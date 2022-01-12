Rant and Rave: Jan. 6, earthquakes and journalism advice

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
The Jan. 5 article "SC's role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot comes into clearer focus 1 year later" could have been simplified to this: Treason: Ralph Norman, Jeff Duncan, Tom Rice, Joe Wilson, Nancy Mace, Dustin Stockton, Adam Piper, Maggie Mulvaney, Caroline Wren, Julie Jenkins, Mark Burns, Derek Gunby, George Tenney III, Nicholas Languerand, Tim Scott. Hypocrisy: Lindsay Graham, Nikki Haley.
Isn't it a bit ironic that America's Heroes TV network features such shows as Mafia's Greatest Hits, Cocaine King, and Nazi Death Squads? If these are our "heroes," Heaven save us from the villains!
Well, earthquakes lately in Elgin. They have a crack problem, but it's not their fault.
How much does a pirate pay to get ears pierced?
Jimmy Dean died over 20 years ago. Why is he still trying to make us sell us breakfast meat?
Are you on drugs? Everything you wrote in your Rant&Rave article is false. The economy is booming, what?, inflation is crippling families, gas is a $1.50 more per gallon since Joe and Kamala have takin office! The cost of everyday items like groceries are up over 25%! Wages are up, you’re joking right. And you do know that more people have died from CoVid in 2021 with Biden as President, than 2020 when Trump was President! Wasn’t that one of Joe’s talking points during the campaign he was going to wipe out CoVid, what a joke!
Chinese proverb. "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now." You barely missed Arbor Day. Plant your new friend now. Watch it grow. We all thank you.
When settlers first arrived in s.c.'s lower piedmont, canebrakes along our rivers and streams sheltered abundant bison, elk, bears, wolves, and panthers. There were old growth forests (e.g. Fairforest) and oak savannahs burned by the Indians to maintain forage. The settlers hit this like a plague of locusts. They massacred the wildlife. Their cattle trampled the canebrakes. Their milldams blocked fish spawning grounds. Then extreme erosion from cotton plantations tore away the topsoil, clogging the once clear streams red with sediment. They left the land barren and eroding, with gullies 70 feet deep. Well, Walter Edgar?
Why would anyone want Kamala Harris to be VP? Even her own staff are getting away from her.
dah - Serfdewd sez - life/fate gave me the opportunity, nay privilege, of knowing the late John William Riser, an accomplished man, a man of science, and former state assemblyman. The serfdewd is known for liberal leanings on some issues, but through conversation, my respect for the man increased after each time we met. And though diametrically opposed on some issues, I was comfortable in the knowledge that any decision he made would be reasonable, which gave me comfort. The world needs more Bill Risers.
So, here i sit, typing this just after midnight, January 6, 2022, the anniversary of ANOTHER 'Day that will live in Infamy...', the attack on the Capitol building by insurrectionist (and I think easily of other words for them!) rioters. Personally, I feel this ranks as more odious than Dec 7, 1941, and the burning of the same building by British soldiers in 1814, because THOSE attacks were carried out by FOREIGN enemies of our Country, while the most recent attack was carried out, and supported and praise by, DOMESTIC enemies of our Country!
On January 17th, send a few bucks to one of the animal rescue groups in honor of Betty White's 100th birthday.
People who are willing to lie about Betty White’s cause of death so they can further their anti-vaxx agenda are horrible people.
In the King James Version of the Bible, the publicans hated Jesus because he represented the truth. Modern day the Republicans hate Biden because he represents the truth.
Hey, you know if you watch some of these detective shows, like — Oh, God I've been up all night though — with his ID *pause* if you watch ABC at nine o'clock, but the point is Reverend Greg was a wonderful Sunday school teacher.
You know, hope you can hear me okay, but this is a rave R-A-V-E for good leaders. L-E-A-D-E-R-S.
Please do all of us a favor. I just read the article by David Clarey. Please send him back to high school after reading the nice article he wrote about 929 Kitchen and Bar he forgot just one very important thing here — where is it located? You can't go in support a local business unless you have the address. See if you might be able to re instruct him on writing an article the proper way period. It always include who, what, when, where, how and why.
They call themselves patriots period. Others call them traitors period.
I thought loud mufflers were against the law in South Carolina. If not, they're very disturbing and often dangerous. Thank you
My friend works for an elevator company. That job has ups and downs.
As one of the taste buds, I went to San Jose Mexican restaurant. I said do you have anything besides Mexican food?
My grandchildren bought me iPhone for Christmas. They didn't like that I had a flip phone.
Considering the lame excuses of the insurrectionist, I guess if I threatened to take out the rotten political elite of South Carolina, and I was caught making threats, I could just say I was inviting them to dinner.