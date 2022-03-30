Rant and Rave: Lindsey Graham's Supreme Court questioning and Ukraine-Russia thoughts

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Take two supposedly sane Richland County deputies, two sets of body armor, two tasers, two pistols and one mentally disturbed man with a pointed stick and 10 bullets in his body. A band man could see this was a homicide. Even though King Leon and his lackey, the coroner says its normal police procedure. Just is dead and the police state is stronger and more paranoid than ever.
The only reason Lindsay Graham is upset that Judge Childs of the South Carolina appellate your was not nominated to the Supreme Court is that would have left an opening on the SC appellate court. That wold have given Lindsay Graham or Tim Scott the right of virtual veto power over any nomination Biden put up to fill that spot. That is the exact thing that Jesse Helms did to Bill Clinton for the better part of eight years on the North Carolin appellate court.
Oh my goodness, I sat down to watch the Price is Right. How about that. You know a long time ago I was in the nurse’s station at Providence.
Good afternoon. I think this is the publisher’s extension.
Hey I was headed to rant and rave. I’m trying to be quiet. But last night on the Jimmy Kimmel show, and this is a rant, they were interviewing people on the sidewalk. And it was a male voice interviewing, you didn’t see what the interviewer looked like, but didn’t he tell a disgusting joke about people from France.
My wife and I had all our kittens spayed and neutered. Dessert, Appetizer, Side Dish, Midnight Snack and Main Course. Yeah.
Why don’t we eat rice with a spoon, instead of a fork? Hm.
You know, this is a rave for a puppy that was given to us. A great Pyrenees. And he’s right here.
Next week is national beer day. I’ll drink to that!
We finally figured it out. Covid is never going away. That doesn't mean I want to get it. Thanks.
Movie theaters are a fond memory. I'd like to go to them again. I didn't see even one film from this year's Oscar nominees.
Hats off to Lexington County for running hazardous household waste disposal events. Let the professionals dispose of your toxic leftovers.
There were rumors from Vietnam that less competent officers were treated to a ritual called fragging. It was often accomplished by the officer waking up one morning to an M-26 alarm clock. Seems the Russian troops in Ukraine like the concept, but prefer to run over their officers with tanks, or just use their combat knives.
This town talks. There is a certain dance leader in town who looks like Madam Puppet (Google it), and Madam recently fined some dancers for not wearing makeup during REHEARSAL! Why do you need makeup in a sweaty non-performance situation?! I doubt the men in this company deal with this prejudicial treatment (they’re already paid more than their female counterparts). Isn’t it 2022? The board of this city, county and state funded company should WAKE UP!
So, the new Manhattan is probably not going to prosecute, an apparent decision that caused a couple investigators to resign, and he seems to have started returning evidence to witnesses. I wonder, how much has his net worth increased this year, especially with regard to bank or cryptocurrency accounts? Just thinking on my keyboard.
If you vote Democrat you are responsible for this economic and social mess. Socialism is not the answer because it only benefits the Elites of society. Capitalism benefits anyone, regardless of background, who is willing to work their asses off and offers something that benefits others.
Thank you for providing those few of us in SC that can read a ton of laughs with the misconceptions in Rant and Rave of the red hatted, bible thumping morons that seem to thrive in this slum of a state. Thank goodness for the beautiful beaches and mountains and the talented musicians.
Fellow Democratic Socialist, the world views America as old, feeble, and in decline. We should turn to China for wise diplomacy and mediation in Russia-Ukraine matter. Western elites shouldn’t lose sight of most important climate change issues. Stand with US President Biden’s Climate Czar, John Kerry, who expressed hope that Vladimir Putin won’t change track because of Ukraine and remain focused on climate change.
I'm so old that I remember when people were embarrassed when they got caught telling a lie.
Our high schools are not teaching personal finance. That is one of the reasons why we have so many poor people in the Midlands.
President Biden tainted the Supreme Court nomination hearings prior to his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown when he stated that skin color and gender would be his primary selection criteria. Biden insults and demeans Judge Brown and other black women professionals by stating that they are only useful for purposes of token “diversity” optics. Candidates for something as important as a lifelong appointment to the Supreme Court should be judged on the strength of their qualifications and ideas and should not be nominated based on the basis of identity politics.
Watching video of Lindsey Graham's interactions with Ketanji Brown Jackson has been painful. I'm embarrassed, as a South Carolinian, to be represented by someone who has no manners, a cruel mean streak, and no sense of common decency.
So-called Russian state media doesn’t even have to “propagandize” to sell Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration and the warmongering establishments of both major political parties have been agitating for proxy war with Russia for years (see: Syria).
Thank you, New York Gold & Diamond jewelry store on the ground floor of Columbia Place Mall for excellent while-you-wait watchband repair and replacement service at a remarkably good price.
It's good to know that the S.C. Dept. of Corrections firing squad will be using "live ammunition"(THE STATE, March 20 2022). It would be hard to execute someone using blanks or dummy rounds.