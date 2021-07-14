Rant and Rave: Local politics, mixed emotions and Trump (duh)

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Mayor, city council: you gave away $30 million of our taxes to a private Baseball owner. So, how about ponying up the bucks to expand the publicly-owned convention center? It would have an outsize return-on-investment. Let Howard Duvall work with the Darla Moore school to make this happen. Time's wasting!
Can you believe Trump actually calling someone dishonest? They don’t come any more dishonest than Trump.
Yo! I just moved back to Columbia after living in Mexico for a few years. What I miss most is the Free Times Club Calendar. Tell me what's going on if I decide to step out on a Tuesday! Where's trivia at tonight? What happened to Mind Gravy and all the open mics at Red Door? I feel so lost now. If it's a matter of space, leave out the silly crossword puzzle and tell me what weird noise band is playing at Tapps on Thursday.
No, Mr. "news" man ... Teletubbies are not "dead" ... but you are! From the neck up.
Dabo, did you not say you would resign if student-athletes were paid? Name Image Likeness (NIL) is here. 'Bout time. Coach Swinney, sure going to miss you.
My Friday was going great ... until I realized it was Thursday
Save America. Put Trump in prison forever.
Where is Don Tomlin Jr. on your list of arts leaders? He has been a huge benefactor to Columbia for decades.
Medical University of South Carolina Health University Medical Center. Could they possibly please come up with a more redundantly redundant title of redundancy?
It's an admirable effort to slow traffic and ensure pedestrian safety on Harden Street in Five Points. Columbia could just paint new lines to allow bike lanes and choke traffic. Folks would be safer if cops hand out citations to jaywalkers at night. Also, aggressively go after drunk drivers at night. Use the saved money to address Sunset Drive, the worst traffic problem in Columbia.
Snark here. Am I a turtle? You bet your sweet ass I'm a turtle!
Who in their right mind believes a big corporation is going to provide accessible, affordable, good health care? Corporations exist to provide profits for their investors. They squeeze staff and customers as much as they can. Think about it. Medicare works. Ask anybody.
Recently, I joined several dating apps. Hopefully my wife doesn't find out.
I saw the movie "Blazing Saddles" for the 100th time. They don't make movies like that anymore. Let me go get some more baked beans. Yeah.
This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. Life is not like a box of chocolates. It's more like a jar of jalapeños. What you do today might burn your ass tomorrow.
My sister is cheap. How cheap is she? She got married at the unclaimed baggage office. Yeah.
Our son came to visit us with our two grandkids. We tried to get our grandson and granddaughter to stay. Our granddaughter said, "It's my brother's turn. I was with you before. Please. I don't want to stay with you. Please."
Tropical Storm Elsa's coming through. Let it go. Let it go.
Remember, each person you meet has dignity and worth simply because he or she is made in God's image.
You know, it's almost impossible to sit down and enjoy playing my Words with Friends. While being constantly interrupted with ads featuring the schmuck faced puffy sweater wearing bougie ass alumni of Hambone Academy. Somebody tell me who their high school archrival football team is where I can send them money and support them. Go team.
You know, my statement, a declarative statement is that these two gentlemen, billionaires want to go to space. And I don't begrudge people for having money. But how many kids in America could go to bed with a full tummy for all that cash that's being put out.
You know, my dear pop was a director of Timken, France, a steel company in France. And you think, "Well, where is he going with this?" But the point is all my life, they're all in heaven now. But all my life I've been around business people, French, British American. I think I'll stop right there. But all my life, I've been around business people. Domino's keeps throwing out all these gimmicks about a two minute limit and the next pizza is free.
It's early, but I know a tongue twister. Rant and rave and rambling. Oh, random rambling. Oh, gosh. rant and rave and ran- ran-. Random rambling. Okay. Sorry. Rant and rave, and random rambling. Wow.
I thought loud mufflers were against the law in South Carolina. If not, they are very disturbing and often dangerous. Thank you.
Looks like The Turtle has a following. That individual who called Turtle a bastard has at least learned to read. Too bad he felt he had to get too far and disrespect The Turtle's mother. But what can you expect from such an individual? That's all.
Somebody please tell Chick-Fil-A on Garners Ferry Road to get that raggedy American flag off of that pole, it's just ripped to shreds. Thank you happy Fourth of July.
God controls death, nature, disease. So why are worried about climate change?
Former President Donald Trump quit his job the last month or so of his term. He played golf, he watched TV. He tweeted and behaved like a 10 year old spoiled bratty child. Now he wants his job back. He wants to be rehired back on the job he quit doing. He has even taken his circus show back on the road. May God help us all. Thank you.
Well, I've been saying for years and I'll still say it today. Make marijuana legal. Yeah. What are you afraid of the hemp? Or you afraid of the high? You Bible Belchers, you be afraid, because here we come. Look at what you've done. Look at what your religion has done.
Bear read a rather disturbing article in this morning's newspaper. The banana Republicans in Congress have apparently shown their disdain for the American democratic ideal of the sacred right to vote. Why do they hate America? Is this their path to authoritarianism? We need to vote those bastards out. This is America. The right to vote has been guaranteed us since day one. We can't let them take it away from us.
Liz Cheney is getting grief for standing up to a bully and standing up for principle. What is going on with the banana republicans? What do they stand for? The Turtle.
No, I was just really, it was so great to see the news today where Jim Hudson made $100,000 donation to Lexington Medical Center. That's fantastic. But you know, Jim Hudson, well, when I got behind on my lease, they didn't have any problem coming and taking my car from me. So I'm kind of upset about that and they wouldn't work with me during the pandemic for my car. They wanted their car back. So that really makes me feel good, but you know, it's great for Lexington Hospital.
I'm looking at your power list. I see exactly why Colombia is as bad as it is. No wonder no one wants to live here. I mean, that's crazy, ridiculous. These people. This is your power list? Says it all. Bye.