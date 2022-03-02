Rant and Rave: Hot takes on Ukraine crisis, buses and flatulence

Views expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words.
My fellow Americans, there is no truer state than united we stands and divided we fall. Let’s try to keep that in mind. United we stand, divided we fall.
Hillary and Michelle in '24. Bazinga.
How is Phil Mickelson ever going to play golf again with his foot stuck his mouth and his thumb up his rear.
Hey I was headed to rant and rave. You know it's not just CNN, but that’s what seems to be on this TV a lot. I don’t get MSNBC or FOX, thank the Lord. But when people talk about this invasion that the Russians have started, a lot of these people on American TV they just hype everything.
Here’s a Pizza Hut story. When I was in college, guys used to make the pizzas and run the cash register and ladies used to love to waitress and they made good money. Cheryl, Virginia, we were a great crew.
This old fart enjoys flatulence humor. Were other on the same drift? Well, dudes like Aristophanes, Chaucer, B. Franklin, the Bard, Mark Twain, Freud, and my favorite, Jonathan Swift (Sir Fartinhando Puff-Indorst). Moderns celebs including Megyn Kelly on Fox News. My personal vote, though, is for the campfire scene in "Blazing Saddles." 10 part harmony. Happy bubbles in the bathtub, poot tooters!
Hmm, SC has a Lower State debt rating than GA, TN, and NC. Our per capita debt obligation is double of Georgia's. So, rather than clear our way out of this financial quagmire McMaster and Republicans will throw us a bone so they can get reelected. Yee haw! Many thanks to you balanced-budget, fiscal conservatives!
Ukraine’s president had a previous career as a stand up comedian. Obviously there is a difference between a comedian and a clown.
Send Putin to hell on the back of a Fat Man and Little Boy.
Next, send Kim Jong-un to hell on the back of a Fat Man and Little Boy.
Winter is never over this early in the year. So, why do I have azaleas blooming in my yard?
Klaatu! Come quick, we NEED you. And bring Gort. Maybe, if possible, a platoon of Gorts? or a company? We have some SERIOUS Trouble here!
Friday February 25th , Bert the machine Kreischer arrives in Columbia South Carolina. Kreischer was a Travel channel super star. He appears as host of TBS THE BIG SHOW. KREISCHER HAS HAD NETFLIX SPECIALS! But Podunk central a/k/a FREE TIMES , barely mentions the guy. You can’t give away the Free Times in Columbia South Carolina. It’s less popular than peddling the WATCHTOWER or AWAKE. WHY DO I EVEN BOTHER.
If Biden had any balls, he would reopen the Keystone pipeline, which he closed, and allow more domestic production of oil. But he won't, because what's left of his balls are firmly in the grasp of the climate change wackos in his party and they like higher gas prices.
Serfdewd says — Ukraine’s desire to join NATO is not because of NATO’s desire to move east as much Ukraine’s fear of exactly what happened. Thankfully, Putin has a limited shelf life naturally, without outside assistance. The lessons of the Strelsky Guards (Russian), Janissaries (Ottoman), and most well known Praetorian Guard, are that the Russian military hierarchy doesn’t want to lose its power (troops, hardware, and status — especially if they lose). Probably a high percentage of their troops are not enthusiastic (at all) about a protracted urban guerilla war or this threat to their mortality.
God bless the people of Ukraine. In America I don't have it so good as a black man. What's the difference between a mad man like Putin, and the mad men that are racist here. I don't see no sanctions for them in the USA. In a Carolina they want to distract people with tax cuts, but what about the heritage act, what about redistricting, the Ukraine war is real, but a distraction from what we have here in America.
I have decided never to utter the name of the disgusting creature in the Kremlin ever again. All the good people of Columbia should instead refer to him as ''The Evil One".
About 4 years ago, I wrote an editorial in The Free Times about how putting a transfer point in the middle of what had the bus system's very successful Route 15 would create a "chokepoint." This route (now 701 and 75) has been destroyed by the up to 15 minute outbound wait at the so-called "transfer point," plus service cut in half on the rest of the route. These buses that used to be mostly full on Percival and Decker are now mostly empty. Who is missing? Workers! They can't rely on 1 hour grade "F" service that regularly misses its connections downtown and Cola. Place Mall.
Aliyah Boston eats up the South.
Why did they only name one Yogi Bear. When they tried to make the second one, they made a boo boo.
I asked my wife if I could travel to the moon. She said go ahead and why don’t you stay there too.
After hearing songs by a singer call The Weeknd, I said I think they should call him The Week Day. Yeah.
The fastest vehicles on our interstate highways are usually pickup trucks pulling trailers. Why is that?
So they want to fine employers for requiring workers to be vaccinated. I thought SC was an open shop state. You know, you can be fired for any or no reason. When you start micromanaging business, you can kiss growth goodbye. Especially with the taxes imposed on small business. SMH.
Funny. We are ready to move on from the reality that is Covid, but cling tenaciously to the bald faced lie of election fraud.
How many huge South Carolina farms were built by hundreds of rugged white men and women? Well paid, happy freemen? Name just one. (Silence) Hmm. Plantations? Nope. King Cotton? No. Rich Charleston? Doubt it. Civil War? For what purpose?