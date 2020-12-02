Rant and Rave: How Thanksgiving went, how we're handling COVID-19

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 765-0707 ext. 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
This is my impression of South Carolina football: They’re not very good.
Hey, if you study the old Greeks like we did as little kids in Switzerland, Socrates had to drink poison, because he told people take a good look at themselves, and they hated what they saw. Socrates told people to look inward, and they hated what they saw. This state will always be Jaime Harrison. One in four or five goes to bed hungry in this state. The schools are just feces. It just goes on and on. The weather’s nice, but this state will always be white trash.
Love your neighbor as yourself. But if you favor some people over others, you are committing a sin.
We saying wear your mask, wash your hands, distance yourself. But we left out prayer. Prayer changes things.
What is Coach Dawn Staley thinking about, letting those girls kneel instead of standing for the pledge ... or the flag, or the national anthem, or whatever? Do those girls not realize that thousands of people gave their lives so they could have this freedom? They should be ashamed of themselves. Those girls ought to be expelled. They’re using our tax money to make this protest. I say get rid of them. I’m done with them.
Donald Trump asking me to donate to him. What I have to say to Donald Trump is: Yeah, right, f#!k you, make the taxpayers pay for your lawsuits? What are you kidding me? What are you puppets? Well, here, I’ll cut your strings, now you’re free. Don’t give to them morons. I don’t care if it’s Joe Biden or Donald Trump. They f#!king smell like godd#!m sh#!t f#!king turds, come out of your sewer line asking to please be flushed.
What’s black and white and full of fuzz? A police car. Full of cops. Holy Davy Jones!
This is the Columbia Yeah Guy. For Thanksgiving, I put Fireball in my turkey. Yeah.
I want to meet someone who wants to HUMP ... NOT SUPPORT tRump!
It is quaint that the LOSER is putting forth requirements that he says must be met by the WINNER in order to transition to a new administration. That's because the LOSER has always envisioned himself as the person with, as he put it, TOTAL AUTHORITY. Please give us a break from Baby Donald!
What’s with these people wearing face coverings with their noses uncovered? The point is not to exhale uncovered.
Your body may be thin, short, tall, fat, young, old, buff, flabby, black, yellow, blue or white. No matter what you think of your body, I still do not care to see a pic of you naked. Thanks for keeping it to yourself.
Trump could be called a PINO. President In Name Only.
Poor pathetic Lindsey spent half a million dollars on a snipe hunt and got nothing to show for it. I’m glad he’s not in charge of spending my tax dollars — oh wait.
All y'all who are all puffed up about your liberty and your freedoms, please get a clue. This is a PANDEMIC. COVID KILLS. Wear your masks, you idiots.
Inconvenient truth: Black Lives Matter is an ethnonationalist project with the goals of mystifying class relations under capitalism, securing wealth/capital for the upper middle class pseudo-Left professional managerial class, and channeling class discontent into the corporatist Democratic Party.
To quote Whoopi Goldberg from 2 years ago, "Thank you, Alabama." I second that this year and will send the same message to Georgia on Jan 6.
I bought some edible underwear. They look like Fruit Roll-Ups.
I'm like 85% sure that at the 1st Thanksgiving no one busted out a can of cranberry sauce and plopped it on the table like a can of Alpo. Still shaped like the can with the ridges in it and whatnot.
Well, it seems that even TRUMP isn't immune from a Murphy's Law moment. Seems Emily Murphy of the GSA IS going to release $7,300,000 in transition funds to the Biden team! About time people in government started standing up to Russian Special Espionage Agent Orange 45!
That &%£ d@#^ pile of $#|¥ currently occupying the White House is spending our tax dollars trying to sabotage the next administration to make himself look better at a time when we need a leader. He has never cared about the country. He only cares about his own fat @$$. And his supporters are blind to it.
The preponderance of the evidence is that Sen. Lindsey Graham injected himself into the election results in Georgia, trying to get that state to give its' electors to Trump even though HE DID NOT WIN in Georgia. Before Lindsey begins another term in the Senate, I recommend that he resign. Lindsey Graham disgraces himself and South Carolina.
Of course Baby Donald's criminal buddies, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, have received pardons from him. We should expect all of Baby Donald's criminal friends to walk free before he leaves office. Then, we need to get the handcuffs on Baby Donald and his grifting family.
It is amazing so many people think the election was rigged. Can you imagine the effort it would take to rig the election? It would make organizing the D Day invasion look like a ladies’ bridge club day. It would take hundreds of thousands of people. It would require a massive organization. Enormous amounts of money. Billions. It would be impossible to hide.
With Trump out, whose ass are McConnell and Graham going to kiss?