Rant and Rave: How stupid can you be?

To the ladies who posed with the racial epithet at USC: Way to go. Way to bring positive attention to the University of South Carolina. How completely stupid can you be?
You just can’t keep these fat white people in office.
The State of the Union is not good as long as Congress cannot or, in the Senate’s case, will not call witnesses to investigate the shady dealings of our corrupt president.
Build a 1000-bed hospital in three weeks? Here it takes longer to get a plumbing permit. Must be another Chinese hoax!
What destroyed the music industry, the German car industry, Boeing and is turning the U.S. into a Banana Republic? Apps, algorithms, and social media. Until we storm the digital Bastille and liberate our data from private servers and databases we will remain serfs with cellphones.
The two lowest forms of life are developers and marketers, in that order. Lawyers and politicians aren’t close. Well, except for maybe one.
The problem with Trump is he appeals to simpletons. The even bigger problem is there are so many. The American population is simply getting dumber.
To all you scabs out there, you are a sight for psoriasis.
It finally dawned on me why, when I ask people how they are doing, they say, “I’m living the dream.” Now I understand. They mean Martin Luther King’s dream they are trying to live. Glory, hallelujah.
Did you see that, on Michelle Obama’s birthday, the Trump administration rolled back nutritional guidelines for kids’ meals?
My friend has a sports podcast. He also have a face for radio.
Can we please have a different rescuer than the Democrats?
Hips don’t lie. Apps sure do.
Moscow Mitch and his mindless cronies have no idea what they have done. Not even a clue. They have assured that any president can do anything he or she wants and walk away. As Nixon once said, “When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”
I am amazed the American people ever allowed Trump to occupy the White House. He is clearly a corrupt, self-engrossed, incompetent idiot and he and his collection of neanderthals are destroying the country and you, his sickened, supporters can’t see it.
It was a bad halftime show at the Super Bowl: chaotic, awful sound, not family entertainment. WTH?
It’s really nifty how Tom Steyer can spend decades becoming a billionaire through investments in coal and private prisons, and then in 2019 pose as some kind of environmentalist crusader against corporate greed. I’m with Bernie on this one. Billionaires should not exist!
I married my husband because I had found the most special man in the world. As it turns out, he’s just another guy following his dick around.
I pay tribute to Nelson Mandela. He was released from prison on February 11, 1990, after serving 27 years for fighting against South African apartheid.
Why is the man who invests all your money called a “broker?”
Why did the orange juice factory worker lose his job? He couldn’t concentrate.
The USC women’s basketball team is No. 1 in the country and doing very well. Now they need matching shoes.
I had the pleasure today of coming down 126 into the city. I am now retired. I drove rescue vehicles for more than 30 years. When has Richland County going to grow up and get electronic horns like Lexington County?
Republicans: The reason they have no shame is they have no conscience.
I run a small taxi company and we are not allowed on Fort Jackson. So, every night we get phone calls from the fort that need travel to the airport and elsewhere. I have to be honest, I cannot service them. You would think that the military would teach these folks what companies to call to get them on and off the fort.
What’s all this crap about the Oscars being too white? That’s ridiculous. Is everything too white nowadays? What the hell?
The job corps age should be expanded.
The federal minimum wage could be improved.
I’m disappointed not to see anything the last three weeks from my favorite callers: The Cameron Curmudgeon, Turtle, and Bear. Y’all still out there? Call in, maybe they’ll print it.
I love Rant and Rave. I’ve skied with Billy the Kid.
If I put a scarf around her neck, can I call my wife a “support wife” and get her on the plane for no charge?
The people who had so much trouble counting votes in the Iowa caucus want to control your healthcare.
My eight-year-old granddaughter never wants to talk on the phone.
I like the singer Toby Keith. I don’t go anywhere without a red Solo cup.
I flipped the TV on and they were talking about opioid addiction and giving NARCAN. Raise your hand if you’ve ever given NARCAN. It reverses the meds, the sedative, the narcotic.
You know Mr. Dershowitz is representing Mr. Trump, and he quotes Hamilton.
You know, there’s one simple word that rarely, if ever, comes out of Trump’s mouth: “We.” As in, “we the people.” With him it’s always “I.” With narcissists who say “I,” what they really mean is “f#!k you.”
Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff are now squirming and flailing after their failed strategy to remove the orange dictator. I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican but I am sorry to see such a stupid sequence go down when WE TRULY NEED TO GET HIM OUT TO SAVE THE USA.
In response to [Rant and Rave, Jan. 29] about “seeing camels coming down Sumter Street,” I agree! God is great!
Double-minded? You cannot get pure water from a polluted pond. Know anyone whose tongue is wiser than God? One breath and a toilet bowl the next?
At a rally in Iowa, Trump threatened farmers that their farms would “go to hell” if “we don’t win.” Brace yourself. The Chosen One will be threatening all of us in the coming months.
Honestly my biggest fear at the idea of attending the KISS final show in Columbia is watching the band members’ dentures falling out of their mouths.
Many of the USC women’s basketball team members wear pink and green shoes. I guess you have to look fly to be able to fly. I just made that up on the fly. Yeah.
Hey, I thought bars were made for the bitter and dysfunctional. Is that not true? Thank you.
This is the High Guy back with another random thought of the day. Let’s have fun with words. The word “abbreviate” is way too long, and the word “bed” looks like a bed. This has been the High Guy.
Hey, this is the Swiss Kid. Raise your hand if you’ve ever been to Davos, Switzerland.
I must be unfortunate, when I flip on TV it’s the news. But, any state that supports Lindsey Graham will always be white trash.
Wow. I have lived in my house for over 14 years. My sewer bill has doubled. And now Blue Granite Company bought out that contract. They want to raise our bill by about $40 to pay for moving their offices to Greenville. They have no meter to read. They have never been to my house to do any maintenance. But they want me to help pay for them to move to a different city. I am planning on retiring in Florida. Maybe they will pay for my move. Takes a lot of balls to be that crooked and greedy.
Consider the ages of our presidential candidates. Most front-runners are near 80 years old! They ain’t no spring chickens! I personally don’t want an 80-year-old running this country. No offense to octogenarians, but, hey, a lot is at stake. Experience is good, but let’s face it, a younger, sharper individual might be what we need.
They should have called Iowa the Cawkeye state in tribute to the caucuses.
It is blatantly obvious that Trump is a liar, a cheat and is corrupt to the bone. And his supporters can’t see it. If I were a Republican, I could not hold my head up high.
My, my. It seems you’re stressed, supervisor! Cause your protector retired? Heck, I would be if I were you. Especially with the new boss coming around so much. Lots of Luck! Lots of luck. Exceedingly hilarious.