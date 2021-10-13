Rant and Rave: Local musings, COVID-19 relief funding and firefighters

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Here's a rave to a certain Brewery in Cayce; your beer is awesome & good on you for supporting live music! Now a rant to the same Brewery for totally ruining what was one of the best (small) music venues in the Midlands; it used to have a large open area with grass where folks young & old could frolic while listening to a band. But you tear that out, put in unwelcoming Gravel & situate tables right in front of the stage? Why didja hafta fix what wasn't broke
Hey, Publix on Rosewood: What's your strategy for enforcing the mask mandate? Last night, it seemed every college-age student in your store was maskless. Do we hire an officer to stand outside and write tickets? Or do we just fine YOU by shopping elsewhere?
Congratulations to Tracy Glantz of The State for capturing a rare sight (The State, Oct. 3, pg. 7A): two sleazeball lawyers with their hands in their own pockets.
I really hope that during the Facebook outage, some people realized they could live without it. I quit it 3 years ago when I witnessed a bitch-fight between two elderly relatives that resulted in neither ever speaking to the other again. They are both dead now. The argument was over ingredients in a family recipe. Take back your life!
Georgia Bulldogs are having a great season. Who let the dogs out?
I have never seen a public servant that hated his constituency more than our governor. The Covid money could relieve much suffering, and provide things like child care, health care, and meaningful infrastructure. Instead homeboy wants to build a highway to someplace that, thanks to sea level rise, may not even be there in 30 years.
Tegna, the owner of the CBS affiliate WLTX, is seeking an increase in fees from Dish customers to show it’s normally free over the air local station WLTX! Don’t they realize that we can subscribe to the cheaper monthly rate of Paramount plus, which does not include the local WLTX programming and advertisers? I guess their advertisers don’t need my business, so I’ll stop using them!
Last week I passed a fried dough concession heading to Columbia. To THE SC State Fair! Neeses mushrooms! Rides! Fisk fries! Games! Animals! Art! Pig races! Fried everything! Sand sculpture! The Rocket! Woo Hoo! Yay! Let's go!!!
Considering both his refusal, year after year, to accept federal Medicaid money; and his dreadful mishandling of the Covid pandemic; Henry McMaster is probably responsible for more preventable deaths than any SC governor since Pitchfork Ben Tillman. Wake up and smell the sulfur, guv. You're pretty close to the gates of Hell already.
Tree say when the autumn season started. Leaf me alone.
Noticed USC is no longer calling itself "U of SC." Did the signage, stationery, etc. have to be redone again? How much was squandered on that boondoggle?
Bob McCaslen blamed his secretary for not immediately sending a condolence to USC's biggest donor while he was out of town watching women's basketball. He blamed his speechwriter for not crediting the quote he gave her to put in "his" speech. He blamed the SC legislature, faculty, alumni, and students for making his job "suck so bad," and for "the biggest regret of his life." Good riddance to bad rubbish. Hit the bricks, Bob. and take your "blamethrower" with you.
A government that plays chicken with employees’ and retirees’ incomes should be taken out and shot. We paid our money into the system. We want it back. Thieves.
Somebody tell that Cindy Blatherer lady to stop droning on about her freaking family in every column. And charge her the going ad rate whenever she drops her organization's name into her columns - no one cares about her self-promotion.
Thank you, Post&Courier/Free Times. I won your Liberty Trail contest. So I am going Upstate to hike with my $50 gift card, stainless steel water bottle and Half Moon Outfitters backpack. Special shout-out to Angie Bledsoe.
Flu shot? Don't get it! People die of the flu every year. Also, forget the tetanus shot. Your chance of getting lockjaw? Nil. Folks over 50, don't get the shingles shot. People aren't roofs. Lastly, don't use toothpaste with fluoride in it. I heard it was a commie plot.
Ever eaten one of those turkey legs at the State Fair? My God, that bird must have been as large as an ostrich.
I hear the SC supreme court listening to arguments about trying to get the unemployment money that the governor declined. I hope they decide for what's right. Ending the unemployment insurance benefits early didn't decrease unemployment even these many months later. It was a political stunt like the masks and covid 19, politics before people is the motto for sc politicians.
My friend rides a three wheeler with a cougar on the back, if you know what I mean. Yeah.
I heard there was a revitalization plan for Five Points. Is Dick Harpootlian the president of the Five Points Association? Yeah.
Good evening, I'll see where they tearing down Allen Benedict Court. A new name would be to honor those two men that died in the gas leak. From the start they said they were gonna let the residents pick a new name, but that should be the new name.
Hate it for you general, but it sure didn't help to have a boneheaded Governor's endorsement.
Me and my fellow tastebuds ate lunch today, at the DiPrato's restaurant near the USC campus. I highly recommend the turkey reuben sandwich. Oh, yeah.
Yes, I was reading your article on the firefighters in the sexual misconduct and behavior. Just because a person can pass a test and pass an interview, don't make them good leaders. There's been some good leaders at the fire department in the past, present and some in the future to come. So hope these few bad apples on this board, a whole bunch for the Columbia-Richland City Fire Departments, retirees and permanent workers are current workers. Ten four and I'm out.
Hey, folks, you know what I used to go to Providence. I would go by that housing development that's been torn down after those I think two gentlemen died of carbon monoxide and nobody's held accountable. Nobody's held accountable.
Always remember kindness begets kindness.
So senators and representatives, the state of South Carolina. What are you doing with the 2.2 billion as billion dollars of relief fund for the pandemic given to South Carolina residents? Excuse me, this is not your money. This is for the people of South Carolina.