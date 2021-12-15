Rant and Rave: LeBron makes an appearance, plus some hypnosis at work

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
Does anybody understand the Downey fabric softener commercial?
Well, we wanted the SCHOOLS OPEN at all cost. And what did we get? The Wild West. Guns, riots, threats, you name it, even the “good” schools are dealing with behavior that goes beyond unruly. Be careful what you wish for.
When I was young, my parents took me to see a nightclub hypnotist. He hypnotized people to believe that their left shoe belonged on their right foot. I still see this every day — people who think that cars are a sensible way to get around in a city. "Malfunction Junction! It doesn't fit! We need to spend another $1.7 billion!" If future intelligent life ever examines the sea of pavement that was once the Columbia metro area, they will conclude that we destroyed the earth as an act of car worship - or maybe we were just hypnotized.
Perhaps USC would be better off academically if they stopped choosing presidential candidates based on their allegiance or service to Trump.
Bear has a quote from John Adams: "Facts are stubborn things; and whatever my may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence." Please forward to Faux News.
To my Muslim, Hebrew and Christian friends, happy Holy Days to you! May warmth and love and safety be upon your houses. To my secular friends I extend a seasonal wish of joy to kith and kin. To all I ask that you share what you can with those who are less fortunate in life. Enjoy this time of year. May your full heart last through 2022 and Beyond.
LeBron stick with basketball!!! You are such a whiny behind angry prick!!! F you and the Lakers.
After the past four or five years, I will never vote for any Republican again. EVER! Their behavior is revolting.
The surgeon general says that youth suicides and mental health issues are at alarming rates. THIS IS NOT NEWS. Thousands of families are right now dealing with the tragic aftermath of these very issues as we speak. I wish all you who are obsessed with the unborn would take a minute to care for the born. They need all our help.
I am proud to see the SC legislature doing something for the people of by trying to cap insulin prices. Imagine what else we could accomplish if we stopped fighting other Americans and worked towards common good!
Get your fine selves down to the Riverwalk parking lot at Candy Lane. Zoo exit off I-126, you know. Both directions are great walking but the downstream ending at Boyd Island is outstanding. Can't wait to see it connect to the Columbia canal. And many thanks to the Boyd Foundation for their great local philanthropy!
I know the Duke's Mayo Bowl is an obvious winner for USC. Still sounds better than the Cheez-It bowl for Clemson. But given my druthers I'd rather be at the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. Avast, me hearties, let's drink many drams to the best toilet bowl in the land!
My long-time bride bought us some silken Long Johns and Janes for a trip to Quebec next week. Warm and smooth and sexy they are. Sadly the trip was canceled. But, happily the purchase was a big hit at home. Don't take that body wrap off, baby. Rrrrrrrrrr!
I would like to rant about the delivery of The State newspaper. For the last 6 six months, at least once a week they have failed to deliver my dad’s paper…even on Sundays my father hasn’t received his weekend edition on several occasions…ok, Post & Courier, give my dad a reason to change his subscription… I would like to rave about the Free Times & its consistent availability where it’s supposed to be…
The classclown notes that you can not spell Christmas without NO-EL.
The University of South Carolina football is going to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. I wonder what the spread will be? Ha ha.
I've seen it all, done it all and heard it all in my lifetime. I just can't remember at all.
When do ducks wake up? At the quack of dawn ha ha
I listened to the greatest hits of Boxcar Willie and Slim Whitman. It doesn't take too long.
This morning I see that Alan Wilson had lunch with Kyle Rittenhouse. Why don't he go and have lunch with Dylan Roof and all these other convicted felons he's suppose to prosecute. Have a good day. Maruice's is a good place to eat lunch at, Wilson.
Why does WIS hire a morning news anchor who can't pronounce "Dallas Mavericks," "Piney Grove Road," and pronounces "escape" like "excape"? It really kills WIS' credibility as a news outlet.
Turtle says fake news, fake tree! How appropriate.
Apparently that kid from WI is taking a “victory tour” appearing on the media and in all sorts of places across the country. It would be interesting to know who is financing all that. Would also be interesting to know why he came to Columbia, and why the Attorney General, aka Join the suits Wilson, would “just having lunch” at Bessinger’s with the kid.