Rant and Rave: Look at the stop signs

Someone needs to look at our stop signs. I’m tired of pulling up to a red octagon that says “OP,” “TOP” or “SOP.”

I’m so sick of reading racist posts in Rant and Rave, always against white people. It’s pretty obvious who runs this trashy ass toilet paper. Here’s my protest. White people please burn every Free Times paper you can find and do not advertise anything in this toilet paper and give them your hard earned money. Let’s see you print this rant.

All I have to say is the corona is going to take out sports. Bring back Major League Baseball and the NBA and football. We’ve got to spring forward. We’ve got to do it. We need sports, baby. We need it now.

I am not a fan of Facebook though I do have an account for occasional business use. I never post things on it. I just got this email from Facebook that was titled, “Disgusted with Dems and Libs?” Then it had a picture of the pile of poop occupying the White House. How can you be disgusted with Dems and Libs? Right-wingers have caused far more damage to the country. They have been in control more of the time in every branch since WWII. Talk about disgusted. Facebook is disgusting.

Will Carrot Top and Homer Simpson run for president, too?

It’s been three and half months since our President told us that he takes “no responsibility at all.” Please explain to me how this tragic mess with the coronavirus is the best we can do in the USA.

So the Florence Foster Jenkins of Columbia is now name checking all of her donors and friends and supporters in her column. Who is she, Kanye?

I never dreamed I’d be saying this. But, because of the disaster that is Donald Trump as president, I miss the old nattering nabobs of negativism!

Yes, this is a rant against people who demand equal justice under the law. Why ask for that if you live outside of the law and above the law?

You know, it’s not too far-fetched. Probably after Trump leaves office, this country will hit $30 trillion in debt. Do you understand that?

Mask it or casket!

So, Trump continues to deny that he was advised about Russia paying Taliban soldiers to kill American soldiers and, even now, being aware of this info, continues to not do anything about it! After three and a half years, I expect this continued ignorance by Trump! What really disappoints me is that his loyal Republican leaders and followers, by not expressing their disappointment in Trump, seem to be saying that there isn’t anything wrong with Russia paying to kill American soldiers!

My brother believes COVID-19 is a hoax invented by the Democrats to make Trump look bad and lose the election. If it is, I sure hope it works.

Religious groups can discriminate against just about anyone they want, from women preachers to gay people. Why? Because church and state are separate in the USA. But if the government discriminates against the church, all hell breaks loose. Righties and lefties all seem to forget the government can and should discriminate against the church. Why? Because church and state are separate in the USA.

President Trump has told us that he “knows more than anyone about viruses.” I’m glad he has stepped back from that nonsense and changed to defending monuments. We need to get past this pandemic and he only makes it worse for us.

Happy birthday, USA. Get better soon!

Pot illegal? Drink a bottle of wine. Gambling illegal? Play the lottery. Prostitution illegal? White slavery, lap dances, eharmony. Truth/reality illegal? Donald Trump.

As far as bigotry goes, I’m seeing far more anti-American bigotry than anything else right now. They need to look in the mirror.

Mr. Pompeo, who works for Mr. Trump, says that Mr. Bolton is a traitor. But, if you take five steps back, Mr. Pompeo’s body mass index is probably like 40. The Lord hates a glutton.

Have Lindsey Graham or Tim Scott eaten the meals they are giving out at schools? For the heck of it, I went up to the corner and got three meals. I gave two away and kept one to see what was happening. It was a thin slice of turkey, a thin slice of cheese and some mayo on two pieces of white bread, a little sherbet cup, little orange juice cup and a chocolate milk. I mean, come on. Kids are growing. But have Scott or Graham eaten one of these meals?

Victim or equal? You get to pick, but you can only choose one.

I thought Joe Biden had lost a little bit off his fastball. But I watched him speak the other day and I don’t think he can find the pitcher’s mound.

During this pandemic, I find myself brushing my teeth more often.

The Bear says to the people of South Carolina: Why can you not see the correlation, if that’s not too big a word, between the extreme rise in pandemic cases, and the early opening and lack of use of masks and distancing in this country? As I said before, it’s not the heat, it’s the stupidity.

Some people want the University of South Carolina to change the name of the Strom Thurmond Wellness Center to be named for a Black woman.

On Father’s Day, my kids made me a good breakfast: Oatmeal with gummy bears.

On Saturday Night Live, they had Debbie Downer. I’m not Debbie Downer, but while bunch of people think Trump is a businessman and the economy was great last year, according to the Financial Times, people are filing for bankruptcy at the fastest rate since 2013.

Here’s a tough question: Can you spot bulls#!t?

Today was National Hydration Day. Hey Dave, throw me another Budweiser.

My 12-year-old son doesn’t think I’m a good father. It’s not like I have a father’s handbook.

My rant is against Colonial Penn Life Insurance company. They’ll sit there in one breath and say the cost of an average funeral is $8,700, and other companies will say the average cost of a funeral nowadays is up to even $11,000. But they are charging me $9.95. If you want to pay for a funeral, you are going to have to pay a hell of a lot more than that.

Excuse me, the national minimum wage is $7.50?

I’m appalled by the way the Free Times allowed itself to be manipulated by the words of a disgruntled employee in its recent article [June 23] about Riverkeeper. There was no evidence of racism on the part of Congaree Riverkeeper.

I was watching my favorite talk show, Maury. This woman said, “I told you that was the father of my baby.”

Can you imagine that, 9,000 feet up, two dogs watched over 354 kids? Nobody ever f#!ked with us, but that was a different generation.

This is a rave for beautiful tits. I dated a girl that went on to Atlanta to be a model. She was a sweetie. She wanted to follow her path and that’s fine. The candy companies ought to make candy with this girl’s breasts as a model.

Would it be possible to charge all the Republican governors with criminal negligence because of all the deaths of innocent people?

When I was a kid you had to be polite.

The president is fussing about the post office. The check I got from the government for the stimulus came through the mail. It could have easily gone direct deposit. Piece of cake.

This is BG, the Blind Guy. The most racist people in the world are sighted people. People use their eyesight before they use their brains. Think about that.

It used to be, when you saw people with a mental illness, you tried to get them treatment. Nowadays, we are coddling people and telling them they are right if they are deranged or just delusional. I don’t know what changed.

In America, there is a lot of concern about how tight-lipped China was about this virus that popped up there.

I saw where Judge Judy produces the show Hot Bench. Doesn’t she have enough money?

Hey Sen. Katrina Shealy in Lexington, have you filed your forms with the state to be a senator?

Well, now the Washington Redskins are in the political crosshairs. But sometimes a simple solution is best.DON’T change the name, just change the logo into a Solanum tuberosum. Specifically, a red-skinned potato. Can you print this rant please?