absolutely no health science background, want to decide the number of coronavirus infections that can be tolerated. Not so long ago they called this “death panels.”

I want my preferred candidate for President 2020, to be able to campaign from the White House with free on-air time donated by television stations, just as they are doing for Don the Con. Equal time for candidates, y’all!

Why are you called the Free Times? I am linked to Columbia, living nearby. Free Times is not available because the places that distribute it in normal times are closed. When I go online to catch up with your great paper, I find out that it is NOT FREE. Do your advertisers know?

Our president truly believes that he’s a genius, because everyone who works for him tells him so. It’s a job requirement. Trump is a legend in his own mind.

Why can’t people use the plural form of mask? Like most other nouns, all you have to do is add a stinking “s”!

The smarter one thinks he or she is, the stupider he or she is. Take Trump. Please take Trump.